Best Black Friday appliance deals

Black Friday is the perfect time to buy appliance gifts for the holidays, or to invest in the new appliances you’ve been wanting for your home.

Which Black Friday appliance deals are best?

Chances are you’ve shopped for small appliances on Black Friday, but did you know that you can also find amazing deals on major appliances during the sales extravaganza? In fact, Black Friday is one of the top sales events of the year for buying major appliances at deep discounts.

Whether you are looking for a toaster oven to give as a holiday gift or an entire set of major appliances to update your kitchen, it’s a great idea to take advantage of Black Friday appliance deals. To get you started, we analyzed previous years’ sales data and put together a list of appliances that stand a good chance of being discounted on the huge sales day.

Benefits of shopping for Black Friday appliance deals

In addition to the anticipation and excitement of shopping on Black Friday, there are other good reasons to shop for appliances on the day after Thanksgiving.

There’s typically a large selection of discounted items to choose from.

Expect major discounts of 10, 20, 30% and more.

You’ll find quality appliances by trusted brands in the sales.

Manufacturers often release new models into the market at the end of the year.

Appliance-shopping tips

Don’t wait until the last minute to plan for shopping Black Friday appliance deals. Follow our tips below so you don’t miss out on the products you want most.

Decide which appliances you plan to buy. If you are in the market for a new refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer or other appliance, we advise evaluating your needs and favorite brands so you’ll be prepared when it’s time to shop.

If you are in the market for a new refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer or other appliance, we advise evaluating your needs and favorite brands so you’ll be prepared when it’s time to shop. Shop early. Products that go on sale on Black Friday often go out of stock quickly, as their discounted prices are too good to miss. We recommend using our roundup of products below as your guide for selecting must-have appliances.

Products that go on sale on Black Friday often go out of stock quickly, as their discounted prices are too good to miss. We recommend using our roundup of products below as your guide for selecting must-have appliances. Look for appliances with the Energy Star rating. These appliances have met specific energy-efficient guidelines that guarantee energy savings. This translates into money savings for you. Check product descriptions where you’ll find information regarding Energy Star certification.

Energy Star These appliances have met specific energy-efficient guidelines that guarantee energy savings. This translates into money savings for you. Check product descriptions where you’ll find information regarding Energy Star certification. Review your budget. This will help you narrow down the appliances you want and can afford. The good news is that items in a wide range of prices to fit every budget are available on sale during Black Friday.

This will help you narrow down the appliances you want and can afford. The good news is that items in a wide range of prices to fit every budget are available on sale during Black Friday. Get email alerts that will help you shop and save. From appliances to toys, electronics to fashions and more, the BestReviews email newsletter has you covered. When you sign up, we’ll send out timely notifications about deals, new products and special sales days including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Top Black Friday appliance deals

These top, name-brand appliances are definitely worth buying, especially when you can find them on sale. Based on previous years’ data, here are some of the appliances we expect to see on sale this Black Friday.

KitchenAid 20 Cubic Foot Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

This sleek refrigerator features a roomy French-door design with an interior water dispenser. It offers proprietary ExtendFresh technology that keeps food fresh longer. The stainless steel exterior looks great in modern and high-end kitchens.

Sold by KitchenAid and Home Depot

Toshiba Countertop Microwave

A powerful 1,000-watt microwave that’s built to impress with an attractive design and numerous presets and power functions. You’ll also appreciate the built-in convection technology that cooks fast and produces precise results.

Sold by Amazon

GE 30-Inch 5.3 Cubic Foot Freestanding Electric Range

Clean-up is a snap with this electric GE range that has a ceramic glass cooktop that wipes clean with ease. Other highlights include four burners, a digital display and a spacious storage drawer.

Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Samsung 7.5 Cubic Foot Gas Dryer

Samsung’s Sensor-Dry technology takes the guesswork out of choosing the best drying cycles, which makes this top-load gas dryer an efficient machine. The huge 7.5-cubic-foot capacity provides ample drying space for large loads.

Sold by Home Depot

NewAir 126-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator

With a 126-can capacity, this beverage fridge is perfect for stocking up on your favorite drinks. Its removable shelves make it versatile for stashing bottles too.

Sold by NewAir, Home Depot and Amazon

KitchenAid 44 dBA Stainless Steel Dishwasher

In addition to a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish and quiet operation, this stylish dishwasher has the brand’s Advanced Clean Water Wash System that makes dishes sparkle. We love the third rack that adds even more space to the generous interior.

Sold by KitchenAid and Home Depot

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Bake, air fry, broil, toast and more right from your countertop with this air fryer/toaster oven combo. It’s a top-selling model for its versatility and compact size, plus it’s quiet to operate and easy to clean.

Sold by Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Home Depot and Wayfair

GE Spacemaker Laundry Center (3.8 Cubic Foot Washer and 5.9 Cubic Foot Dryer)

Anyone with limited space will appreciate the compact yet versatile Spacemaker electric washer and dryer combo. It can accommodate a wide range of laundry needs, thanks to the 11 wash cycles and auto-load sensing technology.

Sold by Wayfair and Home Depot

Samsung 26.7 Cubic Foot Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator

The intuitive smart Family Hub, a fingerprint-resistant finish and large capacity make this Samsung fridge ideal for large households. Despite its size and numerous features, it boasts the Energy Star rating that certifies its ability to save energy.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

NewAir Compact Chest Freezer

At almost 7 cubic feet, the interior of this NewAir freezer has ample space to store extra frozen food, even though the space-saving design has a compact footprint. Its digital temperature controls are simple to set and adjust.

Sold by NewAir, Wayfair and Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave

If you are shopping for a microwave with limited space and funds, chances are this Amazon microwave will impress you. Not only is it compact and affordable, but it includes built-in Alexa voice control — a surprising feature for such a low price.

Sold by Amazon

LG Smart Double Oven Dual Fuel Range

This feature-packed range is designed for avid home cooks as well as high-end kitchens. It features a gas cooktop and roomy electric convection oven in one premium appliance. It also offers smart technology with Wi-Fi connectivity for next-level baking and cooking.

Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.