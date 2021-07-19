Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
World
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Drought
San Francisco Homelessness
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Destination California
Fate of the A’s
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Trending
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
FBI releases ‘Whitey’ Bulger documents
Dow falls 800+ amid worries about global resurgence in COVID-19 cases
Monkeypox case confirmed in Texas man who traveled from Nigeria, CDC says
California launches largest free school lunch program in U.S.
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Japan 2020
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
Top Stories
‘I am no longer scared to hide who I am’: NHL prospect comes out as gay
Top Stories
U.S. women’s gymnastics team alternate tests positive for COVID days before Olympics
Video
Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19
Cal grad Collin Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major
First cases of COVID-19 reported at Tokyo Olympic Village
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Watches
The best women’s dress watch
Trending Stories
Huge fire destroys 3 homes in Oakland
Video
Richmond man fights for his life following hit-and-run collision
Video
California launches largest free school lunch program in U.S.
Alameda police need help identifying wanted armed robbery suspects
Meet 49ers newest cheerleader: Air Force Lt. Haley McClain Hill
Video