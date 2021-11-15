10 solutions for foot-arch pain

You can use a massage roller on the arches of your feet, but there are numerous other options, as well.

How to treat foot-arch pain at home

Many athletes are all too familiar with throbbing foot arches. Physical activities such as running, dancing and hiking can take their toll on feet, and one of the most susceptible areas of the foot is the arch, which runs from the toes to the heel.

Occasional pain in the arch of your foot might be normal, but if it occurs frequently and impacts daily life, it could be a more serious medical condition, such as plantar fasciitis or flat feet. Consult a doctor if you feel recurring foot pain. In the meantime, there are many ways to prevent and/or mitigate foot arch pain that are affordable and easy to implement.

Techniques for preventing and treating foot-arch pain

You can help prevent pain in your arches in a few different ways:

Have a regular stretching routine, and always include stretches for your feet, ankles and calves.

Rest after intense exercise. Rest and recuperation are paramount to helping your muscles recover and keeping joints and ligaments strong.

Wear orthopedic shoes or use shoes with orthopedic insoles that have ample arch support.

Wear proper footwear when you are partaking in extreme exercise. It is not only the shoe that matters, but socks, insoles and even ankle braces can make a huge difference. There are specialty products, like plantar fasciitis socks, that can make a huge difference.

Best icing options for foot-arch pain

Top all-around cold-therapy product

Cold & Hot Therapy Wrap, Reusable Gel Pack for Pain Relief

This is an affordable wrap you can use on your feet—as well as other body parts— after exercising. Simply leave it in the freezer, then wrap it around your foot. The gel pack is flexible even after being in the freezer, and it will soothe pain and aid in recovery. The pack gets very hot or cold, so it might be wise to use a towel or something between the pack and your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Top cold-therapy solution for people with smaller feet sizes

NatraCure Cold Therapy Socks

These are specially designed socks for athletes and people with foot pain. Just get the ice pack cold and slip it inside one of the pouches in the sock to bring immediate pain relief and cooling. One pair of socks comes with multiple cold packs for different parts of the foot. The only con is that people with larger feet need to shop for an alternative.

Sold by Amazon

Best stretching options for foot-arch pain

Top stretching aid for feet and calves

Foot and Calf Stretcher-Stretching Strap

This strap is perfect for people who have poor circulation or plantar fasciitis. Place the strap around your feet and pull. You can get different benefits, such as increased leg strength or foot balance, from using this strap in different positions, such as sitting or standing. It is one-size-fits-all and made of durable but elastic nylon.

Sold by Amazon

Top stretcher for feet and calves

ProStretch The Original Calf Stretcher and Foot Rocker

This is one of the most widely-used products for foot-arch problems. Simply put your foot inside the stretcher and begin rocking your foot back and forth. It accommodates people’s feet up to men’s size 12. For those who travel or go on long backpacking trips, it’s very packable.

Sold by Amazon

Best orthopedic products for foot-arch pain

Top unisex orthopedic slippers

Orthopedic Clog House Shoes With Indoor Outdoor Anti-Skid Rubber Sole

For those working from home or needing extra foot support, ERGOfoot’s orthopedic slippers are perfect. They are warm and comfortable and come with arch support and a deeper heel bed than most other shoes on the market. The sizing seems accurate, and there are three colors from which to choose.

Sold by Amazon

Top orthopedic shoes for women

DREAM PAIRS Women’s House Memory Foam Fuzzy Orthotic Slippers

For women who enjoy the fuzzy-slipper aesthetic, Dream Pairs makes one of the coziest orthopedic slippers on the market. They come with arch support and memory foam to give you that feeling of walking on clouds.

Sold by Amazon

Top orthopedic insole for foot-arch pain

Powerstep Original Arch Support Insoles

Both men and women can use Powerstep’s special orthopedic insoles. They are specifically made for people with arch pain. They feature arch support with mild cushioning and easily fit inside just about any sports shoe on the market. Use them for daily use or just when you exercise.

Sold by Amazon

Best massage products for foot-arch pain

Top premium massage roller for foot-arch pain

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

Unlike most of the competition, you can massage both feet at once with this product. Each wooden foot massage comes with five different rollers, each with different nubs to properly massage individual sections of your feet. Improve blood circulation and keep the arches of your feet happy and healthy.

Sold by Amazon

Top portable massage roller for foot-arch pain

Massage Ball – Spiky

This spiked ball is compact and gets the job done. The rubber spikes do not move or bend, so you can massage your feet as intensely as you want. Take it to the gym or on a hike and get relief no matter where you are, all for under $10.

Sold by Amazon

Best pain relief product for athletes

Biofreeze Pain Relief Roll-On

Biofreeze is recognized by athletes around the world and offers immediate pain relief and muscle relaxation. The menthol formula is made for athletic use. After a long exercise session, place some on the arch of your feet to ease the pain. The cooling effect is pleasant and relaxing.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.