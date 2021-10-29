Best orthopedic knee pillow

Orthopedic knee pillows can give you a simple and medication-free way to relieve the pressure and pain on your sensitive joints and align both your lower body and spine.

Which orthopedic knee pillows are best?

It can be difficult to sleep at night if you have joint pain, especially in your knees. Luckily, orthopedic knee pillows can give you a simple and medication-free way to relieve the pressure and pain on your sensitive joints and align both your lower body and spine. If you’re looking to purchase a high-quality orthopedic knee pillow, the Comfilife Orthopedic Knee Pillow is a fantastic pick.

What to know before you buy an orthopedic knee pillow

Consider your sleeping position

It’s crucial to think about your preferred sleeping position when selecting an orthopedic knee pillow. For example, if you are a side sleeper, you should choose an orthopedic knee pillow that’s shaped like an hourglass, so that you can rest your thighs on the curved indentations.

Think about the material you want

Common materials for orthopedic knee pillows include high-density foam and memory foam. Memory foam is an excellent material for orthopedic knee pillows, since it conforms to the contours of your body when pressure is applied and returns to its original shape after use.

Find the right size for you

There is no traditional sizing for orthopedic knee pillows, but if you have a larger frame, you should select a larger orthopedic knee pillow and if you are smaller, you should find a smaller pillow. Pillows that are too large might open your knees too wide.

What to look for in a quality orthopedic knee pillow

Removable cover

All orthopedic knee pillows should feature removable covers to allow you to wash and remove any dead skin, bodily fluids and sweat.

Breathable fabric

Your orthopedic knee pillow should come with breathable fabric to ensure that it stays as cool as possible, especially if it’s resting under the covers.

Leg straps

Leg straps help you attach your orthopedic knee pillow to your leg, so that your pillow doesn’t slide around or get lost while you’re sleeping.

How much you can expect to spend on an orthopedic knee pillow

Orthopedic knee pillows tend to range in price from $15–$30. The most basic and budget-friendly orthopedic knee pillows go for $15–$20, while high-end orthopedic knee pillows usually cost more than $30.

Orthopedic knee pillow FAQ

Where should you place your orthopedic knee pillow during sleep?

A. Some customers place their knees in the hourglass indentations of the orthopedic knee pillows, but these pillows aren’t truly meant to rest at knee level. Instead, the pillows are intended to keep your knees from touching each other.

Most users put the pillow just above the level of their knees, between their lower thighs, but you can place the orthopedic knee pillow in whatever way relieves pain the most. Your physical therapist or doctor can assist you in finding the best position to keep your body aligned.

How often should you replace your orthopedic knee pillows?

A. Quality orthopedic knee pillows should last for a fairly long time. The best orthopedic knee pillows last about 12 to 18 months. To figure out whether or not you should replace your orthopedic knee pillow, fold the pillow in half and test whether or not it springs back to the original shape. If it doesn’t, it’s probably time to buy a new pillow.

Can orthopedic knee pillows help reduce discomfort during pregnancy?

A. Many people go through knee and hip pain during pregnancy, especially in various sleeping positions. Orthopedic knee pillows can help relieve this pain during pregnancy, but it might not be the most ideal option for you. Instead, you should consider purchasing a maternity pillow to help support your back and belly.

Maternity pillows are U-shaped and can help support both your back and stomach. The open design of the maternity pillow can also allow you to place part of the pillow between your knees.

What are the best orthopedic knee pillows to buy?

Top orthopedic knee pillow

Comfilife Orthopedic Knee Pillow

What you need to know: This popular knee pillow from Comfilife is ideal for users of all ages.

What you’ll love: This well-made pillow features a thin design for more comfortable sleeping positions, breathable fabric to cool down your body and a zippered cover that you can remove for cleaning.

What you should consider: Larger customers say that they wish the pillow gave them more support.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top orthopedic knee pillow for the money

Cushy Form Sciatic Nerve Pain Relief Knee Pillow

What you need to know: This knee pain relief pillow from Cushy Form is an excellent option for customers who want comfort and alignment.

What you’ll love: This affordable pillow is meant to promote spine and hip alignment and recommended by both customers and doctors. The pillow also stays in place and helps reduce and relieve joint pain.

What you should consider: This pillow is smaller in size than many similar products for knee pain relief.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joey’s Room Half Moon Bolster Pillow

What you need to know: This foam half moon pillow from Joey’s Room is the perfect choice for people who think that memory foam is too firm.

What you’ll love: This soft and gentle knee pillow features an airflow cooling design and a zippered cover that you can remove for washing. The pillow is also much more gentle on the joints than competing products.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this pillow isn’t quite tall enough to support the knees.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

