Best kids’ waterproof gloves

When drying kids’ waterproof gloves, always hang them by the fingers. Otherwise, water and mildew will have no escape and build up, shortening the lifespan of your gloves.

Which kids’ waterproof gloves are best?

If you live in a cold area or you’re planning a family vacation somewhere chilly, a good pair of kids’ waterproof gloves is essential to avoiding the sniffles. Children grow out of gloves just as quickly as they grow out of shoes or pants, but since glove use is seasonal, it’s easy to forget about gloves until it’s already too late.

The right kids’ waterproof gloves protect against freezing water while still looking great. Andorra Kids’ Waterproof Ski Gloves come in four different colors for three different age groups.

What to know before you buy kids’ waterproof gloves

Gloves vs. mittens

The main difference between gloves and mittens is the way the fingers are designed. Gloves have fabric that surrounds each individual finger, while mittens have fabric around the thumb but group all four of the other fingers together in a single piece of material.

Mittens are warmer because your fingers generate more heat together than separated, but gloves are more versatile because the user has complete control of their hands.

Intended use

Waterproof gloves can be bulky or streamlined. Some are built for warmth, while others are built for sport. The age of your child also determines the size and type of the gloves they need. A 5-year-old making snow angels in the backyard doesn’t need the same gloves as an 8-year-old trying their hand at cross-country skiing.

If your child needs gloves for walking or driving to school instead of playing in the snow, be on the lookout for “fashion gloves” that provide warmth without the bulk.

Waterproof and windproof

Some gloves aren’t waterproof but instead say they’re water-resistant. Most of the time, this doesn’t mean much. Always opt for waterproof.

Some gloves also claim to be windproof which, according to users, has mixed results in practice. Be sure to keep the tags on your gloves until you know they’re suitable for your child and their needs.

What to look for in quality kids’ waterproof gloves

Wrist coverage

Kids’ waterproof gloves should cover as much of your child’s wrists as possible. Many models have a drawstring wrist or another way to adjust the fit to provide maximum protection from the cold and melting snow. Also keep an eye out for hooks on the wrists for easy hanging when not in use.

Adjustable wrists grow along with your child, allowing them to keep the same pair of gloves for multiple years.

Lining

The lining is the part of the glove that touches the hands, so you want it to be as warm and soft as possible. Many gloves come with 3M Thinsulate lining, the industry standard for heat and comfort. Other gloves may have fleece, nylon or silicone linings.

Some kids’ gloves have removable linings for easier cleaning, a great feature if your child gets clammy hands or constantly sticky fingers.

Ability to text

Some waterproof gloves for older children have special material in the fingertips that allows them to be used with smartphones. These are often marketed as “texting gloves.”

Texting gloves can be a real lifesaver if your child walks to school or has a part-time job outside. Not only is it annoying to take your gloves on and off every time you need to use your phone, your hands get red from the shock of going back and forth from hot to cold so quickly.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ waterproof gloves

Basic kids’ waterproof gloves can be found for $7-$10. Midrange kids’ waterproof gloves run $10-$25, depending on the quality of the material. Luxury kids’ waterproof gloves from major brand names are typically $25-$60.

Kids’ waterproof gloves FAQ

What’s the best way to wash waterproof gloves?

A. Follow the care instructions that come with your particular gloves. It may be safe to put your gloves in the washer on a gentle cycle with cold water, or you may be better off washing your gloves by hand. Some models may need reproofing spray after washing. Unless they touch something gross, don’t wash your gloves more than once or twice a season — any more and they’ll warp or lose their effectiveness.

How often will I need to replace my child’s waterproof gloves?

A. Kids’ glove sizes aren’t measured in inches like adult glove sizes. Instead, most manufacturers delineate size by age range: age 4-6 size, age 7-9 size, age 10-12 size and so on. As such, you’ll probably need to replace your child’s gloves every 2-3 years. You can also find “one-size-fits-all” or “one size fits most” gloves made of more flexible materials that may cover a wider span of time.

What are the best kids’ waterproof gloves to buy?

Top kids’ waterproof gloves

Andorra Kids’ Waterproof Ski Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves earn high marks in warmth and durability, making them an excellent choice for your money.

What you’ll love: Drawstring wrists keep water completely outside these sturdy gloves. They’re available in black, red, heather gray and neon blue.

What you should consider: The interior lining is very warm and may make little hands sweaty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ waterproof gloves for the money

ThxToms Kids’ Winter Gloves

What you need to know: These very warm gloves get the job done for a lower price than similar-quality models.

What you’ll love: They’re available in black or purple with anti-skid material on the palms and fingers. Adjustable wrists ensure a perfect fit. They have hooks to attach to a coat when not in use.

What you should consider: Many users say they don’t run true to size and recommend sizing up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon



Worth checking out

N’Ice Caps Kids’ Bulky Thinsulate Waterproof Ski Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves are available in a wider range of sizes and colors than many other models on the market.

What you’ll love: These gloves come in 35 different color combinations, including fun options like fuchsia with glitter blue snowflakes or black with shiny rainbow hearts. They’re oversized and easy to adjust.

What you should consider: The word bulky is right there in the name. Some parents who bought multiple pairs say the sizing isn’t consistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

