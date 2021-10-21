Best Samsung smartwatch

At the bare minimum, Samsung smartwatches are compatible with iPhone 5, smartphones running Android 4.4, and all newer models.

Which Samsung smartwatch is best?

Samsung launched its first smartwatch in 2013, and while it captivated tech enthusiasts around the world, the Korean tech giant continues to impress with each new smartwatch they release. There are multiple smartwatches available from Samsung today, and while each has its unique perks, these all-around convenient devices are far too expensive to buy without comparing between smartwatches to learn which one is best suited for your wrist. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide. Our top pick is the Gear S3 Frontier, which features Bluetooth-powered hands-free calling, surprisingly precise GPS tracking functionality, and military-grade durability.

What to know before you buy a Samsung smartwatch

Watch style

Health : Nearly all Samsung smartwatches monitor your heart rate, sleep activity, and other aspects of your daily health, but fitness-focused models often sport a minimalist design and expanded exercise-monitoring features.

: Nearly all Samsung smartwatches monitor your heart rate, sleep activity, and other aspects of your daily health, but fitness-focused models often sport a minimalist design and expanded exercise-monitoring features. Style : The remainder of Samsung’s smartwatches combine the premium communication and core monitoring features you want while replacing some sport- and exercise-related functions with a timelessly stylish watch face and band.

: The remainder of Samsung’s smartwatches combine the premium communication and core monitoring features you want while replacing some sport- and exercise-related functions with a timelessly stylish watch face and band. Size: Both the face and wristband of a smartwatch are measured in millimeters. For reference, the face of the average Samsung smartwatch measures between 42 and 49 millimeters, a small band is considered to be around 125 to 170 millimeters, and a large band is sized from 155 to 210 millimeters.

Both the face and wristband of a smartwatch are measured in millimeters. For reference, the face of the average Samsung smartwatch measures between 42 and 49 millimeters, a small band is considered to be around 125 to 170 millimeters, and a large band is sized from 155 to 210 millimeters. Android vs. iOS: Although every Samsung smartwatch is compatible with all modern Android and iOS smartphones, some features may be limited or unavailable when paired with an iPhone due to the device’s reliance on certain aspects of Android software.

What to look for in a quality Samsung smartwatch

Customizability

Samsung designed their series of smartwatches to be as stylish as they are functional, and many of these devices feature numerous customization options, including a wide range of downloadable digital faces and alternate watch straps available in countless colors and styles.

Health tracking

Although specific health tracking features will vary between models, some of the many activities Samsung’s smartwatches may monitor include steps taken, heart rate, stress level, sleep motion, and certain exercises.

Durability

Every one of Samsung’s smartwatches was built to last, but some are more durable than others. Examples include the Galaxy Watch’s ability to survive being submerged up to 5 feet for up to 30 minutes, and the Gear Sport’s protection against extreme temperatures.

Communication capabilities

Some of Samsung’s smartwatches provide convenient wrist-mounted communication options. For example, the Gear S3 frontier relies on a Bluetooth connection to your smartphone to get texts, emails, and alerts, while the Galaxy Watch can directly call, stream content, and receive texts via your cellular connection.

How much you can expect to spend on a Samsung smartwatch

Samsung’s premium smartwatches are priced anywhere between $179-$339. The cost of an individual Samsung smartwatch depends on a number of factors, including the number of built-in features, additional customization options, and whether it is a newer or older model.

Samsung smartwatch FAQ

Q. What is Samsung Pay?

A. Samsung Pay is an app that stores your credit, gift, and membership cards so you can easily check out at a store by tapping your smartwatch to a compatible credit card reader. This convenient option gives Samsung Pay users the ability to leave their cash and cards safely at home.

Q. Some Samsung smartwatches are “water-resistant.” What does that mean?

A. The biggest mistake a smartwatch owner can make is confusing water-resistant for waterproof. For example, a Gear S3 will shrug off getting splashed when you wash your hands or can track your activity during a swim in the pool.

However, you should dry your Samsung smartwatch thoroughly as soon as possible, rinse it off whenever it is exposed to seawater, and note that it was absolutely not made for scuba diving.

What are the best Samsung smartwatches to buy?

Top Samsung smartwatch

Gear S3 Frontier

What you should know: Absolutely loaded with an array of precise health and fitness sensors and many helpful ways to stay connected via Bluetooth, the S3 Frontier is without a doubt Samsung’s most advanced smartwatch.

What you’ll love: You can receive and reply to emails, texts, and incoming phone calls. Water-, dust-, and temperature-resistant. Rotating steel bezel helps to make smartwatch face selections feel natural. Excellent battery life. Tracks GPS location, heart rate, fitness levels, and weather forecast.

What you should consider: While its large screen face makes reading smaller fonts easier, it feels a little chunky as a fitness-focused smartwatch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Samsung smartwatch for money

Gear Sport

What you should know: A fantastic budget smartwatch that’s absolutely worth a look for anyone motivated by a health-conscious lifestyle.

What you’ll love: Fairly affordable. Water-resistant. Impressive four-day battery life. Excellent sleep-tracking functionality and the ability to closely monitor your swimming activities. Easy to swap out the 20-millimeter band. Excellent Spotify integration.

What you should consider: Not as durable as some other Samsung smartwatches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Galaxy Watch

What you should know: Its ability to track 40 different workout exercises and connectivity with a wide range of iOS, Android and smart home devices only scratch the surface of what this versatile smartwatch is capable of.

What you’ll love: Available in two sizes and three colors. Samsung Pay NFC compatibility. Water-resistant. Battery lasts days between charges. Tracks calories, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc. Supports many handy apps. Scratchproof.

What you should consider: As impressive as the Galaxy Watch is, this is a particularly pricey smartwatch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

