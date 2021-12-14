Best liquid iron supplement

Taking oral iron supplements can leave a metallic aftertaste in your mouth, but you can avoid this unpleasant taste by opting for great-tasting liquid iron supplements.

Which liquid iron supplements are best?

While most people get the iron they need from their diet, certain conditions or illnesses may increase your risk of a deficiency and make it necessary to use iron supplements to boost your immune function, prevent anemia and eliminate fatigue.

If you’re considering taking an iron supplement, you can take a pill. However, liquid iron supplements are often more pleasant-tasting, easier to absorb and gentler on the stomach. A top pick is Floradix Iron + Herbs Liquid Extract.

What to know before you buy a liquid iron supplement

Iron deficiency

If you are not getting all the iron that your body needs, it will eventually lead to an iron deficiency, which is a common cause of anemia. Some of the symptoms of iron-deficiency anemia include fatigue, weakness and paleness. If you suspect that you have this type of anemia, consult your doctor: A blood test may be done to check your condition. To treat iron deficiency anemia, you can take an iron supplement, which usually corrects the deficiency within three to six weeks, but you may continue to take the supplement for up to six months after your blood count has returned to normal in order to completely restore your iron reserve.

Tooth discoloration

While a liquid iron supplement may be gentle on the stomach and is more easily absorbed than tablets, it usually also comes with side effects like tooth staining, which may eventually damage the teeth. There are a couple of ways to manage this unwanted side effect: First, you can dilute the supplement in water before taking it. This way, you can reduce the chance of the pigmented agent in the iron staining your teeth. Another option is to use a straw to drink the liquid, which can help bypass the teeth and prevent staining. In either case, you can drink plenty of water after taking the supplement to wash away any iron residue remaining in your mouth.

Plant-based diet

Vegetarians are often at risk of iron deficiency because the iron found in plant foods is less absorbable, and they don’t consume meat, poultry or fish, which are rich iron sources. Women that are on a vegan or vegetarian diet are also at higher risk of iron deficiency. If you’re on a plant-based diet, one way to reduce your risk of an iron deficiency is to eat plant-based food containing iron and vitamin C, since the latter can increase the absorption of iron. Another way is to take an iron supplement.

What to look for in a quality liquid iron supplement

Ingredients

Vitamin C can help to improve the absorption of iron, so you should consider iron supplements that include this vitamin in the formulation. Some iron supplements may also combine vitamin B complex with iron to boost the functioning of the immune and nervous systems, while others feature fermented probiotics and enzymes to prevent any iron-related gastrointestinal side effects, even when taken on an empty stomach.

Taste

While there are plain liquid iron supplements that aren’t pleasant-tasting, some palatable options exist, including orange and grape flavors to enhance their taste. These great-tasting liquids can be particularly helpful for children and adults who have difficulty swallowing tablets. However, if you choose the plain liquid iron option, you can mix it with your beverage of choice. Adding the supplement to a fruit and vegetable puree is another excellent way to make it taste good.

Type of iron

Iron supplements usually come in different forms of iron. The most popular ones are ferric or ferrous salts such as ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate, ferric citrate and ferric sulfate. The ferrous salts are more easily absorbed than the ferric salts. Other forms of iron in iron supplements include heme iron polypeptides (HIP), carbonyl iron, iron amino-acid chelates, and polysaccharide-iron complexes (PIC), which have fewer gastrointestinal side effects when compared to the ferric and ferrous salts.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid iron supplement

For a bottle that contains between 450 and 500 milliliters of liquid iron supplement, you can expect to pay between $9 and $40, with the more expensive options often containing additional vitamins and minerals.

Liquid iron supplement FAQ

What are the side effects of liquid iron supplements?

A. Similar to other iron formulations, liquid iron may cause nausea and constipation, especially when you take it on an empty stomach. However, one side effect that is unique to liquid iron supplements is stained teeth due to the pigmented agent in the formulation.

Do liquid iron supplements work fast?

A. While liquid iron supplements may be absorbed faster than other oral formulations, factors like the time of the day when taken and the food taken with the supplement often determine how fast they work.

What are the best liquid iron supplements to buy?

Top liquid iron supplement

Floradix Iron + Herbs, Energy Support, Liquid Extract

What you need to know: This natural liquid iron supplement is suitable for adults and children who are lacking in iron or prone to iron deficiency.

What you’ll love: It is formulated with ferrous gluconate, a highly soluble iron compound that is better absorbed by and gentler on the stomach. This formulation is lactose-free and suitable for vegetarians. It also includes vitamin C and the B vitamins.

What you should consider: Some users complained that it is not gluten-free as it contains wheat germ and yeast extract.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid iron supplement for the money

Liquid Mineral Supplement, Iron, Natural Berry

What you need to know: This sugar-free liquid iron supplement is formulated to restore your depleted iron stores to healthy levels and reduce signs of fatigue.

What you’ll love: This iron supplement supplies 18 mg of iron per serving, which is a sufficient daily dosage for women and children. It also contains iron glycinate chelate, a highly bioavailable form of iron. It doesn’t contain gluten or added sugars.

What you should consider: It is recommended that you don’t take it with vitamin C because it contains sodium benzoate, which can interact with iron to produce benzene, a carcinogen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NovaFerrum 125 High Potency Liquid Iron Supplement for Adults

What you need to know: If you prefer taking your supplement in liquid form, this raspberry-grape flavored liquid iron is a great choice and it doesn’t have the unpleasant metallic aftertaste of iron.

What you’ll love: It is naturally sweetened with raspberry and grape flavors. Plus, it doesn’t contain artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners It is also gluten-free and suitable for those on a vegan diet.

What you should consider: It leaves brown stains on your teeth, so you’ll need to brush after taking it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

