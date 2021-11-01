Best black cohosh supplement

Black cohosh has been traditionally used by indigenous people in North America for support of female reproductive organs at all stages of life.

Which black cohosh supplement is best?

For people with female reproductive organs, the mid-40s can bring about some interesting changes. While the average age for menopause is 51, many people enter a period of perimenopause a decade or more before their menstrual flow stops for good. Perimenopause sometimes comes with intense physical discomfort like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings and hormonal anxiety. During this time, many people turn to herbal supplements like black cohosh to ease their symptoms and provide relief.

The best black cohosh supplements work quickly and can be tailored to your needs. Nature’s Answer Black Cohosh Root Extract is a top choice for people in all stages of perimenopause and beyond.

What to know before you buy a black cohosh supplement

When taking any kind of supplement, it’s important to choose a quality one. This helps you to evaluate whether or not it works for you.

Third-party lab testing

When looking for the best black cohosh supplements, start with the label. Your supplement should have either lab results printed on the label or offer a link for easy access to a copy online. This helps ensure that your supplement is pure and includes the amounts of beneficial black cohosh advertised.

Form of black cohosh supplements

Black cohosh supplements can come in a variety of forms, including capsules and extracts. It is not generally available in gummy form.

The form you choose is personal, but extracts and tinctures are more readily absorbed by the body and can offer faster relief.

Fillers or additives

Make sure that your black cohosh supplements contain no additional binders, fillers, preservatives, or artificial flavors or colors.

What to look for in a quality black cohosh supplement

Allergen-free

Your black cohosh supplement should be free of common allergens, including:

Dairy

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Nuts

Look for gelatin-free capsules to ensure that your black cohosh supplement is vegan, also.

Additional beneficial ingredients

Some of the best black cohosh supplements have one or more additional ingredients that support the health of those with female reproductive organs. Red clover, licorice and blackberry are just some of the other beneficial ingredients that may help ease the symptoms of menopause.

Extraction process

The best black cohosh supplements use an extraction process that results in a high diterpene percentage. Diterpenes can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. According to the National Institutes of Health, or NIH, they can also stimulate the production of serotonin.

High-quality black cohosh uses the root of the plant only. It is dried, powdered and put into a usable form, like capsules.

How much you can expect to spend on black cohosh supplements

Black cohosh supplements vary in price depending on their strength, their form and how much of the supplement is included. Expect to spend between $10-$30 for a high-quality black cohosh supplement.

Black cohosh supplement FAQ

What conditions black cohosh supplements help?

A. Black cohosh supplements are routinely taken for symptoms relating to perimenopause and menopause, such as:

Hot flashes.

Hormonal anxiety.

Menstrual issues.

Night sweats.

Black cohosh may be mistakenly identified as blue cohosh, a plant that has also been used to induce labor.

What is the proper dose of black cohosh?

A. Because many studies indicate that just 20 milligrams of black cohosh a day is effective, it’s best to start with this low dose and increase as needed. However, read the manufacturer’s label for dosing information. Talk to your doctor before beginning any new dietary supplements.

Is black cohosh safe?

A. Black cohosh is generally recognized as safe. However, there are some potential side effects. Always talk to your doctor before taking any new dietary supplements.

What’s the best black cohosh supplement to buy?

Top black cohosh supplement

Nature’s Answer Black Cohosh Root Extract

What you need to know: This tincture is easy to take on-the-go and delivers all the black cohosh you need in just one dose.

What you’ll love: Each dropperful of black cohosh root extract delivers 40 milligrams of black cohosh. This tincture is alcohol-free, gluten-free and kosher.

What you should consider: The taste of black cohosh root extract is intense. Mix with a smoothie.

Top black cohosh supplement

Top black cohosh supplement for the money

Nature’s Way Black Cohosh Root

What you need to know: This top-rated supplement is vegan and provides pure back cohosh extract.

What you’ll love: This supplement is certified by TRU-ID as authentic, non-GMO black cohosh. Each capsule contains 540 milligrams of black cohosh. The supplement is also vegan.

What you should consider: This is a very high dose for people just starting to take black cohosh.

Worth checking out

Worth checking out

Staying Cool Hot Flashes & Menopause Natural Relief

What you need to know: If you are looking for a black cohosh supplement with additional ingredients for relief from the symptoms of menopause, this is a great choice.

What you’ll love: This powerhouse supplement includes not only 150 milligrams of black cohosh per serving, but also organic KSM-66 ashwagandha, chaste tree berry, magnolia and hops for stress relief.

What you should consider: This is expensive and does not last as long as some of the other options.



