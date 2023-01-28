Biotin has been nicknamed the H vitamin. That derives from the German words haar and haut, which mean hair and skin.

Which biotin supplements are best?

Biotin is a B-complex vitamin that helps convert food into energy, but that’s not why you’re hearing so much about it or why it’s so popular. Biotin is known for helping improve the growth and overall health of hair, skin and nails.

Many everyday foods contain biotin, such as eggs, nuts, seeds, legumes, liver, sweet potatoes, mushrooms and bananas, but supplementing with biotin can be a good way to ensure you’re getting enough. The quality of supplements varies, and they come in many different forms and doses. A top pick for many is HUM Killer Nails High-Potency Vegan Biotin Capsules.

What to know before you buy a biotin supplement

What is biotin

Biotin breaks down food into sugar that your body then uses for energy. The body can’t synthesize biotin. You have to get it through diet or supplementation. Otherwise, you can develop a deficiency. However, this is quite rare.

What are the benefits of biotin?

Biotin, or B7, stimulates keratin production in hair, which can increase follicle growth. However, this is far from a quick fix or a hair loss remedy. Results can occur over extended periods and are often minimal, but studies have shown that biotin can improve the health of hair and nails. Since biotin is a supplement that helps support hair growth and health, you might also want to consider a biotin shampoo.

Supplementing with biotin can also promote eye health and liver health, aid in cell rejuvenation, improve cell communication and improve overall nervous system function.

Who should take a biotin supplement

If you eat a healthy diet, you most likely already get all the biotin you need. However, some genetic, behavioral and biological factors can lead to a biotin deficiency. For example, it’s common for pregnant or breastfeeding women to develop a biotin deficiency. Alcohol consumption and smoking can also decrease the natural levels of biotin in the body.

What to look for in a quality biotin supplement

Dosage

Dosage varies among brands, but the general recommended dosage of biotin is between 30-100 micrograms per day for anyone over 10 years old, which is a small dosage compared to other supplements.

You always want to consult your physician before taking any supplements. If taking biotin for the first time, start with a small dose to see how your body reacts before increasing the dosage over time. Always follow the recommended dosage for the specific product.

Form

Biotin is available in pill, capsule, liquid and gummy form. Dosage may vary between forms, but which form you should take often depends on personal preference. Biotin pills tend to be large, especially those with a higher dose. If you have trouble swallowing pills, it might be best to consider another form.

No matter what option you choose, it’s always best to take biotin with food to avoid possible nausea, cramps or diarrhea.

Type

Many supplements are made with fillers and binders, which can contain additives, chemicals and even toxins. That’s why some people prefer organic, vegan, vegetarian, all-natural or GMO-free supplements. Again, the type of supplement you want depends on personal preference.

How much you can expect to spend on biotin supplements

Biotin is a relatively inexpensive supplement, and some products can be found for as little as $0.05 per dose. Many of those products have fillers, binders and additives and might derive from a synthetic source. More natural products can cost as much as $0.40 per dose, but quality products are still available for under $0.15 per dose.

Biotin supplement FAQ

Is it possible to accidentally take too much biotin?

A. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin, which means that any excess is removed from the body through urine, making it difficult to take too much. That doesn’t mean it’s not possible, though. It’s encouraged to follow the instructions on the package. If you have any doubts or questions, always consult a physician.

How long after taking biotin will I see results?

A. Different people react differently to supplements, but those who have consistently taken the proper dose tend to notice healthier hair and nails within 90 days.

Is it safe to take biotin while also taking prescription medication?

A. Biotin may alter how the liver can break down certain medications, which is another reason why you always want to check with your physician before beginning any supplement regimen.

What’s the best biotin supplement to buy?

Top biotin supplement

HUM Killer Nails High-Potency Vegan Biotin Capsules

What you need to know: This is a high-quality supplement made from the best ingredients and has been reported to get results, particularly stronger nails and healthier hair.

What you’ll love: These 5,000-microgram vegan capsules are easy to swallow and contain no soy, gluten or any artificial additives.

What you should consider: Since it contains rice powder, some customers have reported minor skin irritations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top biotin supplement for the money

Natrol Biotin Maximum Strength Tablets

What you need to know: This top-rated biotin product is both cost-effective and has maximum strength.

What you’ll love: At 10,000 micrograms, this provides a higher dosage than most other biotin products.

What you should consider: Because the product is less expensive, it contains additional fillers and binders.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitafusion Extra-Strength Biotin Gummies

What you need to know: These 500-microgram chewable biotin gummies are an easy and convenient way to support healthy hair, skin and nails.

What you’ll love: This is an excellent choice for children or adults who have difficulty swallowing pills.

What you should consider: Not everyone likes the natural blueberry flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

