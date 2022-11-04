What you need to know about the Pine-Sol recall

On Oct. 25, Clorox issued a voluntary recall of eight scented Pine-Sol cleaners. The products being recalled may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which, oddly enough, is something that Pine-Sol specifically names as being effective against. Here’s everything you need to know about the recall as well as a handful of highly rated cleaning alternatives.

Why is Pine-Sol being voluntarily recalled?

Testing has identified bacteria in the majority of scented Pine-Sol cleaners. To date, however, the only bacteria called out by name has been Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Potentially contaminated products were produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

What is Pseudomonas aeruginosa?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common bacteria found in the environment and is becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. While this type of bacteria doesn’t typically cause problems in healthy individuals, it can be problematic in healthcare settings. Individuals who are most at risk include the very young or old as well as people with a weakened immune system. If left untreated, Pseudomonas aeruginosa can lead to infection in the bones and bloodstream, respiratory failure, shock and death. But again, this is extremely rare in healthy individuals.

How does Pseudomonas aeruginosa get into your system?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa enters the body the same way any virus gets in: through the eyes, nose or mouth. Additionally, this bacterium can infect the body through a break in the skin.

Which products were affected?

According to a press release issued by Clorox, there are eight products included in the recall:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Sparkling Wave

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lemon Fresh

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Lavender Clean

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Sparkling Wave

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Lemon Fresh

CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner in Orange Energy

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner

These products are available in 28-, 48-, 60-, 100-, 144- and 175-fluid-ounce containers. The date code, which is printed in black near the top of the bottle, begins with the prefix “A4,” and the first five digits will be less than 22249.

Are there any Pine-Sol scented cleaners not affected by the recall?

The original Pine scent Pine-Sol is not included in this recall.

What should I do if I have purchased a recalled product?

The company has instructed that consumers who suspect they have a recalled product should “stop using it immediately” and call 1-855-378-4982 to request a refund.

Highly rated Pine-Sol alternatives

If you’re hesitant about using Pine-Sol products, there are many other cleaners, disinfectant wipes and disinfectant sprays that you can purchase.

Mrs. Meyer’s All-Purpose Cleaner Spray

Mrs. Meyer’s multi-surface cleaner is a naturally fresh spray that’s formulated with vegetable protein extract to clean and remove odors. It’s tough on grime and suitable for non-porous surfaces. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Microban Disinfectant Spray

If you’re primarily interested in a disinfectant, Microban is an EPA-registered disinfectant. It kills bacteria and viruses (for up to 24 hours), deodorizes and fights mold and mildew. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack

These convenient disinfecting wipes are suitable for non-porous, non-food contact surfaces. They’re bleach-free, making them safe for cleaning toys. Sold by Amazon

Simple Green 32-Ounce Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner

Simple Green is EPA-certified as a safer choice for cleaning. It features a biodegradable formula that removes dirt and grime without harmful chemicals. This concentrated formula can be used at full strength for tough messes but should be diluted for daily cleaning tasks. Sold by Home Depot

Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste All-Purpose Cleaner

This cleaning paste is a mild abrasive that works instantly on tough grime and stains. It’s a vegan product made with natural, cruelty-free ingredients. The rhubarb fragrance helps make your home smell fresh and clean. Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.