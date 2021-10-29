Best crystal kit

When buying a crystal kit, consider the type of stones you are looking for. Familiarizing yourself with the different types of crystals and their energies can help you find a suitable choice.

Which crystal kit is best?

Collecting crystals has become trendy not only for their iridescent beauty but also for their supposed healing properties. As more and more individuals are turning to alternative medicine practices, they’re using crystals to amplify and promote the flow of good energy, remove negative energy and induce calm and relaxation.

While there’s no scientific evidence to support the therapeutic use of crystals, people are still drawn to the vibrant colors and textures of various stones. A great starting place is the Dancing Bear Healing Crystals Chakra Balance Kit, which contains popular stones such as rose quartz, a crystal used to attract more love and romance.

What to know before you buy a crystal kit

Use

Before buying a crystal kit, consider what you want to get out of it. Some people collect crystals to beautify their homes and workspaces, while others use them as tools in their self-care kit. Crystals have long been acknowledged for their healing and metaphysical properties. As a component of the mineral kingdom, it’s said to harness the life-giving elements of Earth, giving it the magic-like and calming qualities people experience when they come into contact with them. Other gemstone collections include crystal-growing kits that are popular learning tools for kids who want to know more about how crystals work and their unique properties.

Type of stones

When buying a crystal kit, consider the type of stones you’re looking for. Each crystal set comes with a different variety of stones. Familiarizing yourself with the kinds of crystals and their different energies and effects can help you find the most suitable choice.

Clear quartz: A healing stone that can boost manifestation abilities and be used while practicing meditation and visualization

A healing stone that can boost manifestation abilities and be used while practicing meditation and visualization Citrine: A yellow crystal said to increase money and abundance as well as boost self-esteem

A yellow crystal said to increase money and abundance as well as boost self-esteem Amethyst: A purple gem that can develop intuition and awareness, and helps induce calm

A purple gem that can develop intuition and awareness, and helps induce calm Jade: An all-around good-luck stone that keeps you focused as you work towards your goals

An all-around good-luck stone that keeps you focused as you work towards your goals Pyrite: A metallic gray stone said to be effective in providing protection and defense

A metallic gray stone said to be effective in providing protection and defense Tigers eye: Can provide grounding and stability and is said to increase confidence and personal power

Can provide grounding and stability and is said to increase confidence and personal power Lapis Lazuli: A blue stone that can relieve sadness and improve focus

A blue stone that can relieve sadness and improve focus Moonstone: Can calm emotions and encourage harmony

Shape

Crystals take on different shapes that may impact our experience with them.

Cut: This shape is made to capture more light and boost the crystal’s energy.

This shape is made to capture more light and boost the crystal’s energy. Chunk: This is a chunk-shaped crystal found in a raw and natural formation.

This is a chunk-shaped crystal found in a raw and natural formation. Tumbled: These crystals are round, shiny, smooth and are pleasant to hold in your hands.

These crystals are round, shiny, smooth and are pleasant to hold in your hands. Wand: These crystals have a sharp point on one end used to direct energies in a particular direction.

What to look for in a quality crystal kit

While some people like to choose crystals based only on how they looks, there are several ways you can go about finding the right crystal for you.

Intuition

Many crystal enthusiasts claim intuition can pick up the energy of crystals. When selecting a crystal in a shop or online, gaze at the selection and notice which one’s you’re drawn to the most. Make a note of the ones that pop out to you immediately and keep them in mind when making your decision.

Positive effects

A popular way to choose a crystal is based on how it can enhance your life. Each crystal is known for improving specific areas of life. For example, citrine is a favorite for many who want to draw in more money. Consider what you need, and find out which stones best meet them.

Healing properties

Crystal healing is a popular, widely used alternative-medicine practice. While there’s no scientific basis for their healing capabilities, some believe certain crystals can improve specific ailments. Amethyst, for instance, is often used to soothe stress and tension, and lapis lazuli may improving balance. If you have any physical condition, it might be worth adding the appropriate crystals to your toolbox.

Ethically sourced

If buying ethically is important to you, find out how the crystals you’re considering buying are sourced. Research about the working conditions of the miners to see if they were given fair pay and if they were in safe mining conditions. You also may want to check if child labor was involved and the impact mining had on the environment.

Starter kits

If you don’t have specific criteria and just want to get your hands on some crystals, a crystal kit is your best option. Each kit comes with a readymade selection of crystals, usually the most common ones used for everyday concerns and issues. They also come with a handy guidebook to help you learn more about what’s contained in them.

How much you can expect to spend on a crystal kit

You don’t have to spend a fortune on a good-quality crystal kit. You’ll find plenty on the market that you can purchase at a relatively low cost. The individual crystals’ value depends on their condition, popularity, the number and type of stones and size. Depending on these factors, expect to spend $15-$300 on a crystal kit.

Tips on cleansing your crystals

Soak them in sea-salt water: Give your crystals a salt bath by placing them in a bowl of Himalayan-salt water mixed with dried basil, sage and lavender overnight. Avoid soaking stones that are porous or have lots of ridges and holes.

Cleanse with other stones: Certain crystals, such as selenite, clear quartz and carnelian, have been effective cleansers for other stones. Keep them all in one bag, stack them on top of other crystals that need cleansing or simply wave the cleansing crystals around the ones that need clearing.

Place them under running water: In this meditative practice, hold your crystals under running water and imagine a ray of white light surrounding the stone, purifying it and restoring its vitality.

Use the power of the moon: Use the healing and restorative properties of moonlight to boost your crystal’s vibration. Develop a practice of placing your crystal in a secure place outside or on your windowsill on nights with a full moon.

Crystal kit FAQ

Should you buy a crystal kit when you’re starting out?

A. When you’re starting with crystals, it’s worth getting to know the different available ones and learning their properties. Before investing in a kit, buy one crystal and get to know it. Once you get to know the stone, you can add more to your collection by purchasing a kit. Whether you’re buying your stones at a shop or browsing online, many crystal experts suggest going for crystals that draw you in and sparkle.

Does the size and quality of the crystal matter?

A. The size of the crystal makes a difference, especially from a visual perspective. It contributes to the stone’s look and symbolic meaning. A large chunk placed on the table will instantly remind you of its energy and significance. The quality of the stone is important because a particular stone takes on the energy of the material. The better the crystal quality, the stronger and clearer the energy will be. Many collectors prefer to stick with natural stones that haven’t been cut or polished because their natural form promotes the natural flow of energy. Some stones, however, are not impacted by such treatments and could even cause the natural energy of a crystal to flow better.

What’s the best crystal kit to buy?

Top crystal kit

Dancing Bear Healing Crystals Chakra Balance Kit

What you need to know: This popular kit contains high-quality gemstones ideal for crystal healing practices and for balancing chakras to promote happiness and wellbeing.

What you’ll love: All 14 crystals are natural and come in various colors, shapes and sizes. The healing kit includes seven tumbled crystals, seven rough crystals, one Palo Santo stick, one selenite stick, one handcrafted silk drawstring bag and one chakra kit guide with photos and information on the crystals.

What you should consider: Some buyers found the crystals in the kit to be smaller than they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crystal kit for the money

Beverly Oaks Energy Infused Natural Raw Healing Crystals and Tumbled Stones

What you need to know: These energy-rich gemstones sourced from different parts of the world make this the perfect sampler kit for any newbie crystal collector.

What you’ll love: The crystals are cleansed and pre-charged, using a variety of techniques. The kit includes seven raw chunks and seven tumbled stones. This is a multipurpose set with stones that can be used for crystal rituals, meditation, reiki healing, Wiccan practices, energy work and home decor.

What you should consider: A few users said that some stones in their kit were missing or in poor condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Mindful Collective Healing Crystals Set, 17 pc. Premium Chakra Crystals Box for Beginners

What you need to know: This 17-piece crystal kit contains an assortment of stones perfect for meditation, energy cleansing practices and restoring balance.

What you’ll love: This healing crystal set is suitable for beginners looking for accessories for their spiritual practices to manifest their goals, remove negative blocks and amplify their energy. This carefully curated set of stones comes with white sage, a candle and a journal crafted to offer guidance.

What you should consider: The box and its contents are not always intact after delivery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

