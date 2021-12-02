Best Cat6 ethernet cable

Cat6 ethernet cables support up to 10Gbps of speed up to 180 feet, which is typically more than enough for the needs of the average household.

Which Cat6 ethernet cable is best?

If you’re looking to buy a Cat6 ethernet cable, chances are you’re hoping to use a device with a wired connection. To do so, consider the distance between your device and your router, as well as other factors, including what kind of cable you need and if you want it to have other features such as a certain color, shape or mount.

For most, the Jadaol 50-Foot Cat6 Ethernet Cable includes everything necessary to create a series of high-speed, long-lasting wired connectivity, as well as a flat design that’s easy to route around a given space.

What to know before you buy a Cat6 ethernet cable

Size

Many of the best ethernet cables come in multiple sizes, although it’s important to think about where you’ll need to use your ethernet cable before choosing which one to buy. It’s a good idea to measure the distance from your device to your internet router, since this is the route and distance your ethernet cable needs to be to accommodate your space.

Provider speeds and cable needs

Ethernet cables vary in speeds and bandwidths, so if maximizing performance is a concern of yours, check on your provider’s data transfer rates and get a cable that can accommodate these speeds. In most cases, a Cat6 ethernet cable is plenty to accommodate the needs of the average user, usually allowing for 10Gbps (1,000Mbps) of speed up to 180 feet, accommodating either 250 or 500 MHz frequencies.

Cat6 ethernet cable vs. other ethernet cable categories

While Cat6 cables suit the needs of most residential settings, other categories — such as Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6a, Cat7 and Cat8 — offer differing speeds and transfer rates than Cat6 cables. If you need ultra-high-performance or are using your cable in an industrial or commercial environment, you might want to upgrade to a Cat7 or Cat8 cable, which will accommodate up to 10Gbps and 600 MHz in addition to a wide variety of access points, if needed.

What to look for in a quality Cat6 ethernet cable

Shape

The shape of an ethernet cable is secondary to its performance, although it can determine how easy it is to route in tight spaces or other constrained environments. Some ethernet cables include a convenient flat design that’s useful for making them less visually apparent and fitting them into small spaces and tight corners, while other ethernet cables are a classic round wiring design.

Other features

Some Cat6 ethernet cables include other bundled items and features, perhaps most commonly including cable clips. Cable clips are useful for mounting ethernet cables to walls, ceilings or floors, while other features can also help ease your ethernet cable’s route.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cat6 ethernet cable

Cat6 ethernet cables tend to be priced within reason, with most buyers able to find a cable set that works within their budgets. Cheap Cat6 ethernet cables may cost as little as $1, while others can range from $6-$25, depending on how long given models are and how many are included in a single purchase.

Cat6 ethernet cable FAQ

What are Cat6 ethernet cables?

A. “Cat6” simply refers to the category of ethernet cable you’re getting and is slightly different than Cat5, Cat5e, Cat6a, Cat7 and Cat8. Although Cat6a, Cat7 and Cat8 ethernet cables usually offer higher speed frequencies and a few other benefits, Cat6 usually offers plenty of speed for the typical residential setting, with the higher-category ethernet cables usually used for commercial and industrial circumstances.

Do Cat6 ethernet cables have RJ45 connectors?

A. The twisted RJ45 connectors found at the end of most ethernet cables today are usually on Cat6 ethernet cables. The covered connection tab is pretty much used on every type of ethernet cable in the modern market, with the exception of some direct-wiring and bare-wire circumstances.

What’s the best Cat6 ethernet cable to buy?

Top Cat6 ethernet cable

Jadaol White 50-Foot Flat Cat6 Ethernet Cable With Cable Clips

What you need to know: This long Cat6 ethernet cable features a useful flat white design that makes it easy to route around tough corners and spaces without sticking out like a sore thumb.

What you’ll love: Along with an excellent price point, this 50-foot length of ethernet cable comes with 15 cable clips that add to how easy it is to route. It features up to 250 MHz of speed, and the option to buy the cable in a 25-foot length instead.

What you should consider: This Cat6 ethernet cable is a little too long for the needs of most buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cat6 ethernet cable for the money

Ultra Clarity Cables Two-Pack of 10-Foot Cat6 Ethernet Cables

What you need to know: Having a second ethernet cable around is never a bad idea, and these two 10-foot Cat6 ethernet cables are very affordable and long enough for most household needs.

What you’ll love: These ethernet cables feature eight solid 24 AWG copper conductors each for powerful connections up to 10Gbps with 500 MHz of speed. You can purchase them in various lengths from 3 to 50 feet.

What you should consider: The connectors on these ethernet cables were a little difficult to remove from devices for some buyers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ultra Clarity Cables 100-Foot Cat6 Ethernet Cable

What you need to know: For those who need a cable with superior length and performance, these cables measure up to 100 feet and feature frequencies of 500 MHz with 10Gbps of data transfer rates.

What you’ll love: These Cat6 ethernet cables are extra long at 100 feet, and they feature a PVC jacket with RJ45 connectors and gold-plated contacts. You can purchase them in lengths as short as 20 feet and they are available in black, white or blue.

What you should consider: Most household ethernet cable buyers found it too long and elected to buy something shorter for their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

