What is Amazon’s Prime Day Audible offer?

Amazon’s massive Prime Day sales event is just around the corner, taking place July 11 and 12. But you don’t have to wait until then to score some of the best and biggest deals. One such deal is a free Audible Premium Plus membership for three straight months. Normally, one month of Premium Plus is $15 so that’s a $45 value. You don’t have to decide if that’s something you’re interested in right away since access lasts until July 31. The only catch is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to redeem the offer.

What is Audible?

Audible is Amazon’s service that provides members access to a range of audio-based entertainment. It’s best known for its huge library of audiobooks, including many that are exclusive to Audible. It also includes podcasts, music or white noise to help you sleep as well as meditation aides.

How does Audible work?

Audible content is typically accessed through memberships. You can also buy audiobooks piecemeal without a membership, though you still need an Amazon account to make those purchases and keep track of your digital collection. You don’t need an Amazon Prime account to use Audible.

What are the different Audible memberships?

The two Audible memberships are called Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus.

Audible Plus costs $7.95 a month and gives you access to a curated selection of Audible originals and other audiobooks.

costs $7.95 a month and gives you access to a curated selection of Audible originals and other audiobooks. Audible Premium Plus, the membership offered in the Prime Day deal, costs $14.95 a month and includes everything in Audible Plus. It also gives you one credit a month you can use to “buy” an audiobook of your choosing. There’s also a two-credit version of Premium Plus that costs $22.95 a month and annual versions of both the one- and two-credit plans that cost $149.50 and $229.50 a year, respectively.

Best headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (Third Generation)

Apple’s wireless earbuds are among the best available. The latest version offers up to 6 hours of listening time with the included charging case extending that to 30 hours.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

These earbuds have up to 5 hours of listening time, extended up to 24 with the charging case. The real draw is the Adaptive Sound feature that adjusts your volume for you based on the noise levels around you.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These earbuds have up to 8 hours of listening time, extended up to 29 hours with the charging case. You can also get up to an hour of listening time off just five minutes of charging.

Sold by Verizon

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones

These headphones are perfect for those who need to wear them for extended periods. They have up to 35 hours of battery life, have active noise canceling and are easily adjusted so they can fit perfectly.

Sold by Amazon

Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Headphones

These budget headphones don’t sound or feel like an economic buy. They also have active noise canceling, a feature that usually comes with more expensive devices. Available in black, silver and blue.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.