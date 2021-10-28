Best compression socks for plantar fasciitis

If you have to be on your feet a lot, compression socks usually come in handy when you need a pair of socks to relieve or minimize your aches and pain.

Which compression socks are best for plantar fasciitis?

If you often feel a sharp pain in your heel when you get out of bed in the morning, you may have plantar fasciitis, a condition that is due to the inflammation of the ligament that connects your heel bones to your toes.

Wearing compression socks can be very helpful in managing plantar fasciitis because they improve blood flow and reduce the inflammation caused by the condition. One highly recommended option to check out is the SB Sox Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks.

What to know before you buy compression socks for plantar fasciitis

Compression

Choosing the right compression can be confusing when buying compression socks. Some socks have graduated compression, which means the level of compression is strongest at the ankle and reduces as you move up the leg. The level of compression also depends on the function of the socks. Overall, you should talk to your doctor when determining your ideal compression socks.

Sizing

Wearing the wrong size of compression socks can cause discomfort and pain in your legs or even worsen your condition. You can avoid this by measuring your legs to get the right size for your compression stockings. Depending on the type of socks you intend to wear, there are a couple of ways to approach your measurement. If the socks will only be knee-high, you should measure your ankle circumference as well as your calf length and circumference, while for pantyhose or thigh-high compression socks, you should measure your hip circumference, thigh length and thigh circumference.

What to look for in quality compression socks for plantar fasciitis

Function

Compression socks are a practical garment for a variety of conditions yet they are underutilized because most people aren’t aware of their benefits. Aside from plantar fasciitis, compression socks can be used in other conditions that affect your legs. Talk to your doctor about which socks are most appropriate for your plantar fasciitis.

Fabric

Some of the popular materials used in crafting compression socks include elastane, lycra, microfiber and nylon. If you want durability and longevity, lycra-made socks are an excellent choice. When it comes to comfort and breathability, options made of microfiber and nylon are also great. If you are also looking for stockings that are snug-fitting and not painfully tight, you can go for options that contain elastane or spandex woven into the fabric, which stretch and prevent the socks from digging into your skin.

Style

Though not generally considered fashionable, there are some options of compression socks for plantar fasciitis that are fashionable to wear if you don’t want to compromise on your style. From skin tone color designs to colorful polka dots or fun animal prints, there are several options to choose from if you’re on the market for elegant compression stockings.

How much you can expect to spend on compression socks for plantar fasciitis

On average, compression socks cost between $40-$60 but you can expect to pay up to $100 for prescription socks. There are also inexpensive mild compression options that cost as low as $10.

Compression socks for plantar fasciitis FAQ

How often should I wear compression socks?

A. It depends on your doctor’s recommendation, but if you are told to wear them all the time, you should only take them off when it’s time to shower or bathe.

What makes compression socks better than regular socks?

A. Compression socks are made to gently squeeze your legs more than your regular socks would in order to improve blood circulation in the legs.

What’re the best compression socks for plantar fasciitis to buy?

Top compression socks for plantar fasciitis

SB Sox Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks

What you need to know: These compression socks are made to improve mobility while providing instant relief to your foot pain due to plantar fasciitis.

What you’ll love: The design includes targeted ribbing to relieve plantar fasciitis pain. There is an elastic opening to ensure a secure fit and a lightweight heel to provide comfort. Furthermore, the socks are made with lightweight, form-fitting and breathable materials that are engineered to offer excellent compression support and maintain joint stability regardless of the activity.

What you should consider: The sizing might be tricky but you can order one or two sizes up to get the right fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top compression socks for plantar fasciitis for the money

Plantar Fasciitis Socks with Arch Support

What you need to know: These professional-grade compression socks are constructed to be super comfortable, breathable and flexible regardless of your foot condition.

What you’ll love: They are made with lycra fabric to give them durability and longevity. The socks are also designed with targeted arch support in mind, which makes them very comfortable. The shock-absorbing heel and ankle cushion are also excellent features to help relieve the pain and inflammation due to your condition.

What you should consider: They tend to run small with several users complaining about the socks being too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Bitly Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks

What you need to know: These unisex compression socks come with a toeless design that can be worn with any type of shoe and can relieve pain and inflammation due to conditions including plantar fasciitis, bone spurs and Achilles tendinitis.

What you’ll love: They are designed with comfort in mind thanks to their breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. These compression socks also offer excellent arch support that helps to relieve pain and provide ankle support to minimize the risk of injuries.

What you should consider: Some users complain about the elastic around the toe area rolling up after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

