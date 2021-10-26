Best broom and dustpan

Brooms with rotating heads easily sweep all hard-to-reach areas, like under tables and chairs.

Which broom and dustpan sets are best?

A broom and dustpan set is a must-have in every home for cleaning up spills and for regular sweeping of floors. Many people with hardwood floors prefer sweeping because their vacuums are noisy and heavy and brooms do a better job along the edges of cabinets and baseboards.

When purchased as a set, brooms and dustpans are designed to work together and store together. If you are looking for a long-handled broom that transforms into a handheld brush with the touch of a button, take a look at the Trazon Long Handle Broom and Dustpan Magic Combo Set.

What to know before you buy a broom and dustpan

Handles

Handles for brooms and dustpans can be made of wood, plastic, fiberglass, aluminum or stainless steel.

This is the type of handle seen mostly on the classic corn broom. Wood handles are durable and sturdy, but can splinter as they age and will rot when they get wet. Plastic: Plastic handles are found on the cheapest broom and dustpan sets. They are the least durable of handle materials. Plastic is the choice of people who want broom handles that are lightweight and light-duty.

Dustpans

Plastic dustpans are lightweight and inexpensive. They are less likely to scratch floors than metal dustpans, but they don’t pick up the dust and debris as completely. Plastic dustpans can be damaged more easily than metal ones.

What to look for in a quality broom and dustpan set

Flagged vs. unflagged bristles

Brooms come with either flagged or unflagged bristles. The right choice for you depends on the floor you are sweeping and the type of debris you need to pick up.

Flagged bristles . Flagged bristles are splintered, so they have bushy ends, making the bristles more flexible and increasing the surface area of the broom. Flagged bristles are best for sweeping smooth floors, especially hardwoods. They do not perform well on floors that have uneven places, like tile floors that are grouted. Choose flagged bristles if you are sweeping dry floors and if the dust, dirt and debris you are cleaning up are small particles.

. Flagged bristles are splintered, so they have bushy ends, making the bristles more flexible and increasing the surface area of the broom. Flagged bristles are best for sweeping smooth floors, especially hardwoods. They do not perform well on floors that have uneven places, like tile floors that are grouted. Choose flagged bristles if you are sweeping dry floors and if the dust, dirt and debris you are cleaning up are small particles. Unflagged bristles. Unflagged bristles have ends that are cut straight across and are typically stiffer than flagged bristles. Unflagged bristles are best for sweeping rough-textured and uneven floors, like grouted tile. Because they are stiffer, unflagged bristles reach into the small areas where most of the dust and dirt get trapped. Choose unflagged bristles if you are sweeping wet, damp or oily floors, because the bristle ends won’t mat and clump. Unflagged bristles work best for cleaning up the heaviest debris and are the best choice for kitchens.

Straight or angled?

Angled brooms are best for getting into corners, along baseboards and into tight spaces, like the one between the refrigerator and the wall. Straight brooms are less expensive, less effective and better outside where a small amount of leftover debris is acceptable.

Storage

Look for broom and dustpan sets that are designed to store as a single unit.

Design

No one sees broom and dustpan sets as decor items, but a pleasing look to the pair may lighten the chore and will also look better when stored.

How much you can expect to spend on a broom and dustpan set

Broom and dustpan cost as little as $10-$15. Most broom and dustpan sets with better materials in the handles and bristles cost between $20-$30.

Broom and dustpan FAQ

How often do I need to clean my broom and dustpan set?

A. If you have a dustpan with a built-in comb, it will keep your broom mostly free of lint, pet hair and debris. Clean the broom every time it gets clogged, the dustpan every time you pick up something sticky, and the set every month or so.

Why do most brooms have synthetic bristles?

A. Compared to natural corn bristles, synthetic bristles dry more quickly, break less often and do not build up static electricity.

What are the best broom and dustpan sets to buy?

Top broom and dustpan

Trazon Long Handle Broom and Dustpan Magic Combo Set

What you need to know: The broom transforms into a handheld brush with the touch of a button.

What you’ll love: You will easily clean all hard-to-reach areas, like under tables with this broom’s 60-degree rotating head. The long-handled dustpan has built-in teeth to clean the flexible, yet strong, bristles and an angled rubber lip that sticks seamlessly to the floor. The broom handle has an extra-long, 16-inch extension and an ergonomic, soft EVA sponge grip.

What you should consider: The broom fits inside the dustpan and clips to the handle for easy stand-up storage.

Top broom and dustpan for the money

QJQBMAI Broom and Dustpan Set with Lid

What you need to know: The broom in this combo is made from environmentally-friendly recycled PET bottles that will not absorb water.

What you’ll love: The propylene lip on the dustpan is flush with the floor and the teeth clean the broom bristles with a swipe. The lid on the dustpan opens when the broom handle touches it and closes automatically. The stainless steel broom handle is strong, sturdy and easy to clean. The broom snaps into the dustpan for upright and compact storage.

What you should consider: The 14-inch extension pole is an extra-cost option.

Worth checking out

OXO Good Grips Sweep Set

What you need to know: The aluminum broom handle extends from 36 inches to 54 inches with a quick twist of the wrist for sweeping and retracts for using the dustpan.

What you’ll love: The broom has flagged bristles that enlarge the surface area and a feathered texture that snags dust and dirt. The dustpan locks in the open position for easy cleanup and the built-in teeth comb debris from the broom. The broom snaps into the dustpan for upright and compact storage.

What you should consider: This brush and pan take up more storage space than most broom and dustpan combos.

