Best Vitamin B supplement

The body needs all eight B-group vitamins as crucial building blocks for maintaining optimal health and wellbeing.

Which vitamin B supplement is best?

If you’re wondering how your body cells are able to function properly, think about B vitamins. There are eight B-group vitamins, and they help the body create new cells and maintain healthy cells and tissues.

If you’re looking for the vitamin B supplement that is right for you, MegaFood Balanced B-Complex Multivitamin is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a vitamin B supplement

Quality

When looking for the right vitamin B supplement, it isn’t enough for manufacturers to say their products are of high quality. There is also the need for third-party testing by independent organizations to validate their claims.

Some certification programs are focused on specific areas. For instance, a Gluten-Free stamp on a dietary product indicates that the product doesn’t contain any ingredients that can trigger gluten allergies. On the other hand, there are programs that are broadly focused, like the GMP seal, which is offered by organizations like NSF and BSCG to indicate that the manufacturing facility complies with standard manufacturing practices.

Bioavailability

It is important to know if your body can efficiently absorb the nutrients in the vitamin B supplement you are taking. One of the indicators of this function is called bioavailability.

One way to better understand the bioavailability of your vitamin B supplement is to check if it has been formulated in its most absorbable form. For instance, folate is the natural form of vitamin B9, but it is formulated as folic acid in supplements. Folic acid is usually better absorbed than the natural form. If you’re looking to pump up your vitamin B9 levels, taking a supplement containing folic acid may get it done faster.

Condition

While B vitamins are found in many foods and you can often get most of what you need from healthy eating, there are conditions that require you to take extra B vitamins. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, B vitamins like B12 and folate are important for the growth of your baby, so it is important to take supplements containing these vitamins. Older adults may also find it difficult getting enough vitamin B12 from their diet alone due to poor absorption issues. Other conditions that may require B vitamins supplementation include cancer, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, and anorexia.

What to look for in a quality vitamin B supplement

Dosage

Each B vitamin has a recommended daily value which often depends on factors like age, pregnancy, diet, medical condition, and genetics. Taking a high dose of certain B vitamins can negatively affect your health. For instance, a high dose of vitamin B12 can affect your sleep cycle by causing insomnia, while taking high doses of a combination of vitamin B6 and B12 can increase levels of energizing neurotransmitters, leading to restlessness and irritability. Discuss the best dosage levels for you with your health care professional.

Plant-based diet

Plant-based foods don’t usually contain vitamin B12, which is a serious concern for people on a vegetarian or vegan diet. One of the effects of vitamin B12 deficiency is heart disease because low levels of this vitamin can increase homocysteine levels in your blood. If you follow a plant-based diet, choose a vitamin B supplement that contains adequate amounts of vitamin B12 to meet your dietary needs.

Allergies

Though not always common, some people can have a reaction to vitamin B supplements. For instance, if you are allergic to cobalt, your body may have a reaction if you take supplements that contain vitamin B12. In some rare cases, folic acid can cause an allergic reaction that can cause side effects, such as a skin rash, itching, and feeling generally unwell.

How much you can expect to spend on vitamin B supplement

You can expect to pay between $5-$30 per bottle of a quality vitamin B supplement. As with most supplements, you should check the recommended serving size to determine whether the cost is a value.

Vitamin B supplement FAQ

Why do vitamin B supplements smell funny?

A. It is actually normal for your vitamin B supplement to have an unpleasant odor. This smell typically comes from thiamine. However, if you can’t tolerate the scent, you can choose a vitamin B supplement that comes as a pleasant-tasting gummy.

Can anyone take a vitamin B supplement every day?

A. Some people can get the B vitamins they need from their diet, but people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, older adults, and people with conditions such as cancer, Crohn’s disease, and anorexia may require vitamin B supplementation. If you are also on a diet that increases your risk of vitamin B deficiency, such as a vegan diet, you may also need to take a vitamin B supplement for as long as you’re on the diet.

What’s the best vitamin B supplement to buy?

Top vitamin B supplement

MegaFood Balanced B-Complex Multivitamin

What you need to know: This vegan-friendly B-complex multivitamin provides a balanced ratio of B vitamins to give your body the support and energy you need.

What you’ll love: It is free of gluten, dairy, and soy, so you don’t have to worry if you are allergic to these ingredients. The serving size is 1 tablet daily, which makes it easy to take. The supplement can also be taken at any time during the day, even on an empty stomach.

What you should consider: If you have anxiety issues, it can have a stimulating effect on your nervous system, which can aggravate your condition.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin B supplement for the money

Nature’s Bounty Super B-complex with Folic Acid Plus Vitamin C

What you need to know: This B-complex supplement combines vitamin C and folic acid with the B vitamins to combat stress while supporting the heart and nervous system.

What you’ll love: In addition to B vitamins that help boost energy levels and combat stress, the folic acid and vitamin C also make it a great option for pregnant women.

What you should consider: Some users complained of the strong vitamin B smell of this product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Doctor’s Best Fully Active B Complex

What you need to know: This is a complete vitamin B supplement containing all eight B vitamins to support energy production and cell metabolism.

What you’ll love: It contains only the best-utilized forms of the B vitamins, like quatrefolic, which is a highly bioavailable form of folate due to its stability and water solubility.

What you should consider: It contains a high dose of vitamin B3, also called niacin, which may cause a niacin flush, marked with burning, itching, and a flush of red on the skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.