Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

One easy way to stretch your dollar on Cyber Monday is to consider your shipping options. If you don’t need the product right away, you can save on shopping by selecting a nonprioritized shipping method.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

In many ways, owning an Apple Watch is like having your own personal trainer on hand 24/7. The device monitors you at rest and when you are working out so you can meet every fitness goal you have, whether it is to get more sleep or to be more active. It also gauges how well your body is functioning at any moment of the day, and it can make you aware of hazards, such as loud sounds. Additionally, an Apple Watch can remind you to do important tasks, such as regularly washing your hands. Plus, it’s never more than a glance away.

Last Cyber Monday, buying a new Apple Watch could save you roughly $50. Individuals who were interested in an older model were able to enjoy even deeper discounts. If you’re thinking of buying one of these amazing devices, now is the best time to find the best deals.

How to have the best Cyber Monday shopping experience

Get plenty of rest

When you don’t get enough sleep, your mind does not function as efficiently. With too little sleep, you will find yourself getting frustrated quickly and making poor decisions. There is also a greater chance that you will have a negative mindset when you are tired. When Cyber Monday arrives, make sure you are well-rested so you can be sharp and make solid purchasing decisions.

Have backup choices

With all the challenges the shipping industry is facing this year, be aware that things might not go as expected. There may be a shortage of products, shipping delays or other unexpected inconveniences. To help combat these potential issues, consider creating a backup purchase plan that focuses on alternative products.

How to save on Cyber Monday

Make a list of quality items in advance

Cyber Monday is not the time to start your research. Long before the event arrives, you should have a curated list of well-researched, quality products that you want to buy. This is important because it allows you to focus on the best deals for the items you want the most. It also helps protect against getting caught up in a shopping frenzy and purchasing items you do not want or need simply because they are on sale.

Consider last year’s models

The market demands a new model every year, especially with tech devices like an Apple Watch. Sometimes, the bells and whistles that have been added to the latest model aren’t features you would ever use. Also, there is a chance the latest innovation might have a few kinks that need to be worked out. But the good news, when it comes to pricing, is that previous models often offer the deepest discounts.

Save items to your shopping cart in advance

Once you have your curated list and you have considered the top models from previous years, don’t wait, place them in your shopping cart or add them to a wish list now. This is a great timesaving strategy that will allow you to navigate to the products you want and make purchases with a single click. If there is a Lightning Deal — a deal that is only available for a limited amount of time — this strategy could make the difference between getting what you want and being disappointed.

Take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day Price Tracker

Amazon has several online tools that are designed to make shopping for the best deal easier. One of the most useful tools is the company’s 30-day Price Tracker. This handy shopping assistant is a graph that displays the entire price range of a product over the past 30 days. Using this, it is easy to see if the price being offered on Cyber Monday is the best deal you can expect.

Best Cyber Monday deals to expect this year

Apple Watch Series 7 Midnight Aluminum

Series 7 is the latest version of the Apple Watch. It offers a larger screen, crack-resistant crystal, dust resistance, a swim-proof design and more. This model also provides the most comprehensive health monitoring tools available.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 Blue Aluminum

With the Apple Watch Series 6, you can track all of your daily activity, measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG and more. It has a fall detection mode and an emergency SOS for peace of mind.

Sold by Staples

Apple Watch Series 6 Space Gray/Black

This model of the popular Apple Watch Series 6 is available in a sleek, dark design and includes a magnetic charging cable. The lightweight case is manufactured using recycled aerospace-grade alloy.

Sold by Staples

Apple Watch Series 6 Silver Aluminum

If you prefer a lighter color design, this Apple Watch has a silver case with a striking white band. You can use this device to monitor your health as well as take and reply to calls and texts from your wrist.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE Gold Aluminum

The Apple Watch SE is a more affordable option that doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as the Series 6. You can still track workouts and monitor your heart as well as sync to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks, which makes the watch a solid value.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE Space Gray/Black

The colorful Retina OLED display on this Apple Watch pops, making it easy to read at a glance. It is water resistant up to 164 feet and includes an optical heart sensor to monitor heart functions throughout the day and night.

Sold by Staples

Apple Watch Series 5 Gold Aluminum

Although the Series 5 Apple Watch is a couple of years old, it still has all the important features such as electrical and optical heart sensors as well as an ECG app. You will want to keep an eye on the price of this model as you may find deep discounts on Cyber Monday.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel

If you are looking for an Apple Watch that has a classic style, this is the model for you. It has a stainless steel case and a silver mesh watch band. The international emergency calling feature automatically connects you to local emergency services when you are out of the country.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 4 Space Black

At one point, the Series 4 was considered a state-of-the-art smartwatch. It has a digital crown with haptic feedback, a 64-bit dual-core processor and an ECG app. These watches may be rare, but if you can get a good deal on Cyber Monday, you’ll be happy with your purchase.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Silver Aluminum

If budget is your primary concern, the Series 3 Apple Watch may be the way to go. It doesn’t offer all the latest features, but it is affordable and still has the essentials, such as an optical heart sensor, GPS and a Retina display.

Sold by Amazon

