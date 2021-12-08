Best men’s leather gloves

Before the 1920s, men’s gloves were primarily used for warmth and cleanliness, but after the 1920s, fashion began to influence the types and designs of gloves worn.

Which men’s leather gloves are best?

With winter upon us, that means a wardrobe change with the sudden chill in the air. If you’re in the market for gloves this season, leather gloves are an excellent stylish and versatile option that can last you many years if you purchase a quality pair.

Finding the right gloves will depend on your size and if you plan to wear them while working outside, driving or with more formal attire, but the top pick is Harrms Leather Gloves.

What to know before you buy men’s leather gloves

Type of leather gloves

Leather gloves differ from typical winter gloves. Where you plan to wear the gloves and use them will help you narrow your search, and there are three basic categories:

Work gloves: These are thick and durable. They can take a beating in addition to keeping you warm. The insulation also offers protection for your hands.

Dress gloves : Sleek, stylish and thin, dress gloves are more formal and fashionable. They are made with higher quality material and often cost more.

: Sleek, stylish and thin, dress gloves are more formal and fashionable. They are made with higher quality material and often cost more. Casual gloves: These try to combine the best of both worlds but are more functional gloves that look appealing and aren’t as bulky. However, they do provide extra warmth and comfort.

Size

If you are unsure of your glove size, measure around your palm, below your knuckles, not including your thumb. Sizing may vary per style and brand, so be sure to double-check the sizing chart for any leather gloves you plan to purchase, but the average sizes are small (6 ½ inches), medium (7 inches) and large (8 inches). If you’re in between sizes, it’s best to go up a size.

What to look for in men’s leather gloves

Lining

The lining of a glove creates extra warmth. Not all gloves have a lining, but this may not be necessary if you live in a warmer area or are looking for dress gloves.

The type of lining can vary. High-quality dress gloves can have a cashmere lining to keep the appearance sleek. Casual gloves may have a fleece lining, and work gloves a thicker wool lining. Typically, the warmer the gloves, the thicker the lining and the bulkier they fit.

Touch-screen sensitive

It used to be that you had to take off your gloves to use your smartphone, which can be extremely inconvenient when outside in the cold. Luckily, many brands make leather gloves that are touch-screen sensitive and prevent you from having to juggle your gloves when using your phone.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s leather gloves

Men’s leather gloves can range in price depending on materials, design, construction and brand.

A budget-friendly option can cost $20-$50 and are usually lambskin or cowhide, whereas a moderately priced option made from various leathers and high-quality lining will cost $50-$100. Top-of-the-line men’s leather gloves can cost up to $500 depending on the brand and will often be hand sewn in leathers such as peccary, calfskin and hair sheep with luxury linings such as rabbit fur and cashmere.

Men’s leather gloves FAQ

How do I keep my leather gloves clean?

A. You can easily wipe away dirt and debris with a dry cloth. You should always limit the number of liquids used on the leather. If you need to deep clean your gloves, you should use a gentle soap, cold water and clean with a cloth, not a sponge.

Do leather gloves need to be conditioned?

A. If you want to keep your gloves in the best shape possible, a leather conditioner is an excellent way to lubricate the leather fibers and protect the surface. It also supports the glove’s flexibility, increases water resistance and prevents oils and dirt from staining the leather.

What’s the best way to dry my leather gloves if they get wet?

A. You always want to air dry leather gloves. You never want to put them in the dryer, use a hairdryer, or even lay them out in the sun because that can damage the material. As they dry naturally, make sure to put them on your hands periodically to help restore their natural shape.

What are the best men’s leather gloves to buy?

Best of the best

Harrms Leather Gloves

What you need to know: Made from premium lambskin and crafted by professional artisans, these leather gloves are soft, breathable and durable.

What you’ll love: You will adore the functionality of these gloves as they have all finger and palm touch screen ability. They are made with the highest quality fabrics and sewn in strict accordance with the international implementation standards.

What you should consider: There is additional padding in these gloves to provide extra warmth, but that can make them difficult to wear while driving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for the buck

Anccion Winter Leather Gloves

What you need to know: These budget-friendly sheepskin leather gloves with fleece lining are a great option for warmth and comfort without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: These gloves are ideal for the outdoors as they are extremely warm, durable and insulated. You will no longer need to worry about the hand fatigue that some leather gloves cause, as these offer a wrist snap that makes them easy to remove without any restraint.

What you should consider: It has been noted that the fingers are long on these gloves, which can make texting difficult if your fingers are shorter and the fabric bunches up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marino Avenue Leather Gloves

What you need to know: These luxury sheepskin leather gloves offer practical design, everlasting warmth, while also being lush and super breathable.

What you’ll love: There is no need to fear the cold with these extra warm and water-resistant gloves. They are designed with your needs in mind and are touch screen sensitive, which means you don’t need to remove your gloves to use your phone. Made in three different styles and available in black and warm brown, these stylish and polished gloves give any outfit a finished look.

What you should consider: Some customers have stated that these gloves run small, and you should purchase a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

