Best sarsaparilla supplement

Sarsaparilla was a popular soft drink in the early 1800s similar to root beer and often used as a home remedy for a variety of illnesses.

Which sarsaparilla supplements are best?

Sarsaparilla is a woody vine native to North America. Its root is often used medicinally as an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial herbal supplement. While sarsaparilla root does not cure disease, it does help aid in the healing process of certain medical conditions. Consult with your physician if you wish to start taking sarsaparilla as it may interact with other medications.

If you’re looking for a great sarsaparilla supplement, consider Sarsaparilla Root Capsules by Carlyle. These quick-release capsules contain 1000 milligrams of the antioxidant-rich sarsaparilla-root extract and are lab-tested for superior quality.

What to know before you buy a sarsaparilla supplement

What is a sarsaparilla?

Sarsaparilla is a plant found in North America with medicinal benefits. These beneficial properties are found in the phytochemicals of its root. It may help heal skin issues and joint pain and has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. The root extract has also been used to treat cancer patients, but it is important to note that it does not cure cancer on its own. It may help slow the progression of cancer cells, but more research is needed.

Sarsaparilla was first used by indigenous people to treat a range of ailments such as arthritis, eczema and dermatitis. Later it was introduced to Western cultures to treat syphilis. From the genus Smilax, sarsaparilla is known by many different names depending on its country of origin.

These names include:

Smilax

Zarzaparrilla

Saparna

Sarsa

Salsepareille

Salsaparrilha

Khao yen

Smilace

Jupicanga

Liseron epineux

Ba qia

What does a sarsaparilla supplement do?

The plant chemicals in sarsaparilla have health benefits such as reducing inflammation, killing bacteria, and reducing skin and joint irritation. Saponins, a plant chemical found in sarsaparilla, may also boost the viability of other herbal supplements by helping the body to absorb them.

Below are a few ailments sarsaparilla may help with. Keep in mind that more human studies are needed in order to verify the efficacy of sarsaparilla supplements.

Arthritis : The potential anti-inflammatory properties of sarsaparilla may help conditions that cause joint pain. It may also help reduce swelling caused by gout.

: The potential anti-inflammatory properties of sarsaparilla may help conditions that cause joint pain. It may also help reduce swelling caused by gout. Psoriasi: Sarapopin, a plant chemical steroid found in sarsaparilla root, may help to improve skin conditions from psoriasis by binding the endotoxins that cause skin abrasions.

Sarapopin, a plant chemical steroid found in sarsaparilla root, may help to improve skin conditions from psoriasis by binding the endotoxins that cause skin abrasions. Liver protection : The flavonoid compounds found in sarsaparilla may help reverse liver damage and help protect the organ from future health issues.

: The flavonoid compounds found in sarsaparilla may help reverse liver damage and help protect the organ from future health issues. Cancer : Sarsaparilla supplements may help slow the progress and growth of cancer cells and tumors.

: Sarsaparilla supplements may help slow the progress and growth of cancer cells and tumors. Syphilis: Before modern day antifungals and antibiotics, sarsaparilla was used to fight against harmful bacteria and to prevent the spread of bacterial infections in the body. It was widely used for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties to treat syphilis.

What are the side effects of sarsaparilla?

Sarsaparilla may cause stomach irritation. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not regulate herbal supplements, so consult with your doctor before use. It may interact with other medications as the saponins in sarsaparilla boost your body’s ability to absorb other supplements and drugs.

What to look for in a quality sarsaparilla supplement

Organic ingredients

Look for organic ingredients in your sarsaparilla supplement to ensure its quality. Organic means the supplement is free from preservatives and other potentially harmful chemicals. As sarsaparilla is a natural herb, it should not require any additives to make it viable.

Form

Sarsaparilla supplements can be teas, capsules, tinctures or powders. Choosing a form of supplement is a matter of personal preference. If you have trouble swallowing pills, consider a tincture, tea or powder. Keep in mind that teas, tinctures and powders may taste of the natural sarsaparilla flavor, which is similar to root beer and contains notes of vanilla, licorice and wintergreen.

False claims

Sarsaparilla contains plant steroids that are often falsely marketed to bodybuilders or athletes. While some body-building supplements may contain sarsaparilla root, there is no scientific evidence that sarsaparilla has anabolic effects. Also, avoid supplements with Indian sarsaparilla as it is not from the same genus Smilax and does not contain the health benefits of sarsaparilla.

How much you can expect to spend on a sarsaparilla supplement

Sarsaparilla supplements range in price from $7-$15 depending on quality, dosage and form.

Sarsaparilla supplement FAQ

What does sarsaparilla taste like?

A. Sarsaparilla has notes of licorice, vanilla and wintergreen. It is reminiscent of root beer and may taste medicinal to some consumers.

Are sarsaparilla and root beer the same thing?

A. While sarsaparilla and root beer are similar in taste, they differ in origin. Sarsaparilla is made from the sarsaparilla vine. Root beer is made from the sassafras tree.

Who should not take sarsaparilla supplements?

A. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take sarsaparilla supplements. Most herbal supplements should be avoided during pregnancy unless prescribed by your doctor.

What are the best sarsaparilla supplements to buy?

Top sarsaparilla supplement

Sarsaparilla Root Capsules by Carlyle

What you need to know: These quick-release capsules contain 1000 milligrams of sarsaparilla root extract and are packed with antioxidants.

What you’ll love: It’s non-GMO, gluten-free and lab tested for superior quality.

What you should consider: If you have trouble swallowing or ingesting pills, capsules may not be suited for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sarsaparilla supplement for the money

Buddha Teas Organic Sarsaparilla Root Tea

What you need to know: This tea is reminiscent of cream soda or root beer in flavor and contains all the beneficial plant chemicals of sarsaparilla.

What you’ll love: It supports healthy liver function and is organically made without any additives or artificial flavors.

What you should consider: If you don’t like the flavor of sarsaparilla root, then this tea will not be suited for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Herb Pharm Sarsaparilla Liquid Extract

What you need to know: This expertly extracted sarsaparilla root extract is sustainable made and absorbs rapidly into your body.

What you’ll love: It’s non-GMO, gluten-free and is potency assured through High Performance Thin Layer Chromatography analysis. It can be taken alone or mixed in with other liquids.

What you should consider: Each serving contains 660 milligrams of extract, less than other sarsaparilla supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

