Best Hempz hand sanitizer

Antibacterial hand sanitizers do not make users resistant against bacteria; they are used to temporarily get rid of bacteria that may be present on the hands.

Which Hempz hand sanitizers are best?

The point of a hand sanitizer is to get rid of germs, but skin texture and safety should not be sacrificed. Hempz is a popular cruelty-free and vegan beauty brand that produces products made with hemp that you can use to cleanse and moisturize the body. Hempz items are often made with various scents and oils. When purchasing a Hempz hand sanitizer, consider its antibacterial properties, alcohol content and expiration date.

If you are looking for moisturizing hand sanitizer that is CDC approved and works to eliminate 99.9% of germs, the Hempz Triple Moisture Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Hempz hand sanitizer

Antibacterial

Items that claim to be antibacterial contain chemicals that slow or prevent the spread of bacteria. While this sounds like a bonus feature, it is important to analyze the chemicals used to fight bacteria and find out if they are safe for use on those with sensitive skin. Chemicals used to make products that are antibacterial can dry out the hands and deplete the number of necessary healthy bacteria.

Alcohol content

The alcohol content in a Hempz hand sanitizer tells the user how drying the product is and the percentage that it is effective at getting rid of germs. The higher percentage of alcohol that is contained in a product, the more drying it is. Products that feature an abundance of alcohol should also feature an abundance of ingredients that work to moisturize the skin.

Expiration date

Before purchasing a Hempz hand sanitizer, consider the date it expires. People do not often consider a hand sanitizer as a product that could expire but when it does, the germ fighting chemicals become less effective. The expiration date is printed on the front or bottom of the container or box.

What to look for in a quality Hempz hand sanitizer

Moisturizing

A quality Hempz hand sanitizer is just as moisturizing as it is sanitizing. Sanitizers of the best quality feature ingredients such as vitamin E, A and C, which help bring moisture back into the hands after the alcohol and antibacterial chemicals have dried them out. Hempz hand sanitizers almost always feature ingredients that moisturize the hands, making them perfect options for sanitizing year-round.

Scent

A quality Hempz hand sanitizer is subtly scented. The smell of the sanitizer should mask the smell of the chemicals and alcohol but not be overbearing. Those with sensitive skin should consider Hempz unscented hand sanitizers, because products with essential oils can irritate the skin. Hempz uses essential oils rather than unnatural chemicals to provide scent.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hempz hand sanitizer

The best Hempz hand sanitizer is $7-$20 depending on the size of the item, the ingredients and its popularity. The most popular sanitizers that feature moisturizing ingredients and come in large containers will be priced higher.

Hempz hand sanitizer FAQ

Does Hempz make other skin products?

A. Hempz is known for its wide variety of skin care products, from soaps to lotions to hand sanitizers. Products come in many different forms and scents, and can be used to properly cleanse and alleviate dry skin. Hempz makes skin-safe items for all skin types without testing these products on animals or using chemical fragrances.

What is the difference between ethyl and isopropyl alcohol?

A. Ethyl alcohol is what is consumed when drinking alcoholic beverages. This alcohol is also referred to as ethanol and is used as fuel for cars. Isopropyl alcohol is not consumed and is made in the form of rubbing alcohol to treat medical ailments. This type of alcohol features more antibacterial properties.

What are the best Hempz hand sanitizers to buy?

Top Hempz hand sanitizer

Hempz Triple Moisture Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

What you need to know: This product features multiple natural moisturizing ingredients. It claims to eliminate 99.9% of germs and be anti-aging with various antioxidant ingredients.

What you’ll love: This product is made without the use of parabens, glutens and animal products. It is made with hemp-seed oil to lock moisture and hydration into the skin and is made with ethyl alcohol.

What you should consider: This item does not feature any antibacterial properties.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Hempz hand sanitizer for the money

Hempz Limited Edition Peppermint Vanilla Swirl Herbal Hand Sanitizer

What you need to know: This product is most popular in the winter due to its warm vanilla and peppermint scent.

What you’ll love: This item features a spray dispenser for convenience and works to moisturize the skin.

What you should consider: This item only comes in a travel-sized bottle and the scent is too strong for some users. This item does not feature the percentage that it is able to fight germs. This item does not contain THC or CBD ingredients.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hempz Sweet Pineapple & Honey Melon Moisturizing Herbal Hand Sanitizer

What you need to know: This product is scented with natural oils and is made with moisturizing vitamins and antioxidants to hydrate the hands while sanitizing.

What you’ll love: This item is not made with THC or CBD, and features all-natural hemp oil. It is sold in multiple sizes.

What you should consider: This item is not antibacterial and does not list the percentage of germs it gets rid of when cleansing.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.