Best chlorella powder

Similar to spirulina, chlorella is a highly nutritious dark green algae usually grown in Japan or Taiwan.

Which chlorella powder is best?

There are many superfoods on the market today, but few are as nutritious as chlorella. Like spirulina, chlorella is a type of green algae that’s loaded with protein, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals. Chlorella capsules are available, but many health-conscious individuals prefer to take this supplement in powder form.

The powder can be stirred into a glass of water or blended into a delicious fruit smoothie. Micro Ingredients Raw Organic Chlorella Powder is the top pick because it dissolves fast and is certified organic.

What to know before you buy a chlorella powder

Reasons to try chlorella powder

As with other superfood powders, consuming a beverage that contains chlorella powder daily is a great way to get many of the important vitamins and minerals your body needs. Not only does chlorella contain generous amounts of iron, vitamin C and calcium, but the algae is also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12, two important nutrients that vegans and vegetarians don’t often get in plant-based diets. There is also scientific research that suggests that ingesting chlorella may have other benefits as well.

Antibodies: Several studies reported by the National Institutes of Health have indicated that chlorella could help the body in producing antibodies, important for aiding the immune system.

Several studies reported by the National Institutes of Health have indicated that chlorella could help the body in producing antibodies, important for aiding the immune system. Antioxidants: Chlorella contains loads of them, which the NIH says could help lower cholesterol in certain individuals.

Chlorella contains loads of them, which the NIH says could help lower cholesterol in certain individuals. Blood pressure: At least one study reported by the NIH has shown that taking chlorella could lower your it.

At least one study reported by the NIH has shown that taking chlorella could lower your it. Detoxifying: Many people take chlorella because of its potential as a detoxifying substance. While human trials are limited, some NIH-reported studies on animals have had promising results in this regard.

Many people take chlorella because of its potential as a detoxifying substance. While human trials are limited, some NIH-reported studies on animals have had promising results in this regard. Breathing: The NIH reports that antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities of chlorella could help treat the symptoms of asthma and other respiratory issues in certain cases.

Side effects

Chlorella is thought to be a safe, nutritious supplement for most people to take on a regular basis, but there are a few potential side effects to think about. People sensitive to certain molds can have an allergic reaction to chlorella. It may also cause a stomachache and nausea in some individuals. People with a weakened immune system should also avoid it, or talk with their doctor before trying the supplement.

What to look for in a quality chlorella powder

Quality

Look for an organic chlorella powder that contains no chemicals or additives. While many supplements are advertised as “all natural” or “raw,” the only way to know for sure that your chlorella is organically grown is to confirm that it has been certified organic by a legitimate third party such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture. You can also find chlorella powder that has been certified vegan, kosher and free of genetically modified organisms.

Dosage

Most companies will recommend taking around 3-5 grams of chlorella every day. Many bags of chlorella powder come with their own plastic scoop so you know exactly how much of the supplement you’re taking. Always follow the directions on the packaging, and never take more than the recommended dose.

Broken cell wall

Natural chlorella has a tough cell wall that makes it difficult for the stomach to digest. To work around this issue, many supplement manufacturers sell broken cell wall chlorella. This form of the algae has a cell wall that has been slightly softened or pulverized during cultivation, resulting in a supplement much easier on the stomach.

How much you can expect to spend on chlorella powder

The cost of chlorella powder usually depends on the quality and how much you’re buying. In most cases, you can expect to spend around $2-$6 per ounce.

Chlorella powder FAQ

Is chlorella healthier than spirulina?

A. Both chlorella and spirulina are nutritious types of algae that can be taken in supplement form. Depending on the supplement, spirulina may have more protein, but chlorella has higher amounts of iron, zinc and vitamin A.

What does chlorella taste like?

A. Chlorella has a smooth, vegetal taste with slight hints of seaweed flavor due to the fact that it grows in freshwater. Some people don’t mind the taste, while others call it fishy and unpleasant. If you don’t enjoy the flavor, consider blending it with fresh fruit or vegetables in a healthy superfood smoothie.

What are the best chlorella powders to buy?

Top chlorella powder

Micro Ingredients Raw Organic Chlorella Powder

What you need to know: This green chlorella powder is finely ground and loaded with nutrients.

What you’ll love: This broken cell wall chlorella powder is certified organic by the USDA, gluten-free and suitable for vegans. A measuring scoop is included with the bag, and the packaging is made from recycled materials.

What you should consider: Some people received a bag that wouldn’t seal properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chlorella powder for money

Earth Circle Organics Chlorella Powder

What you need to know: This healthy chlorella powder is non-irradiated and budget-friendly.

What you’ll love: This manufacturer uses sound waves to break down the cell wall without losing potency. The supplement is USDA-certified organic and cold-pressed without any chemicals or additives. Users say it tastes better than spirulina.

What you should consider: This supplement is manufactured in China, which some consumers didn’t like.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Source Naturals Yaeyama Chlorella

What you need to know: This popular chlorella powder dissolves fast and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

What you’ll love: This nutritious chlorella supplement is grown in Ishigaki, Japan, an island famous for its high-quality chlorella algae. It has been validated as a non-GMO product, and users report a mild-tasting powder that mixes well with water and other beverages.

What you should consider: This supplement does not appear to be certified organic or vegan by any third-party organizations.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.