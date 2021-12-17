Best DHA supplement

Taking a DHA supplement every day could improve your heart health, combat rheumatoid arthritis and may even reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Which DHA supplement is best?

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) naturally occurs in fish, like salmon and mackerel. But people who don’t eat seafood sometimes have trouble getting enough DHA in their diet. Whether you’re vegan, pregnant or simply want to find ways to improve your overall health, taking a DHA supplement is a great way to get your daily dose of omega-3.

There are many DHA supplements on the market, but finding the right one for your needs is important. Some supplements utilize vegan-friendly products while others do not. If you’re buying supplements for children, they may prefer gummy forms over pills. But Freshfield Vegan Omega-3 DHA Supplements are a top pick because they’re potent, plant-based and produced sustainably.

What to know before you buy a DHA supplement

Benefits

DHA is a type of omega-3 fatty acid, which is a category of essential fats the human body cannot produce on its own. If you don’t consume foods that contain DHA, you’re missing out on the many benefits this fatty acid provides. However, most vegan dietary supplements and prenatal vitamins contain generous doses of DHA to help people compensate. That said, it may not be enough based on your individual needs.

Research shows that taking DHA in supplement form can combat symptoms of several health issues, such as rheumatoid arthritis, depression, memory loss and more. And if you pair DHA with eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), this can potentially decrease eye pressure which can lead to glaucoma.

Studies have also shown that taking omega-3 supplements like DHA may reduce your risk of getting certain cancers and improve the effectiveness of chemotherapy. Doctors often recommend DHA supplements to reduce the risk of heart disease in certain individuals.

Signs of a DHA deficiency

There isn’t much research on the symptoms of DHA deficiency, but there are a few clear signs that indicate you aren’t getting enough omega-3 in your diet. Check for signs like overly sensitive skin, depression, sudden joint pain and changes in your hair texture or density. Vegans, vegetarians and pregnant people are, particularly at risk. Talk with your doctor and consider taking supplements if you start to experience these symptoms.

What to look for in a quality DHA supplement

Vegan or vegetarian

Many vegans and vegetarians take DHA supplements because they don’t eat seafood. Many companies cater to this and offer plant-based omega-3 supplements that derive fatty acid from algae and other sources. If you buy a DHA supplement that looks vegan, make sure it doesn’t contain gelatin or magnesium stearate, as these additives come from animals. You can also look for supplements that have been certified vegan by third-party organizations.

Form

Like many nutritional supplements, DHA comes in a variety of different forms, from capsules to liquid spray and gummies. Fruit-flavored gummies are a great choice for kids that don’t enjoy taking pills, or you can put the liquid into a smoothie.

Dosage

While there’s no official suggested dosage for DHA, most suppliers recommend a daily intake of at least 200 milligrams. Supplements that contain both DHA and other fatty acids like EPA may have a higher recommended dosage, usually around 250-500 milligrams.

How much you can expect to spend on a DHA supplement

The cost of a DHA supplement usually depends on quantity, brand and if it’s vegan. In most cases, you can expect to pay around $15-$35 for a container of DHA supplements.

DHA supplement FAQ

Can you take too much DHA?

A. Technically, there’s no current information how much DHA you should or should not take each day. However, DHA and other omega-3 fatty acids are still safe to ingest regularly in supplement form. That said, avoid taking more than 2 grams (or 2,000 milligrams) in a single day. If you’re unsure how much DHA you might need, talk to a medical professional or healthcare provider.

Should kids take DHA supplements?

A. Yes, kids can take DHA supplements. Studies show that kids taking omega-3 supplements might enjoy better sleep and improved brain health. Other research indicates that an intake of fatty acids like DHA could reduce the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, otherwise known as ADHD.

What’s the best DHA supplement to buy?

Top DHA supplement

Freshfield Vegan Omega-3 DHA Supplements

What you need to know: This popular supplement contains generous doses of DHA and docosapentaenoic acid (DPA).

What you’ll love: This plant-based supplement utilizes DHA from natural algae oil. The company also emphasizes its sustainable practices, like offsetting plastic waste. The capsules are potent enough to take just once a day.

What you should consider: The formula contains carrageenan, which some people avoid due to possible side effects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top DHA supplement for the money

Naturelo Vegan DHA Omega-3 Softgels

What you need to know: These vegan softgels offer great value for the money.

What you’ll love: Each softgel contains 400 milligrams of DHA, which is a higher dose than most omega-3 supplements. This plant-based formula is also gluten-free, soy-free and GMO-free. Customers like that the supplement has no fishy taste or smell.

What you should consider: The supplement only contains DHA, which may or may not be a problem depending on the user.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Solgar Naturally Sourced Omega-3 DHA Softgels

What you need to know: This plant-based supplement features a natural formula that’s free of gluten and wheat.

What you’ll love: Solgar is a trustworthy brand that has been around since 1947, and its DHA supplement contains 200 milligrams per softgel. It features an entirely plant-based formula in a small, easy-to-swallow pill.

What you should consider: Some users thought that the supplement was too expensive considering its dosage.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

