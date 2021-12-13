If you need to frequently wear your leather gloves in the rain or snow, you can improve the protection against water with a waterproofing wax for leather.

Which black leather gloves are best?

Black leather gloves are a solid choice for everyday winter work and home life. They protect your hands and make you look cool and competent. They’re heavy enough to keep you warm and snug but light enough to comfortably store in your pockets.

If you want warmth, good grip and style this winter season, check out the Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves. They’re great for keeping precipitation out while easily matching to every outfit. They’re a form-fitting and quality staple for every closet.

What to know before you buy black leather gloves

How to clean leather gloves

To make your black leather gloves maintain their quality over a long period of use, you may have to clean them somewhat regularly. You’ll likely have to clean them even more often if you work outdoors. To clean the exterior, you can use mild saddle soap or leather cleaner and wipe it down with a damp cloth. But for stains, you can use an equal parts water and vinegar mixture to spot treat stubborn areas. Finally, let your gloves air-dry before the next use, and never use an external heat source.

Your hand size

Most black leather gloves aren’t one-size-fits-all. The sizes vary by hand inches. Because the material is tough and takes a while to loosen up, it’s especially important to make sure you get the right size. Hence, if they’re too small, they’ll be too tight and restrictive to wear comfortably.

Where to use

If you work outdoors or drive a motorcycle, be sure to get a pair of black leather gloves with a non-slip grip. These will be the safest and the most useful. However, if you’re just using them for warmth and style, you won’t need as much of a grip, and you can focus on other features.

What to look for in quality black leather gloves

Touch screen capabilities

New and modern black leather gloves are made with slightly thinner fabric at the fingertips that allows you to use your device without taking off your glove and losing body heat. These are perfect for anyone who regularly uses their phone while outdoors. They’re also incredibly useful, especially if you work outside and input information on the spot.

Material

Black leather gloves, while made consistently on the outside across brands, can vary widely in quality on the inside. Some have cashmere lining, fleece or wool polyester. The higher quality of the interior, the more expensive and warm the gloves will be. Cheaper options won’t have a cloth lining, which can be rough on your hands, especially if you have dry skin.

Accents

While many black leather gloves are plain and solid for a basic look, others have small accents to tie the look together. These can include buckles in silver, gold or black. In addition, some have small metallic studs, designer logos or even a ribbed or quilted design. These small details can add a lot of style to this wardrobe staple.

How much you can expect to spend on black leather gloves

The cost of black leather gloves varies by the quality of materials and the designer. Lower-end options typically cost between $20-$40, while high-end ones can cost up to $100.

Black leather gloves FAQ

Will black leather gloves be ruined in the rain?

A. Leather gloves will be fine in rain and snow as long as they don’t get completely soaked. Be sure to lay them out to dry after wearing if this does happen. Treating the leather will add another layer of protection.

Are black leather gloves suited for winter weather?

A. It depends on the pair. Gloves with quality lining will likely keep your hands warm most of the time, but on the coldest days, you may want to layer them over a pair of toasty mittens. It may be best to go up a size to accommodate the extra thickness.

Can you clean the interior lining of leather gloves?

A. Because you can’t put leather gloves in the washer or submerge them, it’s difficult to clean the inside. If you absolutely need to, you may be able to take them to a dry cleaner, but check the product information first to be sure this won’t ruin them.

What are the best black leather gloves to buy?

Top black leather gloves

Alepo Genuine Sheepskin Leather Gloves

What you need to know: If you’re on the lookout for softness of touch, strength and lasting comfort, Alepo’s quality real leather gloves with cozy cashmere lining are the real deal.

What you’ll love: These gloves have touchscreen capabilities and an anti-slip function. Warm and versatile, they come in five sizes and three colors and are true to size. They’re simple, supple and stylish enough to go with anything.

What you should consider: These gloves are not suited for winter or precipitation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black leather gloves for the money

Dsane Women’s Winter Leather Driving Gloves

What you need to know: Dsane’s insulated leather gloves are stylish and comfortable for versatile use and good value for money.

What you’ll love: They‘re lined with 100 percent Italian cashmere, breathable and durable. The wrist material is lengthened for extra protection against the wind, and its high-quality sewing allows for long-lasting use. Also, it has a subtle accent buckle. They’re waterproof with touchscreen precision technology.

What you should consider: These gloves can run small and may not keep you warm in very low temperatures. In addition, the touchscreen feature can be inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Michael Kors Leather Astor Studded Gloves

What you need to know: It’s hard not to fall in love with these high-end black leather gloves with studded accents and polyester lining.

What you’ll love: These gloves have two tech touchpads (one on the thumb and index finger) for each device use and are available in four sizes. There’s also a gold brand medallion that decorates the cuff under the gold studs. Finally, they’re a high-quality and beautiful addition to any look.

What you should consider: These gloves run on the small side and are on the more expensive spectrum compared to other black leather gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

