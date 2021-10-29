Best CBD bath bomb

CBD is just one of over 140 potentially beneficial compounds found in Cannabis sativa plants. Unlike THC, CBD is noted for providing relaxation and stress relief without psychotropic effects.

Which CBD bath bomb is best?

Few things feel better after a long day than slipping into a hot bath. While plain hot water can work wonders, a CBD bath bomb can bolster a hot bath’s ability to soothe your sore body or quiet your restless mind, relieve aches and pains and send you off to sleep feeling relaxed and refreshed.

If you want to surround yourself with fragrant flower petals for a delightful wind-down ritual, the Happy Dance CBD Stress Away Bath Bomb is a top choice. Made with coconut oil and cocoa butter, these full spectrum bath bombs will give you a soothing, relaxing bath experience.

What to know before you buy a CBD bath bomb

Type of CBD

There are three types of CBD: isolate, broad spectrum and full spectrum. Most bath bombs use CBD isolate. This is pure cannabidiol with none of the other beneficial cannabinoids, flavonoids or terpenes found in both full and broad spectrum.

While there is definitely some benefit to broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD bath bombs, it may not be enough to justify the additional expense.

Source of CBD

Look for CBD bath bombs that use cannabidiol from hemp plants grown organically. A luxurious soak in a tub infused with CBD bath salts or a CBD bath bomb offers a variety of benefits, and using ones with ingredients from organic sources means you won’t be soaking in water with trace amounts of pesticides, chemicals or fertilizers.

Third party testing

Your CBD bath bomb should come with easy access to third-party testing results. This helps guarantee that you receive a quality product and that what’s listed on the label is actually what’s in the bomb.

What to look for in a quality CBD bath bomb

Organic ingredients

Your skin is the largest organ in your body. Because you are immersed in a hot bath for a long period of time, you want to make sure that your CBD bath bomb uses mostly organic ingredients. This is especially important for people with sensitive skin.

Other therapeutic ingredients

Bath bomb connoisseurs know that there are other therapeutic ingredients that contribute to a long, soothing soak. CBD bath bombs often include additional ingredients like lavender for relaxation or oatmeal for easing skin irritation.

Different types of salt

CBD bath bombs can be made with different types of salt, including Epsom salts, Dead Sea salt and Himalayan salt.

Epsom salts are the most common type of salt in CBD bath bombs, as well as other bath soaks. Epsom salt contains magnesium, a vital mineral our bodies need for rest and repair of cells.

Dead Sea salt is high in calcium and potassium, which may increase blood flow and relieve soreness associated with inflammation.

Himalayan salt also works well for inflammation and contains other vital trace minerals like iron.

All-natural dyes

Look for CBD bath bombs that use all-natural dyes that won’t color your bathtub or your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a CBD bath bomb

The price for a single CBD bath bomb ranges from $6-$20. This will vary depending on the amount of CBD in each bath bomb, as well as any additional ingredients.

CBD bath bomb FAQ

What is the recommended dosage for a CBD bath bomb?

A. A CBD bath bomb will contain between 30-200 mg of CBD. As with oral CBD, it’s usually best to start with a lower dosage and work your way up as needed.

On the plus side, a bath bomb that has undergone a third-party analysis helps guarantee that the dosage on the label is the dosage you’re actually getting. This will help you determine whether the dosage is correct for you.

What are the benefits of CBD bath bombs?

A. Potential benefits of CBD bath bombs include clearer skin, reduction of skin inflammation and increased relaxation.

How do you use a CBD bath bomb?

A. Start with warm water, not hot, as exceedingly hot temperatures can deactivate CBD. Add the bath bomb to your warm bathwater and allow it to dissolve, then sink into your bath. Most bath bombs will provide recommended soak times, but plan to spend between 20-30 minutes in the bath, relaxing.

What’s the best CBD bath bomb to buy?

Top CBD bath bomb

Happy Dance CBD Stress Away Bath Bomb

What you need to know: This 4-pack of CBD bath bombs offers stress relieving and ultra-moisturizing ingredients for a luxurious experience.

What you’ll love: These bath bombs contain coconut oil and cocoa butter for moisturizing skin, as well as ginger and grapefruit to wake up the senses. Each bath bomb has 60 milligrams of premium full spectrum CBD for a soothing, relaxing experience.

What you should consider: Some users said it can be difficult to break the cubes apart.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top CBD bath bomb for the money

CBD FX Bath Bombs – Soothing / Recharge

What you need to know: Get two types of relief from two different CBD bath bombs.

What you’ll love: The eucalyptus bath bomb offers clear-minded energy, while the lavender bath bomb soothes and relaxes. Each bath bomb has 200 milligrams of CBD isolate and is made from 99 percent organic materials.

What you should consider: The scent is distinctive and may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by CBD FX

Worth checking out

CBD Recovery Set: Extra Strength

What you need to know: The ultimate relaxation pack, this set comes with CBD soft gel capsules, muscle and joint cream, and a bath bomb.

What you’ll love: This set is great as a gift or just for yourself. Each product contains a substantial amount of quality CBD. Each soft gel capsule contains 1,500 milligrams of full spectrum CBD. The muscle and joint cream contains 3,000 milligrams of CBD and the bath bomb contains a generous 200 milligrams, along with eucalyptus and spearmint oils.

What you should consider: This set is more expensive than other offerings.

Where to buy: Sold by CBD FX

