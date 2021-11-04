Best digestive teas

When brewing your tea, avoid dunking or plunging the tea bag, releasing the bitter tannins in the tea. If you like sweeter tea, avoid squeezing the tea bag, and instead, let it steep for 2-3 minutes.

Which digestive tea is best?

Tea has been used for hundreds of years to help with indigestion, nausea, colds and many other ailments. A long list of herbal teas will help you digest your food successfully and prevent bloating, nausea, constipation and other digestive issues. These teas primarily consist of peppermint, ginger, fennel, and dandelion, but there are plenty of other ingredients you can look for to help with digestion.

Stash Lemon and Ginger Herbal Tea is an excellent ginger-based tea that will soothe your digestive system before and after meals.

What to know before you buy a digestive tea

Ingredients

Before you decide on the tea you want to buy, you need to assess your diet, the issues you have been having, and what you’d like to achieve. Tea is not a cure for digestive problems, but can provide some relief. Here are some of the ingredients you might choose, according to your ailment.

Pure peppermint tea can help soothe the stomach and other gastrointestinal issues. This tea is also one of the most palatable, with a pleasant minty flavor. Chamomile: This tea is good for balancing the acidity levels in your stomach, reducing bloating and nausea. This ingredient is one you will most likely see mixed with others, as when used alone, it can make you drowsy.

Ginger-root tea encourages production of saliva and gastric juice and should be paired with a meal or consumed before the meal. Fennel: Fennel is suitable for those suffering from painful digestive issues as it will soothe the stomach and help you find a balance.

Timing

The time you drink your tea is very important. Some teas work best when consumed before the meal, while others work better afterward to cure specific digestive issues. Ginger-root tea and peppermint tea can be enjoyed before, during, and after you’ve eaten. Fennel tea is good for when you’re already suffering from a form of digestive pain.

Side effects

As with any health supplement, consult your doctor before you start taking it. These teas can have a different effect for children or pregnant women, so ask to make sure it’s safe. Teas such as chamomile are known for being relaxing and can cause drowsiness, so be aware of that if you need to get behind the wheel of a car or be alert at work.

What to look for in a quality digestive tea

Zero caffeine

Some teas, such as green tea, have naturally occurring doses of caffeine. Caffeine can trigger digestive issues, so make sure your tea won’t trigger your symptoms instead of helping them. You can get caffeine-free versions of your favorite teas, and there are naturally caffeine-free teas such as ginger, chamomile and peppermint. Teas with caffeine include green tea, oolong, white and black tea.

Loose-leaf

Loose-leaf tea tends to last longer than tea bags and will likely be of a higher quality. Loose-leaf tea will probably come from a small company that doesn’t have to produce big quantities of tea, making the quality of the tea better, and the flavor will be noticeably different. Tea bags are great for those looking for a convenient cup of tea, but if you’re looking for an effective solution for your digestive ailment, try a loose-leaf version.

Organic

Organic teas avoid fertilizers, insecticides and other harmful chemicals that are used to grow tea. Not only are these chemicals harmful to the environment, but they can also have a cumulative effect on the consumers who ingest them. Choosing organic will help you find the purest version of your tea.

How much you can expect to spend on digestive tea

Depending on ingredients and quantity, the price of your tea will vary. A box of 100 tea bags should cost you around $20 if you go for quality, but you will be able to find some teas for $10 or less.

Digestive tea FAQ

Is digestive tea good for you?

A. Most teas are good for you. The act of drinking tea itself is very relaxing and good for letting your mind unwind and take a moment if you’re doing something stressful. Digestive teas can help your body metabolize meals and alleviate bloating.

What foods are bad for digestion?

A. Foods that will trigger digestive issues include fried foods, high quantities of sugary fruit and food with high quantities of processed sugar. Drinking a tea that will help with digestion before, after or during the time in which you choose to eat these foods could help relieve any effects they may have on the body later on.

What’s the best digestive tea to buy?

Top digestive tea

Stash Tea Lemon Ginger Herbal Tea Box

What you need to know: This box’s 100 tea bags will soothe stomach issues.

What you’ll love: This tea has a powerful flavor and will have a soothing effect on your stomach. It also contains hibiscus, lemongrass and natural lemon flavoring.

What you should consider: It has a strong flavor that some will not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top digestive tea for the money

Kiss Me Organics Dandelion Detox Tea

What you need to know: A 20-pack of organic dandelion tea bags for a good immunity boost.

What you’ll love: This tea is made from organic ingredients — dandelion root, Ceylon, cinnamon and hibiscus — and is caffeine-free. Dandelion tea is a powerful antioxidant and will help soothe your stomach and regulate blood-sugar levels. It’s a strong anti-bloating tea that will cleanse your colon and boost your immune system.

What you should consider: It’s a small pack, but this will be good for testing what works for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yogi Tea Blackberry Apple Cider Digestive Awakening

What you need to know: This pack contains 64 bags of a fruity tea blend for digestive relief.

What you’ll love: It’s a naturally caffeine-free tea made from apple cider vinegar, blackberry flavoring and ginger. It contains no artificial flavorings, sweeteners or genetically modified organisms. For best results, drink 2-3 cups a day before or during meals.

What you should consider: Exceeding the recommended daily amount can cause stomach issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

