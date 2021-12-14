Writing down daily reminders and tracking progress can be very helpful when you are looking to improve your health. A wellness planner makes keeping track easy.

Which wellness planners are best?

You don’t need to wait for the new year to make a plan for better health. Your journey to wellness starts with a single step, and that step might just be finding the best wellness planner to track your progress.

If you are looking for a wellness planner you can use for a long time, with features that cover more than just physical help, the Life & Apples Wellness Planner is the top choice for you.

What to know before you buy a wellness planner

Daily planners keep track of important appointments and professional obligations, but a wellness planner focuses more on physical and mental personal growth and development.

Types of sections

Wellness planners have a variety of different sections that you can use to track different facets of your health. The sections might include blank pages for journaling or reflection, or they might have guided prompts or places to note changes in various health metrics.

Look for a wellness planner that includes sections that are relevant to you, not ones that will just gather dust and stay blank. Some wellness planners are housed in three-ring binders that allow you to customize your sections even further.

What you’re tracking

Before you find the best wellness planner for you, it might be helpful to figure out exactly what you want to track.

If you are trying to lose weight or shift to healthier eating habits, look for a wellness planner with space to track food, workouts and progress towards your goals. This type of wellness planner might also have space for meal planning and to track things like water intake.

When you are trying to add more movement into your life, a wellness planner that tracks workouts — including the type of workout and any specific exercises — is a good choice.

If your wellness goals are more oriented toward emotional, mental and psychological health, look for a wellness planner that provides tools for dealing with stress and increasing positivity. This type of planner features blank pages or journal prompts to help you reflect on the daily stresses and challenges you face.

Of course, you can always look for a wellness planner that features a little bit of everything: space for dietary notes, exercise plans and mental health.

Style

The style of your wellness planner should be as individual as you are. Some wellness planners are spiral- or three-ring bound, while others are bound like a paperback book. Choose the one that’s easiest for you to use, as this means you’ll actually use it.

Consider also the size of your wellness planner. If you want to take it with you, look for a smaller planner. If you prefer to sit at a desk or table as you use your planner, you can choose a slightly larger planner that sits on your bedside table.

What to look for in a quality wellness planner

Hardcover

While a hardcover wellness planner is not required, if you take it on the go, hardcover is sturdier than soft covers. If you like the durability of the hardcover, but don’t want the extra weight, some wellness planners are also available with plastic printed covers.

Room to write

For those who prefer to journal and work through their thoughts in writing, the best wellness planner will have plenty of room to write. This might be on blank pages, or it may be journal prompts followed with plenty of space to reflect.

Able to be personalized

Some wellness planners can be personalized with your name stamped on the cover or otherwise engraved on the binding. For some people, this further solidifies their commitment to health and wellness.

Sturdy binding

The binding you choose should be sturdy. It should feel substantial and well-made, able to withstand daily use.

Refillable

Because your health is an ongoing project, you might prefer a refillable wellness planner. Refillable wellness planners also offer more options in terms of customizing the pages within the planner.

How much you can expect to spend on a wellness planner

You can’t put a price on good health, but you can on a wellness planner. Expect to spend between $13-$30.

Wellness planner FAQ

How do you use a wellness planner?

A. Getting into a routine with your wellness planner is crucial. Consistent use will ensure your success. It keeps you on track and holds you accountable for progress towards your wellness goals.

It doesn’t really matter when you use your wellness planner, just that you use it daily. Set aside some time to make notes. This might be in the morning as you eat breakfast, or it might be a reflection at night with a plan for the next day. The best schedule is one that you can stick to and that works for you.

What’s the most important feature in a wellness planner?

A. The most important feature in a wellness planner is that it fits your goals and lifestyle. Some people like more guidance and want prompts or places to fill in the blank, while others prefer a free-form approach to their wellness planning.

What are the best wellness planners to buy?

Top wellness planner

Life & Apples Wellness Planner

What you need to know: There are many different wellness tools in this sleek planner.

What you’ll love: This wellness planner has 256 pages packed with tools to support your wellness. Set daily goals, write down what you’re grateful for, track meals and more. This wellness planner also comes with online tools like printables and e-books. It’s also available in seven colors.

What you should consider: Some people report an odd smell coming from the planner that does diminish with time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wellness planner for the money

Erin Condren Designer Petite Planner

What you need to know: Take your wellness planner wherever you go for quick tips and inspiration.

What you’ll love: This petite planner is sized to fit in a bag (5.7 inches x 8.25 inches), but packs plenty of features in its 80 pages. Track habits and set goals, then give yourself one of the included stickers to keep yourself going.

What you should consider: If you need a lot of space to write, skip this planner. It really is for petite entries only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ban.do Undated Hardcover Wellness Journal/Self Care Planner

What you need to know: Start your wellness journey when you’re ready with this undated wellness planner.

What you’ll love: This is a hardcover, three-ring binder that features metal hardware and an elastic band to keep it closed. Organize your wellness by the five different sections that include not only activities, but also relaxation and feelings. It’s refillable, allowing you to customize and expand each section.

What you should consider: Some users wanted more pages to start with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

