Headphones featuring branding are not necessarily bad, but headphones with fancier features and better sound quality will usually have a simpler appearance.

Which Spider-Man headphones are best?

Maybe you like singing along to your favorite tunes like Miles Morales, or perhaps you are just looking for a pair of stylish red and blue headphones. Regardless, a pair of Spider-Man headphones can stay with you all day long as you listen to your favorite music. They make great gift options for kids who love the friendly neighborhood hero.

If you are looking for the best Spider-Man headphones for kids, the top choice is the eKids Spider-Man Wireless Bluetooth Portable Kids Headphones. They’re Bluetooth-enabled with a built-in microphone and safety features to protect children’s ears.

What to know before you buy Spider-Man headphones

Are the headphones for a child?

There are lots of headphones specifically designed for children’s ears. Some have designs inspired by characters like Spider-Man. Headphones specifically for kids also have useful safety features to protect young ears from dangerously loud sound levels.

Is it a gift for someone?

Finding the best gifts for Spider-Man fans could be tricky, especially if they already have a large collection of Spider-Man merchandise. Sometimes a better option than a toy or collectible could be something that they use every day, like a pair of headphones. Because Spider-Man is so popular, there are plenty of everyday items that can be found with a Spidey theme.

Do you want wireless or wired?

There are benefits and downsides to both options. If the user does not like dealing with cords that could get tangled, they may opt for a wireless device. Consider the battery life and generally higher cost of wireless headphones before you buy, though.

What to look for in quality Spider-Man headphones

Comfort

Especially for headphones worn by kids, it is important that they are comfortable. Lots of padding on the ears and headband can make it easier for children to wear headphones for longer periods of time. It is important that hard plastic sections not touch the head because they could easily pinch or snag on hair or skin.

Style

If you wanted a pair of headphones with the best sound, you would not be looking for a Spider-Man design. But the visual appearance of a pair of headphones can be very important to kids, so it is something to consider.

Durability

Headphones have to move and adjust to a certain degree, but this can sometimes lead to structural weakness. If a kid is not used to being careful with electronics, a pair of headphones that cannot hold up to rough handling could stop working very quickly. Check that a pair of headphones is durable and built to last before you buy. If they would easily fall apart after being accidentally dropped or pulled, they are probably not a good option for children.

How much you can expect to spend on Spider-Man headphones

You can find wired headphones for under $20, and wireless will cost a bit more. However, if you want truly high-quality headphones, it could be hard to find such a pair with Spider-Man branding.

Spider-Man headphones FAQ

Does Spider-Man wear headphones?

A. Maybe you are looking for a pair of headphones to complement a costume. If you watched “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” you probably noticed that Miles Morales has a pair of headphones that he likes to wear. Miles wears a pair of blue wireless Sony headphones in the film. Other than that, the Peter Parker version of Spider-Man and other Spider-Man characters do not generally feature headphones as part of their standard look. For cosplay purposes, it could be difficult to find headphones that easily blend in with a Spidey outfit.

Are there Spider-Man headphones for adults?

A. Generally, Spider-Man-branded headphone designs are intended for younger users. Something else to consider is that branded headphones do not have the kinds of features audiophiles are seeking. If you want a pair of kids’ headphones with noise-canceling, for example, it is unlikely that you could find a pair of Spider-Man headphones with that feature.

What are the best Spider-Man headphones to buy?

Top Spider-Man headphones

eKids Spider-Man Wireless Bluetooth Portable Kids Headphones

What you need to know: These durable wireless headphones feature a design inspired by the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

What you’ll love: They are compatible with most other Bluetooth-enabled devices. The headphones come with a detachable 3.5 mm audio cable for connecting to devices that do not have Bluetooth capabilities. The headband is cushioned and designed to bend and fold in addition to sliding to adjust for different size heads.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the headphones they received didn’t work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Spider-Man headphones for the money

eKids Spider-Man Kids Headphones

What you need to know: This affordable pair of wired Spider-Man headphones has a streamlined design that is bright and colorful.

What you’ll love: They include parental volume controls for protecting a child’s hearing and ensuring the headphones do not produce sound above a safe volume. The 3.5 mm aux cable is compatible with most devices.

What you should consider: Some users have found that the ear pads can be easily ripped off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spider-Man Kids Headphones

What you need to know: This affordable pair of stereo, wired headphones sports iconic red and blue Spider-Man style with webbing designs on each ear.

What you’ll love: It comes with a parental control slider that can set the specific maximum decibel level. The cord is tangle-free and the headband is adjustable for comfort. It uses the standard audio jack that will work with most mobile devices, tablets and computers.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that the wire is not very durable and stops functioning after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

