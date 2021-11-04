Best Nature’s Bounty probiotic

If you started your probiotics journey with food sources like yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut, you know how beneficial they can be. When food is not providing enough support, a Nature’s Bounty probiotic can help.

Which Nature’s Bounty probiotics are best?

It’s hard to believe that the way to health just might be through the stomach, but increasing evidence shows that a healthy gut microbiome is crucial to overall wellness. With over 100 trillion bacteria in your stomach, making sure the good bacteria outweigh the bad is critical. A probiotic can help restore your belly’s good bacteria.

Nature’s Bounty has been a trusted name in supplements since 1971. The best Nature’s Bounty probiotics are effective and easy to incorporate into your day. Nature’s Bounty Ultra Strength Probiotic 10 is a great option for maintaining (or restoring) a healthy gut microbiome.

What to know before you buy a Nature’s Bounty probiotic

Probiotics are one of the best ways to support healthy digestion and total wellness. Nature’s Bounty offers a variety of probiotics, and it’s important to consider which one is best for you.

Number of CFUs

The number of colony-forming units is the first great measure of how a probiotic will work. A minimum of 1 billion CFUs per dose of probiotic is necessary to help maintain good gut bacteria. Some doses can reach as high as 10 billion CFUs. Most people don’t need that many CFUs in each dose, but there are times when a higher dose is necessary. For example, doctors recommend higher CFUs to accompany an antibiotic prescription to restore good bacteria.

Nature’s Bounty probiotics offer a range of CFUs to help you achieve your wellness goals.

Safety

Consumers place their trust in supplements, and Nature’s Bounty takes that trust very seriously. They have safety protocols, so you know your probiotic is safe and effective. These include:

Following strict quality-assurance guidelines

Testing raw materials and final products by scientists and quality experts

Adhering to the US Food & Drug Administration’s GMP supplement quality standards

These high standards ensure that you can trust that it’s safe to purchase a Nature’s Bounty probiotic.

Dose

The best dose of a probiotic is one with which you will be consistent. If you struggle to remember to take pills, a once-a-day probiotic will be best for you. Prefer to break up your probiotic over several smaller doses? That’s possible, too. Nature’s Bounty probiotics have dosing options for everyone.

What to look for in a quality Nature’s Bounty probiotic

Beneficial bacteria

The results you get will depend on the specific beneficial bacteria that are present in your probiotic. Nature’s Bounty utilizes a variety of live cultures in each probiotic for their specific benefits. These include:

Bifidobacterium bifidum for immune support

Lactobacillus rhamnosus as a preventative measure when traveling

Lactobacillus acidophilus for aid in digestion and to boost immunity

Bifidobacterium longum to suppress bad bacteria growth

Allergen-free

The last thing you need in your probiotic is allergens that can actually intensify the rumblings and inflammation in your belly. Nature’s Bounty probiotics are free from all major allergens, including:

Gluten

Dairy

Wheat

Corn

Soy

Many of their products are also kosher, halal and vegan. Check the label if you follow a strict diet to see which probiotic is best for you.

Live cultures

Beneficial bacteria are living beings that can only aid in health and wellness if they are “live” in your probiotic. Look to the expiration date on every Nature’s Bounty probiotic to guarantee beneficial live cultures.

Enteric coating

Stomach acid can dissolve probiotics and lessen their efficacy. Nature’s Bounty uses an enteric coating to protect the probiotics until they reach the digestive tract. This controlled delivery method means you’ll get more of the probiotic exactly where it can do the most good.

How much you can expect to spend on Nature’s Bounty probiotics

In terms of supplements, Nature’s Bounty probiotics are an affordable way to optimize your health. Expect to spend between $6-$20 on a probiotic.

Nature’s Bounty probiotic FAQ

What can probiotics help?

A. Evidence of the effectiveness of probiotics is growing. Taken regularly, probiotics may help with:

Diarrhea and constipation

Yeast overgrowth

Symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease

Symptoms of lactose-intolerance

Allergies

Systemic inflammation

Who needs a probiotic?

A. At a minimum, people treated with antibiotics should take a probiotic during their entire course of treatment. Antibiotics are indiscriminate in the bacteria they kill off, and it’s important to re-establish a healthy gut microbiome.

But probiotics are also a great way to maintain overall health and wellness. If you struggle with constipation or diarrhea or simply feel sluggish and unwell, you might benefit from a daily probiotic.

As always, talk to your doctor about your specific health concerns before starting any kind of supplementation.

What’s the best Nature’s Bounty probiotic to buy?

Top Nature’s Bounty probiotic

Nature’s Bounty Ultra Strength Probiotic 10

What you need to know: This probiotic has everything you need for a healthy gut in just one capsule a day.

What you’ll love: This probiotic is great for people who want to take just one supplement per day. It has over 20 billion CFUs, with probiotic strains that have been shown to improve digestion and respiratory health.

What you should consider: This is an all-around excellent probiotic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nature’s Bounty probiotic for the money

Acidophilus Probiotic by Nature’s Bounty

What you need to know: The most common probiotic is included in this single-strain capsule.

What you’ll love: This affordable probiotic has one of the most common types of beneficial bacteria strains to help balance the gut. It’s vegetarian and free from added colors or flavors.

What you should consider: Make sure to check the expiration date, as the probiotic is only guaranteed until then.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Nature’s Bounty Controlled Delivery Women’s Probiotic

What you need to know: This targeted probiotic is aimed at helping women with digestive and reproductive help.

What you’ll love: Enteric-coated capsules release over two billion active cultures exactly where they are needed: in the digestive tract. This probiotic includes six different strains.

What you should consider: The level of CFUs and the number of strains caused stomach upset for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

