Best ‘Harry Potter’ hat

In the world of "Harry Potter," the Sorting Hat is about 1,000 years old and was created by the founders of Hogwarts.

Which ‘Harry Potter’ hats are best?

In the world of “Harry Potter,” the most famous hat of all is the Sorting Hat, which places young wizards in their Hogwarts houses. Here in the Muggle world, though, we don’t need enchanted hats, but hats that will keep us warm on chilly days.

From sporty caps to wool beanies, you can find a “Harry Potter”-themed hat that is practical and stylish. If you are looking for one that has authentic details and will also warm you up, the Harry Potter House Beanie is your top choice.

What to know before you buy a ‘Harry Potter’ hat

Type of hat

Hats come in many varieties. The reason you’re wearing it will determine which type is best for you. If you’re wearing it to be stylish, a baseball cap is a good choice — they come in all sorts of varieties, from fitted hats to trucker hats. If you want a hat that will keep you warm, a knit beanie may be more sensible.

Style

Depending on your style, you can find a “Harry Potter” hat that matches who you are. Some are subtle caps, with simple designs and logos to show you are a fan. Others are flashy beanies, with bright colors and giant pompoms on top. The Laplander style has straps that tie under your chin. Some even look like they are parts of “Harry Potter” costumes, like replicas of the Sorting Hat. Consider the personality of the wearer when choosing a “Harry Potter” hat.

Size

Knit hats are usually one-size-fits-all and stretch to fit your head. However, baseball caps can be sized, and come in all sorts of styles that make finding the perfect fit easy:

Fitted caps are an exact fit to your head, so you have to measure its circumference to know your hat size.

are an exact fit to your head, so you have to measure its circumference to know your hat size. Snapback caps have a plastic piece in the back that adjusts and snaps together to fit your head.

have a plastic piece in the back that adjusts and snaps together to fit your head. Strapback caps have a strap on the back with a buckle you can pull to adjust the hat. Sometimes they have Velcro. In recent years, they have become known as “dad hats” because they look like something a dad would wear.

have a strap on the back with a buckle you can pull to adjust the hat. Sometimes they have Velcro. In recent years, they have become known as “dad hats” because they look like something a dad would wear. Flexfit caps are one-size-fits all, but stretch for a more comfortable fit.

Whatever you choose, consider the size of the wearer’s head to decide if the one-size-fits all model will really fit. If you don’t think it will, an adjustable hat or customized fitted cap is probably a better choice.

What to look for in a quality ‘Harry Potter’ hat

Fitted caps

Because they fit exactly, they make for a better-quality hat because there is no wear and tear in adjustments, and are more personal.

Ear flaps

Some beanies include ear flaps that cover your ears to keep them warm during cold winter months. This extra bit of material offers protection for your ears, often the victim of frostbite in especially cold temperatures.

Decorations

A “Harry Potter” hat must have authentic decorations. Look for hats with the colors and crests of the Hogwarts houses. Some are printed with sayings from the books and movies. Be sure the quotations are correct and word-for-word. Choosing officially licensed products will ensure that your “Harry Potter” hats are the real deal.

Matching accessories

“Harry Potter” hats sometimes come in a set with matching scarves or gloves or mittens. This makes a quality gift for any “Harry Potter” fan looking to show off their fandom and stay warm and cozy.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Harry Potter’ hat

“Harry Potter” hats usually cost between $10 and $20, depending on the material and style.

‘Harry Potter’ hat FAQ

How do you measure the circumference of your head to determine your hat size for fitted caps?

A. Use a flexible tape measure, and position it just above your ear. Then, wrap the tape measure around your head until it meets. Use a size chart to convert your measurement into a hat size.

Are there ‘Harry Potter’ hats for babies?

A. Yes. Some “Harry Potter” baby hats even come in sets with matching onesies and booties.

What are the best ‘Harry Potter’ hats to buy?

Top ‘Harry Potter’ hat

Harry Potter House Beanie

What you need to know: This officially licensed acrylic-yarn beanie is sized to fit most adults and kids ages 3 or over.

What you’ll love: With the colors and crest of your favorite Hogwarts house, this hat will show everyone where your loyalty lies. Each hat has stripes in the colors of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, with a detailed crest applique. These hats are ideal for keeping warm or may be worn with “Harry Potter” costumes.

What you should consider: There is no Hufflepuff option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Harry Potter’ hat for the money

Quidditch Team Captain Cap

What you need to know: This officially licensed cotton cap shows everyone that you are the Team Gryffindor Quidditch captain.

What you’ll love: The cap is a pigment dye-wash maroon and yellow “dad hat” with an adjustable band on the back. The felt front art features the Golden Snitch from the game of Quidditch, with the Hogwarts school crest printed under the bill of the hat for added style and flair.

What you should consider: Unisex adult hats fit most, but they are not a perfect fit like a fitted cap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hedwig Beanie

What you need to know: This officially licensed Laplander style acrylic-blend knit material beanie with a pompom fits ages 14 and up, and features Harry Potter’s brave and loyal owl, Hedwig.

What you’ll love: This white beanie has Hedwig’s sweet face embroidered on the front with faux fur around the yellow eyes. With a fauxfur pompom on top, ear flaps and two braided knit tassels with faux fur on the ends, it is sure to keep you warm while showing off your “Harry Potter” style.

What you should consider: It may not withstand the washing machine, so hand washing may be necessary.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

