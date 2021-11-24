Best Philips TV

The Philips TV brand was sold years ago to the Funai corporation. The Japanese company has continued to make Philips-branded TVs and other products for North American markets.

Which Philips TVs are best?

Philips has consistently been a good choice for TVs, using proven technology to deliver a solid viewing experience. In general, Philips TVs are a more affordable option compared with the fanciest models on the market.

If you are looking for a large 4K smart TV at a reasonable price, the top choice is the Philips 7500 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, which boasts a 43-inch screen.

What to know before you buy a Philips TV

Is Philips the right choice?

Philips TVs are affordable, but they tend to have fewer features than some fancier models, and the sound and smart software will not be state of the art.

Are you on a budget?

Shoppers looking for an inexpensive TV might want to choose a model with 2K resolution instead of 4K resolution. If you want a midsize or larger screen, consider that it will cost much more than a smaller model.

Do you want a smart TV?

A TV without smart features will generally cost less, but in the case of Philips TVs, a smart model will already be more affordable than similar TVs from another brand. If you would enjoy the conveniences of a smart TV, a Philips could be a more affordable option to get the basic smart software features. Some smart TVs can be controlled with voice commands, offering another level of convenience.

What to look for in a quality Philips TV

Size

Choose a model that fits in your available space and offers the maximum screen size possible. Larger Philips screens will usually cost less than some of the competition’s TVs of similar size. Getting a larger screen instead of some additional features could be the best option.

Smart software

Philips TVs with smart capabilities are the best option. If you are looking at affordable Philips units, there is little reason to avoid useful smart TV features such as built-in apps and access to Wi-Fi.

Resolution

Full HD resolution or 4K are both great options, so it depends mainly on the user’s needs. If you are unsure, it may be worth picking up a 4K model, because Philips 4K TVs are generally less expensive than other models with the same resolution.

How much you can expect to spend on a Philips TV

Depending on features and size, you can find a good Philips TV for about $100-$600.

Philips TV FAQ

Do you need a 4K TV?

A. If you have a lot of 4K content to view or you want to do console gaming in 4K resolution, you may want a 4K TV. However, depending on the size of the screen and how far away you would be from the TV, that resolution difference may not make the biggest difference. But if you want a 4K screen, Philips has relatively affordable options.

What do I do about bad sound quality?

A. Generally, headphones or high-quality speakers will be better than your TV’s built-in speakers. If you purchase a Philips TV, you may want to add your own speakers or a soundbar. Or you could use headphones if the TV has Bluetooth connectivity or some other way to easily connect headphones.

What’s the best Philips TV to buy?

Top Philips TV

Philips 7500 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

What you need to know: This large, 4K resolution smart TV uses a software engine to improve picture quality while viewing.

What you’ll love: The P5 Perfect Picture Engine creates more vivid colors with higher levels of detail and smooth motion visuals. The operating system is pretty fast, and the screen is compatible with HDR formats like HDR10+ or Dolby Vision. It has HDMI, USB, Ethernet and headphone ports.

What you should consider: The built-in selection of applications may be more limited than users expect, and some users found that the included supports and screws were not the correct size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Philips TV for the money

Philips 31.5-inch Android TV

What you need to know: This affordable LED TV includes useful smart features.

What you’ll love: The 31.5-inch screen can fit easily in most spaces but is not small either. It can be controlled with voice commands through the Google Assistant software. It has HDMI ports as well as AV and USB connections.

What you should consider: It may not have built-in access to every application, but you can easily connect or cast other devices to the screen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Philips 50-inch 4K Android TV

What you need to know: This large 4K screen is a good option if the TV will be watched by larger groups.

What you’ll love: This model has multiple HDMI ports, USB, AV and LAN connections available. It can be voice-controlled using Google Assistant, and it also has Bluetooth connectivity and Chromecast functions built in. The screen displays 4K video resolution.

What you should consider: There is limited access to applications, and the screen may not fit in all viewing spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

