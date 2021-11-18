Best vitamin C packet

Using vitamin C powder instead of tablets is a great way to adjust the serving size to meet your specific needs.

Which vitamin C packet is best?

If you’re thinking of a supplement to boost your immune system, any product containing vitamin C should be top of mind. But knowing that vitamin C can support your immune system is just one piece of the puzzle.

To choose a vitamin C supplement that’s right for you, look out for great-tasting products that contain extra vitamins and minerals, such as Emergen-C Vitamin C Powder.

What to know before you buy a vitamin C packet

Types of vitamin C

Vitamin C comes in different forms, such as pure vitamin C and the ascorbate form. Pure vitamin C is also known as ascorbic acid, and it is the most bioavailable form of vitamin C because it is readily absorbed by the body.

For some people, pure ascorbic acid might be too acidic, and in those cases, the ascorbate form comes to the rescue. Some popular ascorbate forms include sodium ascorbate and calcium ascorbate. There are also vitamin C formulations that include bioflavonoids, which some manufacturers claim are more beneficial than taking vitamin C alone.

Recommended daily value

For adults, the recommended daily amount of vitamin C is 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, 120 mg daily is recommended. Children, on the other hand, require a lower amount of vitamin C, which ranges from 25 to 75 mg daily. While there are high-dose formulations ranging from 500 mg to 1,500 mg, it is advised that you don’t take more than 2,000 mg of vitamin C per day. If you’re specifically looking for a high-dose vitamin C product, you can go for concentrated vitamin C supplements.

Third-party testing

One way to evaluate the quality of the vitamin C you intend to buy is to look out for third-party test labels that indicate the product has been tested for quality, purity and potency. If you are on a special diet or you want a product that is made using organic ingredients, look for labels such as USDA Organic and Certified Vegan indicating third-party certifications.

What to look for in a quality vitamin C packet

Side effects

Taking more than 2,000 mg of vitamin C can cause digestive symptoms like nausea and vomiting. Taking vitamin C in high doses may also cause kidney stones. Vitamin C supplements are generally safe, but if you experience any of the aforementioned side effects, simply cut back on your intake.

Drug interactions

Taking a high dose of vitamin C and iron-rich food, especially those from plant sources, can lead to iron overload in the system. If you have a condition that may increase your risk of iron overload, you should be cautious with vitamin C supplements. When taken with aspirin or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, vitamin C absorption can be reduced, because these drugs can cause more of the vitamin C to be lost in the urine.

Vegan-friendly

If you are vegan or vegetarian, there are several vitamin C supplements that are vegan-friendly. Apart from checking that the product is vegan-friendly, it’s also good to avoid products that use preservatives, fillers, binders or other artificial ingredients.

How much you can expect to spend on a vitamin C packet

Depending on the size of the packet, you can expect to pay $10-$30 for this type of vitamin C supplement. Some options include boxes containing small packets, while others come as big packets that allow you to scoop the quantity of vitamin C powder you need.

Vitamin C packet FAQ

Can vitamin C affect your kidneys?

A. When you take too much vitamin C, it can increase the amount of oxalate in your kidneys, which can lead to kidney stones. To prevent this, don’t exceed the tolerable limit of vitamin C per day: 2,000 mg for adults and between 650 mg and 1,200 mg for children, depending on age.

Is it better to take vitamin C supplements that contain bioflavonoids?

A. Some supplements contain vitamin C and bioflavonoids together, and they are often touted as a more effective combination compared to taking vitamin C alone.

What’s the best vitamin C packet to buy?

Top vitamin C packet

Emergen-C Vitamin C Powder

What you need to know: This orange-flavored vitamin C packet contains 60 single-serving packets, and it is formulated to provide you with daily immune support.

What you’ll love: It is caffeine-free and dissolves quickly in water. It is also made with natural fruit flavor and contains essential vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins, zinc and manganese.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the taste wasn’t great.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top vitamin C packet for the money

BulkSupplements.com Vitamin C Powder

What you need to know: This vitamin C packet contains 1 kg of pure vitamin C, which is designed to support your immune system and fight off inflammation.

What you’ll love: It is third-party tested and free of synthetic binders, artificial flavors and sweeteners. It is also vegan-friendly. Add it to your smoothies, mix with juice or water, or even use it to make your own capsules.

What you should consider: This supplement is derived from corn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

It’s Just Vitamin C Powder

What you need to know: This food-grade, tart-tasting vitamin C powder includes a resealable zipper to ensure maximum shelf life.

What you’ll love: This versatile vitamin C supplement can be added to your smoothies, dissolved in your skin lotion or added to bread dough to give it a better rise.

What you should consider: It has a sharp taste that some users found unpleasant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

