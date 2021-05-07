Best squishy stress balls

Some stress balls will light up or produce sound effects when squeezed, making them even more interactive and entertaining.

Stress balls

It is entirely natural for us to feel stress and anxiety at different points in our lives. Whether it’s related to personal or professional struggles, managing stress is essential for a healthy lifestyle.

Though it may seem like a simple solution, stress balls can provide a helpful and effective way to reduce stress, soothe a distracted mind and aid in physical therapy. Options like the Serenilite Hand Therapy Stress Ball are perfect for refocusing your concentration and can help strengthen hand muscles.

What to know before you buy a stress ball

Stress ball firmness

Every stress ball will have a different firmness level. Depending on your preference, you might want to choose a slightly softer model that’s easier to squeeze or one that offers more resistance. If you’re looking to build up hand and finger strength, you’ll most likely want to use a firmer stress ball. The material used in construction will play a significant role in the overall firmness.

Stress ball size

There isn’t too much variation in stress ball size, with most falling in the 2-inch diameter range. However, you can find slightly larger designs meant for therapeutic muscle strengthening or slightly smaller options designed for children and smaller hand sizes. Generally, you won’t have to worry too much about size when purchasing a stress ball.

Stress ball durability

Since stress balls undergo regular compression and squeezing, choosing a durable option will ensure you get the most out of your purchase. For stress balls filled with gel or other substances, you’ll want to make sure that the outer layer is strong enough to contain the inner material properly.

What to look for in a quality stress ball

Stress ball texture

There are a variety of stress ball textures to choose from. With everything from smooth polyurethane to models with small bumps or ridges to fabric-covered options, you can select the texture that feels best in your hand.

Stress ball shape & design

Most stress balls will feature a classic round shape, though there are now plenty of creative and fun options. From stress balls built to resemble food, animals, sports equipment and more, there are seemingly endless possibilities from which to choose.

Stress ball scent

Scents like lavender can have a relaxing effect on many people. Therefore, certain brands have infused their stress balls with scents, creating appealing aromatherapy options. If you are sensitive to certain smells, you might want to stick with classic unscented ones.

Stress ball price

For the most part, stress balls are all relatively cheap. You can find inexpensive bulk options or slightly more expensive single high-end balls. Particular shapes and designs can also influence the price.

Stress balls with carrying cases

Small stress balls can easily be lost if accidentally misplaced at home or in the office. If you’re someone who tends to lose things often, choosing an option that includes a bag or transportable case can help you keep track of your stress ball.

How much can you expect to spend on a stress ball?

You can expect to pay somewhere between $8-$20, depending on durability and whether you’re looking for a single product or variety pack.

Stress ball FAQ

Do stress balls work?

A. Yes, the repeated squeezing motion can help alleviate daily stress and anxieties while helping to increase blood flow and muscle strength, improving concentration, and finger agility and flexibility while simultaneously lowering blood pressure. The best way to see precisely how a stress ball will benefit you personally is to try it out.

Can I clean my stress ball?

A. Yes, you can clean stress balls. Most stress balls can tolerate a gentle scrub of water mixed with a mild soap or detergent. You can then let your stress ball air dry on a rack or clean towel.

What are stress balls made from?

A. Many stress balls are made using polyurethane foam, though some are made from a silicone-based gel or even filled with materials like sand.

You can even try making a stress ball at home by stuffing a balloon with flour, sand, cornstarch, rice or similar filings. If desired, adding essential oils can produce an aromatherapy effect.

The best stress balls

Top stress ball

Serenilite Hand Therapy Stress Ball

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, odor-free and long-lasting stress ball that is suitable for all ages.

What you’ll love: The soft fabric covering has a nice texture, and the gel construction has an ideal firmness for increasing grip strength as well as reducing tension.

What you should consider: At just 2.2 inches in diameter, it might be too small for those with larger hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stress ball for the money

Pure Origins Keep Calm Motivational Stress Balls

What you need to know: Sold in a convenient four-pack with a carrying pouch, these stress balls have fun sayings printed on them for extra motivation.

What you’ll love: The multiple bright colors and humorous, positive quotes can brighten up your day when you need it the most.

What you should consider: The lightweight foam material might not be firm enough for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Impresa Stress Relief Balls

What you need to know: These strong and durable stress relief balls were designed to be comfortable in your hands. You can toss, squeeze, pull, or stretch them to relieve stress and anxiety.

What you’ll love: The quality feel and comfortable grip, along with durability and resistance, make these stress balls a popular option among kids and adults alike.

What you should consider: Wash the stress relief balls with soap and water, after every use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

