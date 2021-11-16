Great gifts for the husband who has everything

If you’re looking for something extra special, consider a custom or personalized gift so you can put a unique spin on a traditional gift idea.

What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything?

Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or to find him something that he truly needs that he doesn’t already have.

How to shop for the husband who has everything

Playing it safe

Sometimes simple and functional gifts are the way to go. They might not have the same flair and excitement, but if you find him something that he can use every day, he’ll appreciate that it makes his life a little easier.

Start with the basics. Socks, underwear and t-shirts are essentials that frequently need replacing. If you want to take it up a notch, consider adding new ties or dress shirts to his wardrobe. A new pair of shoes will also liven up his outfits. SHOP NOW

There will always be new technology

If your husband truly has everything, instead of getting him something new, consider updating a product he already has. Whether it’s a phone, tablet or accessories, you can beat him to the punch and get him the latest gadget.

Computers need an upgrade often. For more information, take a look at the buying guide for laptop computers from Best Reviews.

The best outdoor cooking gifts for the husband who has everything

FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set

If your husband is a foodie or likes to grill, this spice set will offer him flavors he probably won’t find anywhere else. These organic, gluten-free, vegan spices come in a variety of original flavors, including smokey southwest, citrus pepper, grill master, fresh bay and peppered habanero.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

YET IRoadie 24 Cooler

Not just any cooler will do for some husbands, so this high-performance cooler with PermaFrost insulation is the one you need to get. Its ability to keep items fresh and cool is second to none, while the light roto mold construction, slim design and quick latch system create easy access and make this convenient to bring on all of your favorite adventures.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Homestyles Maho Golden Brown Teak Outdoor Barbeque Cart Serving Bar

An island-inspired outdoor bar and BBQ cart is the perfect gift for the husband who enjoys hosting. It is crafted in Acacia wood and has golden teak finishes, so he can use this to store his BBQ and outdoor kitchen equipment or to serve up drinks and snacks.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Webber 18 in. Smokey Mountain Cooker Smoker in Black with Cover and Built-In Thermometer

If your hubby has everything, he probably boasts a stellar barbecue or grilling system, but that doesn’t mean he can’t upgrade his meat game with a smoker. With a massive 481-square-inch space to cook on two grill grates, this has the room to smoke a whole roast and multiple slabs of ribs. For extra moist meats, this smoking system has a porcelain water pan that he can use for slow cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

The best travel gifts for the husband who has everything

Patagonia Black Hole 55L Duffel Bag

If he’s got everything, then adventures might be on the top of his gift list. This duffel bag will be perfect for all his day trips or overnight excursions. It’s named “black hole” for a reason: This duffel has optimal storage capacity for clothing and gear. It’s ultra-durable and versatile, so he can easily convert it to a backpack for convenient carrying no matter where he goes.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry andAmazonSHOP NOW

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Logo Suitcase

Have your hubby travel in style with a top-of-the-line designer piece of luggage with reinforced leather corners and chic hardware. This first-class suitcase perfectly fits in the overhead compartment and features 360-degree spinning wheels to easily maneuver wherever he’s headed.

Where to buy: Sold by Micheal Kors

Art of Shaving The Men’s 6-Pc. Travel Kit with Morris Park Razor, Bergamot and Neroli

This perfect travel and self-care kit will get rave reviews from your husband. The kit includes pre-shave oil to prep skin for a comfortable and clean shave, shaving cream to lift and soften the skin while protecting it from razor burn, an after-shave balm to moisturize skin, a badger brush and a quality razor that is ideal for all skin types.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The best accessory gifts for the husband who has everything

MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Wireless Headband Sleeping Headphones

The husband who has everything might have a sleep mask and headphones, but does he have the perfect combination of both? These sleep headphones have incredible sound with deep bass. After a couple of hours of charging, these will last for even the longest night’s sleep. They are made from the softest of materials, so he won’t feel any of the panels or earphones throughout the night—just a pillow-like mask for the best night’s sleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wallet Ninja- 18 in 1 Credit Card Sized Multitool

Give your handyman husband 18 gifts in one with a flat multitool that fits in his wallet just like a credit card. This device is made from four-time heat-treated steel and comes with a lifetime guarantee. It will be able to open bottles, boxes and cans, plus it can peel fruit, fix glasses, turn into a cell phone stand and more!

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

80 IN 1 Professional Computer Repair Tool Kit

Sure, he has a laptop, but can he fix it when it’s on the fritz? Now he can with this computer repair kit that comes complete with 56 bits, a screwdriver set and 24 repair tools that are compatible with PC, Macbook, tablets and PS4 and Xbox controllers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

