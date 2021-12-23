Best gold earrings

Did you know gold does not rust? It is the least reactive of all metals on the periodic table.

Which gold earrings are best?

As the holiday season rolls around the corner, so does the season of giving. What better way to celebrate than to gift gold earrings? Gold earrings are a gift that will last a lifetime, whether you’re treating yourself or showing appreciation for someone else.

The Tory Burch Kira Stud Earrings are the top choice for those looking for a classic, understated touch of gold to elevate any outfit. It’s tough to know how to select the best pair for you, but there are some ways to narrow down your choices.

What to know before you buy gold earrings

Assess your lifestyle

It’s easy to find a set of gold earrings you like without considering the wear and tear that may accompany that pair. You should always take the lifestyle of the gift recipient into account before making your purchase. It could help determine whether they will use the earrings as a standard set or only for special occasions. For example, someone who will be delicate and particular about their usage of the earrings should opt for a solid or close to 100% pure set, whereas someone wanting to wear these every day may want to go with a set below 14 karats to prevent damage.

Care and maintenance

From solid 24-karat gold to 24-karat gold-plated silver earrings, all fine jewelry requires care and attention to make sure you get a long life span out of them. Gold earrings will show dirt easily, so it’s important to clean these often. Consider the element of care when gifting for yourself or others, and determine if another metal would be a more suitable choice. If you’re comfortable with some basic maintenance, there are several jewelry cleaner machines that can do the job for you.

Variety of gold

Mixing metals is all the rave right now, so it may be a good idea to review the variety of gold options available. Gold earrings can be found in white gold, rose gold and true gold, making them a versatile gift to match anyone’s style. Keep in mind while gift shopping that you have a few different choices if you’re having a hard time finding that perfect set.

What to look for in a quality set of gold earrings

Understanding purity standards

Depending on your budget and if you value higher quality over design, you’ll want to look out for the purity standard of the set you’re interested in. Gold products are measured in karats, so you may find earrings that are silver plated in 24-karat gold versus solid 24-karat gold earrings. This distinction can be tricky to notice to the naked eye. Therefore, you should always inquire about the quality of all gold products.

High karat or hypoallergenic metals

A good rule of thumb is to recognize what metals qualify as hypoallergenic. These include, but aren’t limited to, sterling silver, titanium and platinum. Additionally, there’s less likely to be an allergic reaction to gold earrings with a higher karat due to the increase in quality and purity. If the wearer has sensitive ears, this will help you narrow down your choices.

Purchase from reputable retailers

The jewelry market is saturated with gold earrings, but all that glitters isn’t gold. It’s essential to shop at trusted retailers for your gold jewelry to avoid being scammed or receiving a product that causes an allergic reaction. Moreover, it’s always good to have your gold earrings independently assessed if you buy them from a small retailer to make sure you’ve had a fair exchange.

How much you can expect to spend on gold earrings

Gold earrings generally range from about $75-$2000.

Gold earrings FAQ

Can I shower or swim with gold earrings in?

A. No, solid gold earrings should not be worn in the shower. While it will not deteriorate the metal, the shine will eventually dull. With gold-plated earrings, avoid water at all costs. Contact with water will take the gold plating off entirely and leave you with the color of the base metal.

Can I sleep with my gold earrings in?

A. You can sleep with gold earrings on, but there is a chance you could tarnish them more quickly. The friction from tossing around could potentially cause more damage to the metal. At the very least, you could lose them in the sheets if the backs are not tight.

What are the best gold earrings to buy?

Top gold earrings

Tory Burch Kira Stud Earrings

What you need to know: This set is essential for those looking for a unique stud that will surely become a staple of their jewelry collection.

What you’ll love: For those with sensitive ears, these earrings are nickel free, which means they’re entirely hypoallergenic. Any fan of Tory Burch will love the iconic double “T” logo plated with 18-karat gold. These studs would be ideal for daily use, adding a chic touch to any ensemble.

What you should consider: This set is gold-plated, so if you’re looking for more pure earrings, you may want to opt for another choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Tory Burch

Top gold earrings for the money

Macy’s Small Textured Hoop Earrings in 14K Gold

What you need to know: With the curve of a hoop and the petiteness of a stud, this set is a sleek and modern choice.

What you’ll love: If you always seem to lose earring backs, have no fear; this set has click-top closure. The textured finish adds a unique and modern touch to the traditional hoop earring shape. Additionally, these 14-karat gold earrings have the karat quality to prevent most allergic reactions. While higher in quality than the previous choice, these are still suitable for everyday use.

What you should consider: Without a post back to secure your earrings, this set might fall off your ear more easily if you plan on wearing them out dancing or working out.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Macy’s Love Knot Stud Earrings in 14K Gold

What you need to know: With a beautiful knot shape, this is a soft, delicate pair of gold earrings that can dress anything up.

What you’ll love: These earrings are 14-karat gold, making them a hypoallergenic choice. The unique twist shape is simple, sophisticated, and lightweight on the earlobe.

What you should consider: This set has post backs, so if you’re prone to irritation or losing the backs, consider one of the other choices.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

