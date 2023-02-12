Which portable nebulizer is best?

For anyone who has chronic issues with breathing, a nebulizer can be a game-changer. It lets you live a whole, rich life you may not have believed possible. That’s why it’s so important to get the best model for your needs, one that’s easy to operate and has a mask or mouthpiece that allows efficient and effective delivery of your medication.

The Sororal Portable Nebulizer comes with four mask and mouthpiece options, making it suitable for users of all ages.

What to know before you buy a portable nebulizer

What is a portable nebulizer?

A nebulizer is a compact drug delivery device that turns a liquid into a breathable mist. This mist is inhaled so it can immediately begin to ease the symptoms of diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Since breathing issues can be triggered in a number of ways, a portable nebulizer is designed to be easily moved, so people can receive treatment no matter where they are.

Do I need a prescription to purchase a nebulizer?

While a doctor may prescribe a nebulizer, you do not need a prescription to buy one. It’s the medicine the nebulizer requires that a doctor must prescribe. However, if you have health insurance, you should follow all the proper protocols to ensure you can use any coverage your health plan may offer.

Is a nebulizer the same as a humidifier?

While a nebulizer and a humidifier perform similar functions, they are not interchangeable. A nebulizer delivers medicine directly to the lungs, while a humidifier simply adds moisture to the air. Putting medicine in a humidifier will not be effective, while putting water in a nebulizer can cause a lethal reaction in some people.

Each device has an intended purpose, and you should only use them as directed.

What to look for in a quality portable nebulizer

Type of nebulizer

There are three types of nebulizers: ultrasonic, jet and mesh.

Ultrasonic: An ultrasonic nebulizer uses high-frequency vibrations to turn liquid into a mist. While these may be quieter, they produce larger particles than the other two methods, which could affect the medicine’s ability to penetrate deep into the lungs.

A jet nebulizer blasts the liquid with a concentrated jet stream, turning the medicine into tiny particles you can inhale. This is the most common type of nebulizer. Mesh: The most efficient medicine delivery system is a mesh nebulizer. It uses a very fine mesh and vibration to create the smallest particles of all three types of nebulizers.

Mask vs. mouthpiece

A child requires a smaller mask than an adult, but the best delivery method is through a mouthpiece. Unfortunately, small children and older adults might not be able to use a mouthpiece. Be sure the nebulizer you buy has the accessories you need to deliver the most effective treatment.

Noise level

Nebulizers make noise. Some may be slightly less disruptive to the household than others. If noise is a concern, make sure you read the specs on the nebulizer you’re considering to be certain it will satisfy your noise-level needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable nebulizer

The cost can range from roughly $35-$80 or more. Most people will likely find the model they need in the $50-and-up zone.

Portable nebulizer FAQ

Are there any side effects from using a nebulizer?

A. It’s not the nebulizer that produces the side effects, but the type of medicine used. Before doing your first nebulizer treatment, talk to your doctor or pharmacist to know what to expect.

Besides the medicine, the act of deep breathing can cause coughing or vomiting. Additionally, as the lungs clear, it is possible to become lightheaded and faint during treatment.

How often do I need to clean my nebulizer?

A. Since a nebulizer delivers treatment directly to your lungs, it is vital that you clean the mouthpiece or mask and the cup as directed in the instructions after every use. Never put the tubing or nebulizer in water.

How often do I need to change my nebulizer filter?

A. While many nebulizer filters last up to six months, always consult your owner’s manual to learn what the manufacturer recommends. Additionally, if the filter becomes wet or gets contaminated in any way, swap it out before the next treatment.

What’s the best portable nebulizer to buy?

Top portable nebulizer

Sororal Portable Nebulizer

What you need to know: This compact, lightweight nebulizer is suitable for all ages.

What you’ll love: It comes with two masks, a mouthpiece and a nose appliance for versatility. You can adjust the flow rate as needed, ranging from 0.15 to 0.35 milliliters per minute.

What you should consider: The instructions can be confusing if you’ve never used a nebulizer before.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable nebulizer for the money

Mayluck Traditional Jet Nebulizer

What you need to know: If budget is a concern, this nebulizer offers an assortment of attachments and operations comparable to higher-priced models.

What you’ll love: It uses a focused stream of compressed air to turn the solution into a mist you can easily inhale. It takes roughly 10 minutes to complete a dose, and the components are temperature- and corrosion-resistant for durability.

What you should consider: While most reviewers were OK with the noise level, some felt this machine was too loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PGG Portable Nebulizer with Two Modes

What you need to know: This nebulizer adopts microporous technology and an upgraded atomization sheet to produce fine and uniform mist.

What you’ll love: Suitable for adults and children, it has two modes. For adults, nebulization takes place at 0.25 milliliters per minute, while it runs at 0.15 milliliters per minute for kids.

What you should consider: Some users have complained that it uses a lot of battery power, requiring frequent changes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

