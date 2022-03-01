Which Bluetooth headphones for PC are best?

There’s a lot of focus today on picking the best headphones for use with your Android or Apple smartphone. However, plenty of work still gets done on PCs, and the criteria for choosing headphones for PC is different from that of mobile devices.

Since the relationship between Windows and Bluetooth headphones can be complex, it’s important to know what you’re looking for to find the perfect headphones to complement your desktop or laptop.

Windows and Bluetooth headphones

The cold, hard truth is that Windows and its Bluetooth implementation don’t have a very good reputation for playing nicely with headphones. Luckily, that appears to be changing as hardware, software and Windows system files become further streamlined. As long as the PC is relatively recent (i.e., has Bluetooth 4.0 or newer) and is fully updated via Windows Update, the fix for most Bluetooth issues is simply turning the feature off, then turning it back on again.

Unfortunately, there’s a tiny minority of cases where other things at play can interfere with Bluetooth headphone connectivity. In some cases, the headphones themselves need their firmware updated, which you can check and learn how to do by visiting the manufacturer’s website. In other cases, a user might have a third-party program going, for example, a screen and audio recorder meant to capture video gameplay, that’s hijacking the audio device and confusing the system. In a very small sliver of instances, some headphones simply don’t work well with Windows.

Are Bluetooth codecs important?

Bluetooth audio must be compressed because the standard doesn’t offer enough bandwidth to transmit raw audio data. A codec (short for compression/decompression) is the algorithm that tells a Bluetooth source (your PC) and receiver (your headphones) how to encode and decode that information for wireless transport.

There are many different algorithms, the most basic being SBC or the standard Bluetooth codec. You do lose some sounds with compression, and generally speaking, the lower the bitrate of the compressed stream, the more audio data is lost. At the high end, some premium headphones support nearly lossless codecs such as Sony’s LDAC, but there are only two you need to worry about in regards to PC: AAC or the Apple Audio Codec and the incredibly popular Qualcomm aptX codec. Windows has apparently supported aptX since its original release, and AAC support was added in mid-2021. Most importantly, you don’t have to do anything to use it aside from purchasing a pair of headphones that supports aptX (but don’t be confused with aptX Adaptive, which doesn’t always offer backward-compatible aptX support).

So what’s the real-world effect of above-average codecs? To some people, nothing. While many people notice a difference between SBC- and aptX-encoded audio, plenty of people don’t. If you’re a stickler for high-quality audio and know your way around a graphic equalizer, though, it’s a good idea to shoot for technology that gives you the best possible listening experience. For that reason, some of the most-recommended Bluetooth headphones for Windows use the aptX codec. On the other hand, if you want to save money, affordable modern headphones that use the basic SBC codec still very often sound great.

What are the best Bluetooth headphones for PC to buy?

Sennheiser HD 450BT

This pair has it all, including effective noise-canceling, wide and comfortable ear cups, support for the aptX codec and fast USB-C charging, all at a moderate price. They’re also relatively durable and fold up for easy transport.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 810

The Plantronics brand is far more well-known for its office headsets than its over-ear headphones. This is a good sign that this option has a powerful microphone array that ensures your voice is heard clearly when making video calls using Zoom, Google Meet or any other PC-based platform.

Treblab Z7 Pro

An impressive 45-hour battery life means these will rarely run out of juice, but if they do, just 20 minutes of charging delivers 5 hours of run time. They utilize Bluetooth 5.0 for a robust connection and the Qualcomm aptX codec for high-fidelity audio.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II

The premium drivers and advanced geometry inside these lead to some of the best sound quality and widest soundstage available on wireless headphones. They’re particularly great for people with big ears who have trouble finding comfortable options.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset

Among the most versatile sets of headphones on the market, the Arctis Pro support a 2.4-gigahertz connection using their dedicated USB dongle in addition to a robust Bluetooth radio. Because of this technology, when you’re not listening to music or making video calls, you can play high-speed games with no noticeable lip-sync delay.

Treblab Z2

With powerful ANC, 35-hour battery life and effective aptX Bluetooth compression, these are far better headphones than their reasonable price might have you believe. They use simple tactile control buttons and are relatively lightweight.

Tozo NC7

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of earbuds for the money, as these are equipped with hardware and features usually reserved for high-end models. Their consistent frequency response, impressive battery life and active noise canceling with optional transparency mode will impress the most demanding users.

SoundPeats T2

If you want something effective, discreet and highly affordable, these are right for you. Despite their low price, they have a decent number of advanced features and can last for over 10 hours before you need to put them back in the charging case.

Anker Soundcore Life P3

The stem on these moderately priced earbuds helps keep them stable in your ear and, according to many, encourages a robust connection with few to no dropouts. They have a six-microphone array to ensure voice and video calls go smoothly.

Treblab X3 Pro

If you have trouble with smaller earbuds staying in place, their flexible ear hooks are perfect. They boast IPX7 waterproofing that’s great for when you’re finished with the computer and it’s time to work out.

Anker Soundcore Life A2

Everything about these earbuds is small, including the units themselves, their charging case and even their price tag. Nonetheless, they have active noise canceling and voice call quality that rivals far more expensive options.

