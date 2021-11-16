If you spend time outdoors in the winter, whatever the weather, it’s worth investing in quality waterproof gloves.

Which waterproof gloves are best?

Whether you work outside in all weathers or commute by bike during rain, it pays to have a quality pair of waterproof gloves in your wardrobe.

With a wide range of options available, some more effective at keeping your hands dry than others, you should do your research to find the best waterproof gloves. If you’re looking for versatile water repellant gloves, consider SEALSKINZ Unisex Water Repellent All Weather Gloves.

What to know before you buy waterproof gloves

Glove type

You’ll find a variety of waterproof glove types on the market, and which you should buy will depend on how you’ll generally be using your gloves.

Waterproof work gloves are especially hard-wearing as they’re for people who work outside. They may have added rubber areas to help wearers keep their grip on tools or other items they need to use during their working day.

Ski gloves don’t necessarily have to be for skiing, but they’re usually fully waterproof and are very well-insulated, so they’re perfect for snow days and will give you the edge in snowball fights.

Waterproof gloves made from technical materials are great for exercising in cold, wet weather as they’re quick drying and usually have sweat-wicking properties so that your hands won’t feel damp from sweat as you get moving.

If you want to use your phone while you wear your gloves, look for waterproof texting gloves or gloves listed as being touchscreen-friendly.

Waterproof vs. water-resistant

It’s crucial to know the difference between waterproof and water-resistant. Waterproof gloves keep moisture completely at bay, even when rain is pelting down or you’ve spent hours making snowballs. In contrast, water-resistant or water-repellent gloves keep your hands dry through lighter showers but not through the wettest of conditions. Fully waterproof gloves often have to sacrifice breathability, so sometimes water-resistant gloves are the better option for the factors at hand.

Size

Waterproof gloves often don’t have a huge amount of stretch, so it’s essential to select the right size for a proper fit. Some manufacturers have size charts with measurements listed, so you can measure your hands and choose your glove size accordingly. Without a sizing chart, you’ll need to estimate the size of your gloves.

What to look for in quality waterproof gloves

Colors

Waterproof gloves are usually made for practicality rather than fashion, so you won’t find as large a range of colors and styles as you would with other gloves. Waterproof gloves often come in muted hues, such as gray, black or navy blue. That said, you can find some waterproof gloves in bolder colors and even some prints and patterns.

Insulation

Consider how well-insulated you want your waterproof gloves to be. If you live in a region with wet yet mild winters, you’ll probably want gloves that are waterproof yet lightweight. On the other hand, you should look for those with plenty of padding if you routinely get feet of snow in the colder months.

Washability

Check whether your waterproof gloves of choice are machine washable. Plenty are machine washable, but some are hand wash only, making it more of a chore to keep those varieties clean.

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof gloves

Basic waterproof gloves start at around $10-$15, while high-end options from well-known brands can cost as much as $50.

Waterproof gloves FAQ

Are waterproof gloves really waterproof?

A. Waterproof gloves have one job, to be waterproof. Unfortunately, some so-called waterproof gloves fail here. Consider the materials any waterproof gloves you’re thinking of buying are made of and any coatings that have. For instance, if you find a pair of waterproof gloves made from a knitted fabric with no lining or coating, they almost definitely won’t be completely waterproof. Your best bet is to buy from reputable brands, as a good manufacturer will never label their gloves as waterproof if they’re only water-resistant.

Are nitrile gloves waterproof?

A. You may have seen work gloves with a nitrile coating to protect the wearer’s hands. While the nitrile coating is waterproof, it usually only covers the palms and fingertips of the gloves, leaving the rest of the gloves permeable to water.

What are the best waterproof gloves to buy?

Top waterproof gloves

SEALSKINZ Unisex Water Repellent All Weather Glove

What you need to know: Water repellent gloves that are great for moderately cold weather.

What you’ll love: Since they’re a technical nano fabric, these gloves are extremely quick drying. They have rubber details on the palms and fingers to improve grip in wet weather and are touchscreen-friendly.

What you should consider: These gloves aren’t fully waterproof, and they’re on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof gloves for the money

Carhartt Women’s Quilts Insulated Breathable Gloves

What you need to know: Perfect for cold, wet weather, these gloves are extremely warm and keep your hands dry.

What you’ll love: The wicking insert is fully waterproof, but you can leave it out on dry days. You can choose between four colors and three sizes. These gloves offer excellent value for money.

What you should consider: Some users state their hands start to feel sweaty inside the gloves if they’re too active.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Storm Elements Gloves

What you need to know: These gloves repel rain and snow and come in youth and adult sizes.

What you’ll love: Made from fast-drying materials that wick sweat away from the skin, as well as repel moisture. They keep your hands toasty but are still breathable. The thumb and forefinger are touchscreen-friendly.

What you should consider: A handful of buyers say the sizes run small, so you may want to size up if in doubt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.