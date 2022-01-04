Best Earthlite massage table

Massage can help people with a long list of conditions, including fibromyalgia and sports injuries.

Which Earthlite massage tables are best?

A good massage can treat a variety of injuries and conditions, leaving the recipient relaxed, restored and ready to face whatever’s coming. A great massage table supports the recipient so they’ll emerge with the best results. The Earthlite Electric Massage Table Ellora stands out for its supreme comfort and triple density cushioning.

What to know before you buy an Earthlite massage table

Type of table

Think about who will be using the table and the amount of space available.

Portable massage tables are typically right for home use, since they’re lightweight and simple to move — you can easily take them on trips. A portable table is also an excellent beginner’s option if you’re training to become a massage therapist.

Wood vs. metal frame

Wood-framed massage tables are heavy, but they have a traditional look people tend to prefer. Massage tables with aluminum frames are strong and lightweight, but some people don’t like the aesthetic.

What is Earthlite?

Earthlite is a California-based company that makes massage and spa tables and chairs, as well as medical and chiropractic equipment, and supplies and accessories for all three fields. The company says it uses no rainforest hardwoods in its products, instead choosing farmed and renewable wood.

What to look for in a quality Earthlite massage table

The table’s weight

Weight is not typically an issue for hydraulic and stationary massage tables, since the table is not meant to be moved, but weight becomes a concern for portable massage tables. Buy a portable table that weighs about 22-30 pounds, so you can easily move it.

Width and height

Massage tables differ in size, so choose one with the right height and width for you. Both client and therapist need to be as comfortable as possible. A width of 29-31 inches usually works well.

Most tables are 20-36 inches high, and some massage tables let you adjust the height, so you can lower or raise the table within a range of about 10 inches. The table should ideally touch the hip joint of the massage therapist.

Padding

The best massage tables have foam padding under the upholstered material. High-density foam doesn’t flatten or sag over time, but you shouldn’t buy a table with more than 3 inches of foam padding. These tables tend to be uncomfortable, since the hard brick foam under the upholstery doesn’t offer enough cushioning.

How much you can expect to spend on an Earthlite massage table

Earthlite massage tables range in price from about $60-$2,000. The least expensive portable tables go for $60-$125, while high-end portable tables cost about $125-$400. You will pay about $450-$1,000 for a stationary table and about $1,200-$2,000 for an electric or hydraulic table.

Earthlite massage table FAQ

What features can make your Earthlite massage table more comfortable?

A. Look for a good mixture of foam density and thickness so you’ll have enough cushioning. High-density foam usually holds its shape better than other kinds of foam. It might be more expensive, but high-density foam under your upholstery will improve user comfort and table durability.

What is the difference between the static weight and working weight of a massage table?

A. The working weight of a massage table is the amount of weight the table can support when the weight is evenly spread across it. You shouldn’t massage someone whose body weight is higher than the working weight of your table.

The static weight of a massage table is how much weight the table can support dropped onto it to test the strength. Some companies boast a 2,000-pound static weight capacity, but the table can’t actually hold a 2,000-pound person.

How long does an Earthlite massage table last?

A. The life of a table depends on the quality of its frame material and construction. Tables composed of hardwoods like maple or birch can last at least 10 years, while those made with aluminum or soft wood only last a few years.

What are the best Earthlite massage tables to buy?

Top Earthlite massage table

Earthlite Electric Massage Table Ellora

What you need to know: This popular electric table is extremely quiet and comes in 3 sizes and 5 colors.

What you’ll love: This table has quiet, hands-free lift adjustments powered by a heavy-duty motor you operate with a hands-free foot pedal. It’s supremely comfortable, with buttery smooth Natursoft upholstery and triple-density cushioning.

What you should consider: It can squeak with a heavy client on it.

Top Earthlite massage table for the money

Earthlite Harmony DX

What you need to know: This top-quality portable table is perfect for people with relaxation and recovery needs.

What you’ll love: It features a convenient carrying case, a lovely maple construction, sustainably sourced wood and a high weight limit. The table is also built to last with ergonomically optimal adjustment knobs and non-slip hardwood legs.

What you should consider: This table lacks some of the additional features and accessories of other massage tables.

Worth checking out

Earthlite Portable Massage Table Package Avalon

What you need to know: This commercial-grade portable massage table set comes with a carrying case, a cushion and a face cradle.

What you’ll love: It comes in 6 colors — black, amethyst, burgundy, mystic blue, sterling and vanilla creme. It features a premium Strata memory foam cushion and a patented Flex-Rest self-adjusting head rest.

What you should consider: The leather on it occasionally cracks.

