If you see a deal on a camera listed as "body only," that means it doesn’t include any lenses with the purchase, and you’ll have to buy a lens separately.

What’s the best Black Friday camera deal?

While smartphones continually upgrade their cameras to rival many digital cameras, nothing will replace snapping high-quality photos with a dedicated camera. If you’re shopping around for a camera, waiting for Black Friday deals is a wise choice. Historically, this major shopping day has seen some of the best camera prices of the entire year.

Looking at last year’s sales is an accurate way to predict which brands will be offering the deepest discounts. So, if you can’t wait for the official Black Friday camera deal announcement to start your research, here are the best Black Friday camera deals we expect to see this year.

Tips for snagging the best Black Friday camera deal

Start early

Starting your research early is one of the best ways to ensure you’ll snag your top Black Friday deals. Look through ads for various stores and make a list of the products you hope to buy. If it’s an online deal, add items to your cart so you can continually monitor them in the week leading up to Black Friday. Some deals on digital or DSLR cameras might start before Black Friday.

Email list

While a store’s Black Friday ad is an ideal place to start, those ads don’t usually show every product that will be discounted. Those on email lists often receive newsletters with additional deals. Signing up for the BestReviews email newsletter is another way to find the top deals of the day, especially on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Cameras to watch for Black Friday deals

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body

If you’re looking for early Black Friday deals, this camera is currently discounted over 20%. This DSLR performs at up to 6.5 fps with continuous shooting mode so that you won’t miss any spontaneous moments.

Panasonic LUMIX FZ1000 4K Point and Shoot Camera

With this camera, you’ll be able to capture smooth motion and vibrant colors with 4K video. It also has smartphone-enabled remote shooting, allowing you to set the focus and capture images from a distance using your smartphone or tablet as a remote.

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Silver Camera Body

Since it weighs less than a pound, you won’t mind carrying this camera around on your adventures. Plus, it allows you to quickly transfer photos and videos to your smartphone or tablet so you can share your photos as soon as you capture them.

Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera w/XF16-80mm Lens Kit

You won’t need to spend extra money on a lens because this camera includes an XF16-80mm lens capable of shooting indoors or a night scene without a camera shake. The lens and camera are both lightweight, making them the ultimate travel companion.

Canon Cameras US Point and Shoot Digital Camera

With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, not only can you automatically transfer photos to your phone or desktop, but you can also use your phone for remote shooting. It also has a 3-inch tilt-type LCD screen to allow for perfect selfies every time.

Sony a7 III Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera

Serious photographers will love high-speed performance and imaging capability with this compact camera. It can also shoot completely silent when in continuous mode so you won’t scare away wildlife or disturb other people.

Drone cameras

DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo

This mini drone fits in the palm of your hand and makes the ideal travel companion. It can take off at a max altitude of 4,000 meters and resist strong winds so that you can take footage in all types of weather. This brand tends to offer deep discounts on its products during Black Friday.

Ryze Tech Tello Mini Drone Quadcopter UAV

Beginners and kids will love this mini drone and find it simple to shoot stunning photos and videos. It’s a great affordable alternative to some higher-end drones. You can also share your high-quality videos right from your smartphone.

Instant-print cameras

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera

This instant-print camera is a fun and convenient way to document your adventures in a world where we can get anything we want immediately. With a quick camera speed, you can take another picture while the previous one is still printing.

Polaroid OneStep+ Bluetooth Connected Instant Film Camera

This camera is an upgrade to the beloved and classic Polaroid camera. Bluetooth connection allows you to manually control settings with the app, while the double exposure feature can capture two scenes in a single frame. You can also switch between two different lenses for standard or portrait.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

This one-touch camera is the perfect gift for young kids or to put on tables at a birthday party. This camera selects the optimal shutter speed to match your environment with both bright backgrounds and dark scenes using automatic exposure. It comes in various colors, including blush pink, charcoal grey, white, lilac purple and sky blue.

GoPro cameras

GoPro HERO10 Black

As one of the best GoPro cameras on the market, we expect to see a few small discounts on this popular model. It’s designed to be faster and smoother with double the frame rate of previous models and built specifically to handle anything nature throws at it. You can also quickly transfer photos and videos directly to your phone.

GoPro HERO7 Silver

The most significant savings on GoPro cameras will probably be on the older models. This GoPro may not be the newest, but it’s still rugged enough to handle any adventure. It also has voice controls, so you can tell it to take a photo or start recording without touching a button.

