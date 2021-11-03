Magnesium deficiency occurs most often in people with a condition that makes it hard for their bodies to absorb magnesium. A diet of magnesium-rich foods may need to be supplemented with magnesium supplements, too.

Which magnesium gummy is best?

Magnesium is a mineral that is stored deep in the bones. Many healthy people make enough magnesium for the over 300 functions it performs in the body, but some struggle, due to underlying health conditions like Crohn’s disease or irritable bowel syndrome. When this occurs, a magnesium supplement can help. If you struggle with bitter powders and extracts and have a hard time swallowing pills, a magnesium gummy might be a good solution.

The best magnesium gummies provide magnesium that is easy to absorb. Chapter One Magnesium Gummies not only provide that, but they are also a great low-sugar choice.

What to know before you buy magnesium gummies

Magnesium supplements can help restore the body’s proper function, but choosing the best one requires some specific considerations.

Why add magnesium?

Just because you feel a little sluggish or have a few nights of poor sleep doesn’t mean you need to add magnesium gummies to your diet. But if this fatigue and insomnia continue, a magnesium deficiency might be part of the cause.

Talk to your doctor to determine if magnesium gummies are a good idea to address your condition. They can also offer guidance on the proper dose and what results you might be able to expect.

Magnesium type

Magnesium is available in multiple forms, but not all of them will be good for all people. The most common form of magnesium found in the best magnesium gummies is magnesium citrate. This is easily absorbed and well-tolerated by most people.

Additionally, there are 10 other forms of magnesium:

Magnesium taurate

Magnesium malate

Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium carbonate

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium oxide

Magnesium orotate

Magnesium sulfate

Magnesium lactate

Magnesium aspartate

Keep in mind that some of these are not safe for consumption (magnesium sulfate in particular), and others have restrictions based on underlying medical conditions. Talk to your doctor if you are concerned about other medications you’re taking and how they might interact with your magnesium gummies.

Absorption rate

While magnesium citrate is quickly absorbed into the body, some types of magnesium take longer. Magnesium gummies work well because they head directly into the stomach where the magnesium is passed into the bloodstream. If you choose other forms of magnesium supplementation, the extra amount might be eliminated before your body has a chance to use it.

What to look for in quality magnesium gummies

Free from common allergens

If you are on a restricted diet or have allergic reactions in any form, make sure that your magnesium gummies are free from common allergens. This includes things like:

Soy

Corn

Wheat

Dairy

Tree nuts

Eggs

If you are on a special diet (keeping kosher or halal, or following a vegan or vegetarian diet), make sure that your magnesium gummies are clearly labeled to fit into this as well.

Bonus certifications

Because supplements are not generally authorized by the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration), it can be difficult to tell which ones are good for you (and which ones are not). A GMP-certified magnesium supplement has been processed following strict rules set in place by the FDA. This means that the supplement has been lab-tested and is guaranteed to include the amount of magnesium on the label.

Better absorption

Magnesium can be challenging to absorb in the body, but adding citric acid helps. This is why magnesium citrate is the most common type of magnesium used in gummies.

Do note that calcium blocks the body’s absorption of magnesium. If you are taking a calcium supplement, talk to your doctor about how to help your body take better advantage of magnesium gummies.

Low added sugar

Magnesium gummies won’t do you any good if you can’t stand the taste, but make sure the one you select does not rely on sugar. If you’re eating a spoonful of sugar with every magnesium gummy, you may actually be doing more harm than good with your supplement.

Magnesium gummies should have 2 grams or less of added sugar.

All-natural ingredients

The other ingredients in your magnesium gummies should be all-natural. Avoid magnesium gummies with artificial flavors or colors.

How much you can expect to spend on magnesium gummies

Magnesium gummies will cost between $12-$15 per bottle. To get the best value, pay attention to what’s in the gummies in terms of milligrams of magnesium, as well as the number of gummies per serving and the amount of gummies in the bottle.

Magnesium gummies FAQ

How many magnesium gummies should you take?

A. As always, talk to your doctor for a specific dosing amount based on any underlying health conditions or medications.

Generally, the FDA recommends following these dosing guidelines.

Children: 1-3 years (80 milligrams/day), 4-8 years (130 milligrams/day), 9-13 (240 milligrams/day)

Females: 14-18 (360 milligrams/day), 19-30 (310 milligrams/day), 31 and up (320 milligrams/day)

Males: 14-18 (410 milligrams/day), 19-30 (400 milligrams/day), 31 and up (420 milligrams/day)

People who are pregnant or nursing should check with their doctor before taking any additional supplements.

If you are taking magnesium and experience mild side effects like cramping, diarrhea or nausea/vomiting, stop taking magnesium and call your doctor.

How can magnesium help?

A. Research is uncovering many more conditions that magnesium can help treat, including:

What are the best magnesium gummies to buy?

Top magnesium gummies

Chapter One Magnesium Gummies

What you need to know: This popular magnesium gummy has almost 4,500 five-star ratings.

What you’ll love: With 100 milligrams of magnesium, but less than 2 grams of added sugar, these gummies are great for both children and adults. Their all-natural ingredients are kosher and processed in a GMP-certified facility.

What you should consider: The lack of sugar and the taste was off-putting for some kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top magnesium gummies for the money

YumV’s Magnesium Citrate Raspberry Gummies

What you need to know: Children of all ages (including adults) love the taste of these gummies.

What you’ll love: A big boost of easily absorbed magnesium — 102 milligrams per serving — plus a delicious fruity flavor and a good price make these magnesium gummies easy to take. They are kosher, vegetarian and halal.

What you should consider: It’s not surprising that kids liked these best — they have 5 grams of sugar per serving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Vitamatic Magnesium Citrate Gummies

What you need to know: This all-natural gummy is good for those who want their medicine to taste just like candy.

What you’ll love: These are free from most common allergens, including starch, soy, yeast, wheat, egg, artificial color, flavor or preservatives. Each serving contains 70 milligrams of magnesium citrate. They are vegan.

What you should consider: The low dose of magnesium in each gummy and the high price means this supplement could get expensive, fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

