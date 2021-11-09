Best tea Advent calendar

The first Advent calendars were simply candles lit to mark off the days until Christmas. From those humble beginnings, a wide variety of them has been created.

Which tea Advent calendars are best?

Advent calendars were first used in Germany to count down the days until Christmas. Today’s advent calendars feature a single small gift or treat hidden behind a small numbered door, in a numbered box or similar display. They have grown in popularity in recent years, and now you can find an advent calendar for everything from whiskey to dog treats.

A tea advent calendar is a fun way to countdown to Christmas. To make it more of a gift, the Personalised Tea Advent Calendar is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a tea Advent calendar

Advent calendars are a holiday tradition for many households. They can be filled with everything from tea to toys to candy, and there are a few things to keep in mind as you search for the best one.

Single-use vs. multi-year

Single-year advent calendars are disposable and may include something collectable to mark the year, like an ornament or postcard.

Multi-year advent calendars are made of sturdier materials than single-year ones because they are reusable. They may be crafted out of wood, stiff cardboard or fabric. They are generally not dated, or may have reusable labels to change the date every year.

Since everyone’s tastes are different, the one you choose is a matter of personal preference. For some people, shopping for an annual advent calendar is half the fun. Others would rather tailor the gifts each year for the recipient. The only limit to the type of present behind each door in a multi-year advent calendar is one’s imagination.

Material

Advent calendars can be crafted out of stiff paper, cardboard, wood, metal, ceramic or fabric. The type of material does not affect the function of the calendar, though it may dictate how it is used or displayed.

Display

Design and materials matter when it comes to displaying your advent calendar. For example, fabric and lightweight paper advent calendars can be hung on a wall, but heavier wood or metal advent calendars will need to be placed on a flat surface.

What to look for in a quality tea Advent calendar

Personalization

If the old adage about gift giving is true, it really is the thought that counts. Show that you have put some thought into your tea advent calendar, and look for one that offers personalization. You can include a name, special message, or even personal photos or mementos.

Variety of teas

Opt for something that includes a variety of teas. Even if the receiver is a die-hard English breakfast fan, this is a great opportunity to expand their horizons with different tea flavors. Look for all-herbal tea varieties or specialty decaffeinated teas for those who must avoid caffeine

Organic teas

Organic teas made from non-GMO plants and ingredients are the best option for your tea advent calendar, as you can be sure there are no chemicals or additives.

Different shapes and sizes

There is no one correct shape for an advent calendar. Some are simple boxes with drawers or doors to open, while others take the shape of a Christmas tree. You might even find advent calendars shaped to represent the treats they hold.

Additionally, advent calendars come in a variety of sizes that can range from small to gigantic. The size you choose will depend on the space that you have.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea Advent calendar

Due to the many tea options, there is a wide price range for tea advent calendars. Expect to spend from $15 to well over $100 for the best tea advent calendar.

Tea Advent calendar FAQ

How do you use a tea Advent calendar?

A. While some would argue that you are counting down to Christmas and should start with the 24th box, historically, the correct way to use your tea advent calendar is by starting at box number one. Open one box per day and enjoy the treat inside.

How do you store a multi-year Advent calendar?

A. The best way to store a multi-year advent calendar is by placing it back in its original box. If you have already disposed of the box, use small bubble wrap to carefully encase the entire calendar or the individual pieces, depending on how it is constructed. Place the wrapped advent calendar in another box and label for use the following year.

How do you choose the best Advent calendar?

A. Look for an advent calendar that goes well with your family’s decorating theme. You’ll also need to decide whether you want a multi-year or single-use calendar. If you don’t have an annual theme, you can use your advent calendar as a coordinating element.

After choosing, decide which treats will fill your advent calendar. Adults may appreciate a grown-up advent calendar with whiskey or other adult treats, while children like to unwrap a small candy or toy each day leading up to Christmas.

What are the best tea Advent calendars to buy?

Top tea Advent calendar

Personalised Tea Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This handmade tea advent calendar can be personalized with a message on the back.

What you’ll love: Tea bags are made from organic cotton and yarn and are different shapes. Teas include Earl Grey, English breakfast and an assortment of herbals.

What you should consider: Personalization may delay delivery, so order early.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top tea Advent calendar for the money

Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This tea advent calendar is perfect for the ethical tea lover in your life.

What you’ll love: Teas are 100% organic and responsibly sourced and packaged. Features 24 teas in recycled packaging. Tea ingredients are kosher, vegan and non-GMO.

What you should consider: If you don’t like anise, licorice and fennel, beware—eight of the teas in this calendar contain at least one of those flavors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Christmas Advent Calendar – 24 Numbered Opening Drawers

What you need to know: This reusable advent calendar can be filled with loose or packaged tea.

What you’ll love: Made of sturdy craft paper, it has 24 drawers that slide in and out and is decorated with neutral holiday designs.

What you should consider: The drawers are small and only suitable for one tea bag or serving of loose tea.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

