Best bedside commode

Bedside commodes can assist people with mobility issues to help decrease fall risks and allow them to be more independent.

Which bedside commodes are best?

Bedside commodes can help people with mobility issues to help decrease fall risks and enable them to be more independent. These commodes are chair-shaped frames with toilet seats and removable buckets under them. Bedside commodes are typically located near beds to help people who have difficulty getting up to go to the bathroom. If you’re looking for a top-notch bedside commode, the Drive Medical Heavy-Duty Bariatric Folding Commode is a worthy choice.

What to know before you buy a bedside commode

Consider the weight capacity

Many traditional bedside commodes have a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, but some brands have bariatric bedside commodes with larger weight capacities. Most of the bariatric commode chairs have bench-like chairs to fit heavier bodies.

Chair height

Bedside commodes differ in height, and even a couple of inches can make a huge difference when it comes to balance issues. That’s why it’s important to find the right height of commode for you.

Bucket size

Bucket capacities vary in size from about seven to 12 quarts. Smaller buckets work well if you only need to use the bathroom once a night, but 12-quart buckets are the best option for those that eliminate multiple times per night.

What to look for in a quality bedside commode

Drop arms

Commode chairs with drop arms are helpful for those who need to move from a walker or wheelchair to the commode.

Padding

Commodes with padded armrests and seats are typically more comfortable for people with medical issues, like arthritis, that lead to body pain.

Leg ends

Some commodes have rubberized leg ends to protect the surface of the floor and keep the chair from sliding when someone sits.

How much you can expect to spend on a bedside commode

You can expect to spend anywhere from about $80-$150 on a bedside commode, depending on the material and features. The most basic bedside commodes cost about $80, while mid-range bedside commodes go for $100-$120. High-end bedside commodes range in price from about $120-$150.

Bedside commode FAQ

How often should you clean your commode bucket?

A. You should clean your commode bucket at least once per morning if you live alone and ideally after each and every use. You can clean your commode bucket by wearing disposable gloves, emptying your commode bucket into the toilet and using a cleaning fluid that will kill germs.

You can then scrub your commode bucket with a toilet brush and rinse the bucket in your bathtub. Make sure to throw out your disposable gloves after cleaning the bucket. Some people opt to use commode liners to decrease the need to constantly clean the bucket.

How often should you clean the whole bedside commode?

A. You need to clean commode chairs whenever they smell or look soiled, at least once per week. You can clean the commode chair by putting it in the shower, spraying disinfectant, spraying hot water from the shower on the chair and allowing the shower to run for five minutes.

You can then spray disinfectant or a combination of water and vinegar on the chair again and wipe the chair down with a cleaning brush or sponge. Rinse off the disinfectant with the shower spray, then dry the whole bedside commode with paper towels or dry the metal parts of the commode with paper towels and allow the rest of the commode to air dry.

How do you help your loved one use the bedside commode?

A. Be sure that you have all of your supplies before beginning the process of assisting your loved one in transferring from a wheelchair or bed to a bedside commode. You should also make sure that your loved one’s legs are not crossed when they are preparing to stand up.

Slowly adjust the balance of your loved one by helping them lean forward before they stand up. Once your loved one is standing, you can help them turn and lower onto the bedside commode. Make sure to wear gloves and help them wipe if they are not able to do so on their own.

To help them move from the commode, be sure that they are first holding onto the supports, then help them stand from their chair and slowly turn. You can then help them sit back on the bed or wheelchair, and empty the commode bucket into your toilet.

What are the best bedside commodes to buy?

Top bedside commode

Drive Medical Heavy-Duty Bariatric Folding Commode

What you need to know: This heavy-duty bedside commode from Drive Medical comes with drop-down arms and a sturdy frame.

What you’ll love: This convertible Drive Medical bedside commode comes nearly entirely assembled and includes a sturdy frame that can support more than 400 pounds. The product can also be configured as an elevated toilet.

What you should consider: The critical joints on this bedside commode are not welded but bolted.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top bedside commode for the money

Nova Medical Products Folding Commode

What you need to know: This portable three-in-one bedside commode from Nova Medical Products comes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Nova Medical Products folding commode is simple to assemble, store and clean between uses and features a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds. The commode can also be converted into either an elevated toilet seat or a bath chair.

What you should consider: It’s crucial to consider that the stability bars on this bedside commode are fairly uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Medline Drop-Arm Commode

What you need to know: This comfortable bedside commode from Medline is a great choice if you are concerned about transferring safely from a walker or wheelchair.

What you’ll love: This stable Medline bedside commode features a drop-arm design that works well for transfers and has armrests, a padded seat and a number of adjustments for a custom fit. You can also use the commode over elongated or taller toilets.

What you should consider: The bucket on this bedside commode is hard to properly position and fairly small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.