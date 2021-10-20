Best laptop for realtors

Did you know that the first ever computer mouse was invented in 1964? It was invented by computer pioneer Doug Engelbart and was made of wood. Sadly, he never received any royalties for his invention.

Which laptop for Realtors is best?

For those in the real estate business, success depends on the ability to seamlessly multitask while juggling various projects so that you can impress your clients with speed and professionalism. As such, why run the risk of using a laptop that could potentially leave you hanging at the worst possible time, which could risk your reputation and cost you business? Thankfully, with a dependable and powerful laptop like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3-inch Touch-Screen, you can walk your clients through properties efficiently.

What to know before you buy a laptop for Realtors

A heavy laptop means you experience unnecessary stress or pain

Remember when a so-called “portable laptop” felt like carrying around a pile of bricks? Running around to various properties with a heavy laptop is a self-perpetuating issue. You shouldn’t be using a laptop that makes you look anything less than sensible and capable. If you find that your days require you to have a laptop at the ready, investing in a model that can easily fit in your bag without burdening you is only good sense.

Attractiveness of the laptop’s design and features

While almost everyone has heard advice about not judging a book by its cover, when it comes to real estate, the importance of being presentable cannot be overstated. Rather than potentially embarrassing yourself and losing esteem in the eyes of any potential clients, it is well worth purchasing a laptop that not only performs well, but also looks good while doing so. As such, all of the selected laptops are not only fully capable of handling all of your technical requirements, but they include features such as full-metal bodies, a width of less than 1 inch and award-winning designs that will let your clients know that you mean business.

What to look for in a quality laptop for Realtors

Capable of delivering professional-quality presentations wherever you go

People are searching for, and purchasing, real estate online more than ever before. Your laptop should be able to display your facts, photos and figures in vivid detail wherever and however you and your clients meet. In order to accomplish this, your laptop should come equipped with at least a 12- to 14-inch display so that two or more clients can view the screen simultaneously. Furthermore, your laptop can also include features such as a 2560-by-1600 native resolution, the ability to display FHD-quality images and videos and an LED-backlit IPS Multi-Touch Display.

Sufficient processing power to ensure your apps behave as they should

If you are constantly using multiple programs that put strain on your laptop’s CPU, or forgetting to shut down your apps, you can overburden your PC’s processor. Doing so can lead to apps crashing, screens freezing and the dreaded blue screen of death. Waiting for several minutes for a video to load may be acceptable in some settings, but can be a deal-breaker in a real estate transaction.

By purchasing a laptop that comes equipped with at least 8GB of RAM, you can rest assured that your PC has enough memory to ensure quality performance. In addition, you should also consider purchasing a laptop with at least an Intel Core i5 processor to keep all of your data streams manageable and ensure a professional performance.

Enough battery life and quick-charge features to keep your laptop mobile

Imagine that you’ve expended the time, effort and money to purchase a laptop that can manage apps with ease and looks gorgeous. Now, imagine your laptop dying while you’re presenting to your clients. If you think that sounds terrible, that can be easily avoided with a bit of research.

Fortunately for you, the selected models of laptops have been specifically chosen for their all-day battery life which will afford you anywhere from 10 to 18 hours of operation, depending on the model and the activities you are engaged in. Furthermore, they also offer the ability to go from either minimal or no power to fully charged in the space of an hour or two, which allows you to stay on the move that much longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a laptop for Realtors

Depending on your desired technical specifications as well as any budgetary considerations, a quality laptop for realtors usually costs anywhere between $800-$1,000, the price tag gets much higher with additional customization.

Best laptop for Realtors FAQ

Can I leave my laptop always plugged into power?

A. While consistently leaving your laptop plugged in can eventually lead to battery damage and a loss in overall capacity in the long run, many laptops are designed to utilize less power while plugged in. If you plan on not having your laptop stray very far from your office desk, it may be worth removing the battery and only reinstalling it when you need to take it somewhere else.

Can you end up using a laptop too much?

A. While long-term exposure to monitors no longer leads to “computer face”, spending too much time in front of any laptop comes with an inherent set of risks. For example, overuse and improper use of computers can lead to significant physical strain and injuries for the hands, arms, backs, shoulders and even eyes.

What’s the best laptop for Realtors to buy?

Top laptop for Realtors

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – 12.3-inch Touch-Screen

What you need to know: A best in class laptop and tablet allows realtors to take their game to the next level.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 10th-gen intel core i5 processor, a 2736 x 1824 (267 PPI) resolution, USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to docking stations, display and more, 8GB of RAM, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, up to 10.5 hours of battery life and a one-hour quick charge time.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with network connectivity as well as connecting the included keyboard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top laptop for Realtors for the money

Acer Spin 3 Convertible Laptop

What you need to know: An affordable convertible laptop that still delivers on power and performance.

What you’ll love: This unit features a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor (Up to 3.7GHz), 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD harddrive, 14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS Multi-Touch Display, port for HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C and USB 3.2 and a rechargeable Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 1.0.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the screen freezing, as well as monitors with dead pixels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop

What you need to know: An attractive and powerful laptop that operates even better than it looks.

What you’ll love: This unit features the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 13.3” Retina HD display, offers compatibility with Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and Google Drive, up to 18 hours of battery life and a one-year limited warranty and up to 90 days of complementary technical support.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with the considerable cost of this unit as well as easily breakable screens.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

