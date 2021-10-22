Best room divider

Room dividers are definitely functional, but freestanding dividers can also be a stylish and decorative addition to a bedroom.

Which room divider is best?

Whether it’s a shared bedroom, studio apartment, home office or a co-working space, sometimes you need to find a way to create some privacy or divide up a room. A room divider can serve this function, and they come in a variety of styles and forms to help accommodate your needs in multiple different spaces.

Some room dividers are freestanding, others hang and some resemble curtains. Open bookcases are a modern take on room dividers, and some more permanent models slide open and shut. Much will depend on the setup of the room and your own personal taste when selecting a room divider that best fits your needs, but a top pick is the RoomDividersNow Muslin Hanging Room Divider Kit.

What to know before you buy a room divider

Curtain room dividers

These hang from a mounted pole that’s installed on the wall or ceiling. They can provide full separation, and depending on thickness and color, they can block out light. They also require a certain amount of installation.

Freestanding room dividers

These dividers stand upright and unfold in an accordion-like fashion. Some models have as few as three panels and others as many as eight. The benefit of freestanding dividers is that they are easily portable so you can move them from room to room, but they aren’t always as sturdy, so they can easily topple. And depending on their height, they might not offer that much privacy.

Ceiling height

Before selecting any room divider, measure the height of your ceiling because if you want maximum coverage, you’re going to need a divider that fills that entire space. If you’re considering a freestanding room divider, it’s good to find a model that is slightly taller than you are, which should be no problem since most models are between 5 and 8 feet.

What to look for in a room divider

Privacy

Unfortunately, there is no real way to replace a wall. Room dividers can separate a room, prevent anyone on the other side from seeing in and somewhat muffle sound, but they will never create complete privacy.

Space

What often makes utilizing a room divider tricky is when there isn’t much space in the room you’re trying to divide. When space is limited, it’s often best to go with a curtain divider since freestanding dividers can be bulky and will take up more precious floor space.

How much you can expect to spend on a room divider

The price of a room divider is directly related to the quality of material and design. They can range from as low as $60 to as high as $500. You can find a freestanding budget-friendly option for under $100, but quality is not always guaranteed. Mid-range dividers range between $100-$250, and they are typically higher quality. The top-of-the-line, commercial-grade dividers can run as much as $500.

Room divider FAQ

What’s the best way to stabilize a freestanding divider?

A. The most efficient way is to use weight canopies to secure the feet of the divider. However, that’s not always the most visually appealing solution. One of the downsides of a freestanding divider is that it can be easily knocked over unless you have the right configuration for the room and invest in a more sturdy model.

Is installation of dividers allowed in rental properties?

A. You should always check your lease agreement prior to installing anything that requires drilling. If you are unsure or not allowed to make holes in the walls, stick to a freestanding divider that will not affect the rental unit in any way.

What’s the best way to launder a curtain divider?

A. It is recommended to dry clean a curtain divider or use a commercial-size washing machine since they are often too large for most standard home machines. Curtains tend to be dust magnets, so making sure you dust the curtains frequently will limit how often you need to clean them.

What are the best room dividers to buy?

Top room divider

RoomDividersNow Muslin Hanging Room Divider Kit

What you need to know: This stylish and durable hanging room divider comes in a variety of styles and colors.

What you’ll love: This easy-to-assemble room divider is available in multiple sizes, so it can fix problem spaces and create privacy in all types of rooms. The curtains are light filtering and made from attractive and durable fabric.

What you should consider: The muslin curtain can be prone to wrinkles, but an infrequent light steam should minimize the visibility.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top room divider for the money

Coaster Home Furnishings 4-Panel Room Screen Divider

What you need to know: This four-panel room divider offers great quality.

What you’ll love: This room divider has two attractive sides. One is a wood lattice with white non-woven fabric, and the other a simple fabric panel to blend in with your home’s current aesthetic. This is a visually pleasing way to separate spaces. This divider requires no assembly and can be easily moved from space to space when needed.

What you should consider: This divider lacks the privacy of curtain dividers due to the gaps in the panels.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

RHF Privacy Room Divider Curtain

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line draped divider is stitched with 5-star hold standards for a totally luxurious look and feel.

What you’ll love: You will love the thick polyblend curtain with color on both sides because it’s a cost-effective way to completely renovate a room or space. The material’s silk-like appearance and room-darkening ability offer optimal privacy with the look of luxury.

What you should consider: This model does not come with a hanging pole. That needs to be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Amazon

