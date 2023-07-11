This beloved watch is a must-have deal for Apple enthusiasts

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to buy an Apple watch? The featured-packed Series 8 is available now for the Prime Day price of $279.99, which is a savings of 30%. This is the best price we’ve found for the popular wearable smart device, so it’s a great idea to secure this deal while it’s live.

In addition to the Series 8, we’ve found deals on other Apple watches, including the Apple Watch SE, as well as top models by other brands. The savings are real but won’t last beyond Prime Day 2023.

The deals below were last updated on July 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Features to look for in a smartwatch

Today, watches aren’t just for keeping time. The typical smartwatch can help you keep track of various aspects of your health and make it possible to set and monitor fitness goals. They also have functions to help you stay connected and entertain you. When shopping for a smartwatch, it’s important to consider which popular features you need.

Fitness tracking: Most smartwatches have the ability to monitor many fitness metrics for a healthier lifestyle. This includes steps, training, workouts, swimming, running and more.

Sleep monitoring: If you aren’t sure whether or not you are getting high-quality sleep, a feature-rich smartwatch can help. When a sleep monitoring function is offered, it will summarize your sleep patterns, let you know how often you wake up at night and tell you how many hours of sleep you are actually getting.

Heart health metrics: If you like the idea of keeping track of your heart health with a smartwatch, look for one that has a heart rate monitor and can take an EKG. Some models can also take blood pressure and oxygen level readings.

GPS: Some high-end smartwatches have built-in GPS. With this feature, you can track your location and destination right from your wrist.

Smartphone pairing: Most smartwatches can be paired with your smartphone. This makes it possible to listen to music, answer calls and texts and more.

Water resistant: Many modern smartwatches are water-resistant and submersible. These features are essential for swimmers and anyone who may forget to take off their watch when they get in the shower.

Safety features: One of the latest smartwatch features is fall detection. This is a nice feature for older individuals or those with various health concerns.

Best Prime Day deals on Apple and other smartwatches

Apple Series 8 Smart Watch 30% OFF

One of Apple’s most innovative smartwatches, the Series 8 features heart rate and sleep monitoring, women’s health technology, GPS and versatile activity tracking. It can even take an EKG to help you stay on top of your heart health. The sleek style comes in a choice of four colors and can be customized with different bands.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch SE 18% OFF

Also customizable, the Apple Watch SE sports a trim design and features users love. It tracks numerous health and fitness metrics and also has GPS. It’s a good choice for Apple fans who want to save a bit of money yet still be able to track their fitness progress.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 50% OFF

This sleek watch by Samsung is half off today, so it’s a good choice for anyone on a budget. Although affordable, it offers fitness monitoring, fall detection, EKG and numerous fitness tracking abilities.

Sold by Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4 48% OFF

If Garmin is your brand, check out the Vivoactive 4. It’s a GPS watch with a rugged design, workout monitoring and pulse oximeter sensors.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy 5 30% OFF

The latest smartwatch by Samsung sports a modern design and crisp interface. In addition to GPS and popular tracking capabilities, it charges fast and has a long battery life. It’s available in numerous stylish colors too.

Sold by Amazon

BestReviews-tested smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 7

While it may be the previous generation model, the Apple Watch Series 7 is still a worthy contender for the latest version. During testing in the BestReviews Testing Lab, we found that it offers numerous features that are easy to navigate. We like the generous screen that simplifies texting and scrolling. It also has GPS.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra

The Ultra claims to be a rugged watch that’s designed for outdoor enthusiasts, so we put it to the test in the BestReviews Testing Lab. We found it to be a durable model that performs as promised by the brand. It comes at a high price point, but those who need a tough smartwatch probably won’t mind.

Sold by Amazon

Other smartwatches on sale for Prime Day

