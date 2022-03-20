Which white handbag is best?

If you’re looking for a versatile solid-colored handbag, black and brown aren’t your only options. White handbags are lighter alternatives that add a pop of brightness to every outfit. In fact, when you pair the bag with the right accessories, it can transform your outfit into a high-fashion look.

There’s no shortage of white handbags on the market, so the trickiest part of your search is choosing a silhouette and style that works for you. If you’re partial to the clean lines of structured designs, MICHAEL Michael Kors Jade Large Gusset Leather Shoulder Bag is our top choice.

What to know before you buy a white handbag

Can you use a white handbag year-round?

White handbags are essential spring and summer accessories, because their brightness complements lighter accents of clothing and shoes. Depending how bold your fashion choices are for the fall and winter, you may be able to wear a white handbag during these seasons, too. At the very least, you may consider a color-blocked design with white as a dominating color. Some style gurus uphold the “no white after Labor Day” rule, but according to others, it’s no longer a hard-and-fast fashion rule.

Popular silhouettes of handbags

If you’re not sure which white handbag is right for you, simplify your choices by deciding on a silhouette. If you prefer structured designs, satchel, tote and trapeze bags are ideal. For a minimalist look, reach for pared-down designs like smaller crossbody and shoulder bags. Laid-back designs, such as backpacks or hobo bags, are popular for casual, everyday use.

How to keep a white handbag clean

It’s no secret that white is harder to keep clean than any other color, so you’ll need to invest in products to keep your white handbag in pristine condition.

Leather handbags require specialty products for cleaning and conditioning, such as leather cleaners.

Most handbags can be sprayed with waterproofing treatments to repel water, moisture and stains.

Handbags made with synthetic materials, such as vinyl or polyester, can be wiped down with antibacterial cleaning wipes.

Cloth or canvas handbags should be cleaned with a diluted solution of lukewarm water and mild detergent.

What to look for in a quality white handbag

Materials

White handbags are available in a wide variety of materials that can be grouped into two categories: natural or synthetic.

Natural materials, like leather, suede and cotton, are known for their high quality and durability. They tend to have better curb appeal, because they’re often constructed better than synthetic bags. However, these materials require regular care and cleaning to look their best.

Synthetic materials include vinyl, polyester and nylon, all of which are lightweight and durable. Unlike most natural materials, most of these are water-repellent. While many synthetic materials emulate the appearance of natural materials, some of them may look cheap or poorly made.

Strap style

Besides silhouette, strap style plays a significant role in choosing a handbag, because the straps impact the carrying experience. As a result, it’s smart to compare the benefits and drawbacks of different strap styles before you buy.

Handles look elegant on the wrist or elbow, but they may be cumbersome to carry with shopping bags in tow. Thicker shoulder straps may distribute weight and tension better across the shoulder; however, they may crease certain materials. Slender straps are lightweight and sleek, though they’re often flimsy and may break. Chain straps have curb appeal, but some of them make handbags rather heavy.

Organization

With so many styles of white handbags, there are infinite combinations of compartments and pockets. Some handbags have sophisticated designs with internal and external compartments, whereas other styles, like several tote bags, only have a single main compartment. Some people opt for the latter and simply use small bags or purse organizers to customize organization.

How much you can expect to spend on a white handbag

White handbags made with synthetic materials cost $25-$150. White handbags made with natural materials, including most leather and suede designs, run $185-$500. Designer white handbags cost $600-$2,500.

White handbag FAQ

How do you add personality to a white handbag?

A. A colorful scarf adds a pop of color and style to an ordinary white handbag. Statement keychains, like pom-poms or tassels, give handbags a little personality, especially those in contrasting colors. If you prefer an edgy look, attach a thin chain belt to the bag’s hardware.

What color should the lining be in a white handbag?

A. Some people are partial to handbags with light-colored linings, noting they often make it easier to see what’s inside the bag. Others prefer darker linings, especially if their wallet and other essentials are darker in color.

What’s the best white handbag to buy?

Top white handbag

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jade Large Gusset Leather Shoulder Bag

What you need to know: Sophisticated and structured, this Michael Kors bag is well-received for its fresh, clean lines and fine craftsmanship.

What you’ll love: While it’s a small-to-midsize design, the handbag has enough room for wallets, makeup and other essentials. If you want to forgo a wallet, it offers six card slots and a center zip pocket. The bag comes with a dust bag to keep it intact when it’s stored.

What you should consider: A few people said the dust bag wasn’t included, and the chain strap gets tangled easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white handbag for the money

FashionPuzzle Zip-Around Saffiano Classic Dome Satchel

What you need to know: A simple, versatile design, this white satchel matches most outfits and is suitable for casual or dressy use.

What you’ll love: The satchel has a smooth faux leather material that repels water. It’s fully lined and has a couple internal pockets for organization. The gold-tone hardware gives the bag an upscale appearance.

What you should consider: It comes with an adjustable crossbody strap, but it’s not as long as some people would have liked it to be.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Milisente Evening Bag for Women

What you need to know: You can use this simple yet elegant handbag as a clutch or crossbody purse.

What you’ll love: This bag is more roomy that you might expect.

What to consider: Some users reported the chain easily broke.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

