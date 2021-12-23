Best liver supplement

The liver synthesizes blood proteins that transport vitamins and minerals throughout your body.

Which liver supplement is best?

The liver is one of the most important organs in the human body. It may seem less vital than other organs such as your heart or brain, but humans cannot survive without a healthy, functioning liver. They help detoxify our systems and are responsible for storing essential vitamins and minerals. If your liver suffers from disease or damage, you can take liver supplements to get the organ back to a fully-functioning state.

If you’re looking for a great liver supplement, you can’t go wrong with the Jarrow Formulas Milk Thistle Veggie Capsules.

What to know before you buy a liver supplement

Livers remove toxins from your blood and help protect against the free radicals that lead to disease. Liver supplements detoxify the liver and offset the effects of liver damage, according to Examine.

How it works

The liver weighs roughly 3 pounds and sits underneath your rib cage to the right of your abdomen. It fights free radicals in your bloodstream and helps you digest food. After you eat, food travels from your stomach and intestines to your liver. The liver then breaks down the digested food and turns it into energy. It also creates bile, a yellowish-green substance that breaks down and absorbs fat. Livers also metabolize sugar by taking glucose from your blood and storing it as glycogen. When your blood sugar levels dip, the liver releases glycogen to keep you balanced.

Causes of liver disease

According to Mayo Clinic, liver disease is caused by genetics, infections, viruses or alcohol use. Liver failure is a life-threatening condition and it’s important to know the risk factors of disease.

Abnormal genes inherited from family members may also lead to liver disease. These abnormalities may cause an excess buildup of substances in your liver that put it at risk of damage.

Viruses that spread through blood, fluids and contaminated water or food may lead to liver disease or damage. Infections such as hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C can damage the liver through inflammation. Immune systems that are compromised and exposed to disease may also lead to liver damage.

Other potential risk factors include heavy alcohol use, type-2 diabetes, contamination from shared needles, exposure to blood, fluids or certain chemicals and toxins.

Reasons to use

Liver supplements can help clear your system of environmental toxins if exposed to unhealthy environments. They help with digestion if your diet is not typical due to health issues or if you feel you may have consumed too much alcohol. Athletes benefit from liver supplements, as they balance out diet issues due to stress or training. If you are recovering from surgery, liver supplements may help you adjust after undergoing the stress of the procedure. They also work to make sure you heal efficiently. If you are undergoing chemotherapy or are immunosuppressed, liver supplements may help your liver stay healthy and balanced.

What to look for in a quality liver supplement

Ingredients

The most common ingredients in liver supplements are dandelion root, artichoke leaf and milk thistle. These three herbal ingredients have been used for years for their medicinal benefits. Dandelion root helps with digestion while artichoke leaf and milk thistle are rich in antioxidants that help protect the liver from disease or damage. Artichoke helps to increase blood flow, says Examine. Other ingredients commonly paired with these are yellow dock root extract, hawthorn berry, chanca piedra and wild tam mexican root.

Forms

Liver supplements commonly come in capsule or tincture form. If you have difficulty swallowing or ingesting pills, consult your doctor about other ways to supplement your liver’s health.

Quality-testing

It’s important to get supplements that are quality-tested. This means they have been tested by an independent organization for potency and efficacy. Look for notes of testing on the brand’s website to ensure your supplement’s quality.

How much you can expect to spend on a liver supplement

Liver supplements are on the more expensive side of health supplements. They range in price from $10 to over $30 depending on quality, form and dosage.

Liver supplement FAQ

How do you increase liver health?

There are a variety of ways to increase your liver health aside from supplements. They include a balanced diet, exercise, limiting alcohol consumption and maintaining a healthy body weight. If you are exposed to other people’s potentially-contaminated blood or fluids, see your doctor right away.

What are the signs of liver disease?

The signs of liver disease include yellowish skin or eyes, pain or swelling in the abdomen, dark urine color, pale stool color, leg or ankle swelling, irritated and itchy skin, chronic fatigue and nausea or vomiting. Also, if you notice you are bruising more easily than normal, this may be a sign of liver disease or damage.

What’s the best liver supplement to buy?

Top liver supplement

Jarrow Formulas Milk Thistle Veggie Capsules:

What you need to know: This veggie, antioxidant-rich liver supplement is made with milk thistle to support liver function.

What you’ll love: It’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly and is quality-assured by the manufacturer.

What you should consider: Capsules are not ideal for consumers who have difficulty swallowing or ingesting pills.

Top liver supplement for the money

Solaray Liver Blend SP-13

What you need to know: These cost-effective, vegan capsules contain 475 milligrams of liver supplement and support your liver with milk thistle, dandelion root and artichoke leaf.

What you’ll love: They are high potency and include specially-selected homeopathic chemical salts for an extra boost of health benefits.

What you should consider: While the product has mostly positive reviews, some users claimed that they noticed little to no effect from using this supplement.

Worth checking out

Nature’s Craft Liver Supplements

What you need to know: These supplements have the added ingredients of celery (for extra vitamins), milk thistle, dandelion root and artichoke leaf.

What you’ll love: They decrease bloating, aid digestion and are made by a company dedicated to being climate-friendly.

What you should consider: They are more expensive than other capsules.

