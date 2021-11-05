8 products to help your child sleep through the night

From plushies and cuddly huggables to proven programs and noise machines, products that help your child sleep through the night are truly amazing.

Which product to help your child sleep through the night is best?

It can be hard on children and parents alike when children have trouble sleeping through the night. Regardless of whether the child is a newborn, toddler or preschooler, bedtime routines can be a frustrating part of the evening that you both may dread.

Fortunately, there are many products available to help. From supplements to musical stuffed animals, there are soothers out there to help the whole family get a better night’s sleep.

Products to help children sleep better

Bedtime musical soothers for kids

MELLA Ready to Rise Children’s Sleep Trainer Alarm Clock

This adorable alarm clock is useful for children of all ages. While the alarm functions are appropriate for kids ages 3 and up, the night light and sleep sounds help newborns, infants and toddlers fall asleep and stay asleep.

This cute clock is designed to keep kids in bed longer and features a sleep trainer, sleep sound machine, night light, nap timer and an alarm. It has six night-light color options, and can play white noise, ocean sounds and a lullaby at five different volumes.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

Lumalou Bedtime Routine System by Fisher-Price

This fun and rewarding bedtime routine system helps make getting your child ready for sleep easier. It’s a wall-mounted interactive device that helps kids get used to a bedtime routine. This bedtime routine system is designed for infants and toddlers and is a sleep-training tool with sounds and lights. The bedtime helper also has a sleep expert-approved music playlist.

This 3-in-1 routine helper, sleep trainer and nursery sound machine includes customizable sleep timers which all can be controlled with the Smart Connect app.

Sold by Staples and Amazon

Cuddly stuffed animals that help children sleep

Fisher-Price Ocean Wonders Soothe and Glow Seahorse

Children can snuggle-in with this cute baby seahorse all night long. Available in pink and blue, its belly emits a soft-glow light when your child gives it a little squeeze.

This toy encourages early developmental skills using soothing sounds and songs to engage the senses. This snuggly seahorse uses AA batteries and is appropriate for children ages newborn and up.

Sold by Kohl’s, Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

BEREST Baby Sleep Soother Smile Bear

The Baby Sleep Soother Smile Bear is super soft and has 15 soothing sounds, including a mother’s womb, a heartbeat, two white noises and 11 lullabies. It can also project a colorful galaxy of stars on walls and the ceiling. The lights slowly fade into different colors.

This bear has a velcro strap on the back for car rides, rocking cribs or stroller walks and has an auto-off feature.

Sold by Amazon

Supplements to help your child sleep through the night

Oilogic Kids Nighttime & Sleep Essential Oil Roll-on

This essential oil roller contains a safe blend for kids ages two and up. Diluted with jojoba and castor oils, the formula is a unique blend of lavender, cedar, mandarin, clary sage, coriander, chamomile and vetiver oils. Just roll the oil on the back of your child’s neck, the bottom of their feet and on their chest before bedtime to help them relax and go to sleep. Reapply as needed.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

SmartyPants Kids Sleep Gummies

These delicious gummies support calmness and relaxation without the use of melatonin. The cherry-flavored supplements are made with saffron, L-Theanine and magnesium to aid your child’s nervous system.

These non-GMO gummies are free of gluten, gelatin, egg, fish, milk, soy, shellfish, wheat, peanuts and tree nuts.

Sold by Amazon

Award-winning sleep aid for kids

Baby Shusher Collection

The Baby Shusher is an extremely popular sound machine that uses an authentic human voice to calm babies to sleep with a calming, shushing sound. It’s portable, easy to use, and it comes with two AA batteries and a wrist strap. Two timers go for 15 or 30 minutes, and volume is adjustable.

The Baby Shusher is easy to clean, BPA-free and durable. This award-winning sleep aid for infants helps babies engage their natural calming reflexes and break their crying cycle. It comes in a collection along with pacifiers and swaddle blankets.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Sleep training for infants

Dream Lab by Owlet

Designed by experts with combined experience of more than 40 years, the Dream Lab by Owlet is a top choice for helping kids and parents sleep through the night. This popular program offers proven ways for parents to help children form healthy sleep habits that support their overall development. Designed for babies ages 4-12 months, this sleep program is interactive and online. It’s customizable to the needs of you and your child.

The system includes an in-depth sleep assessment to identify “sleep stealers.” These results help parents make needed changes to the child’s bedtime routine that encourage better sleep. It also includes a daily guide with step-by-step instructions. Dream Lab sleep experts are available by email for support.

Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

