Dogs have periods just like humans, so it’s important to find a hygienic solution for your pet if they are not spayed.

Which dog period diapers are best?

Dog period diapers are perfect for using during menstruation, among other things. They’re also helpful for housebreaking, territorial marking, illness and incontinence. That being said, it can be difficult to select the right dog period diapers for your dog, including achieving a good fit and deciding between reusable and disposable diapers. The OUT! Pet Care Disposable Female Dog Diapers are first-class dog period diapers.

What to know before you buy a dog period diaper

Disposable vs. reusable

Dog period diapers come in both reusable and disposable options, just like regular diapers. Disposable dog diapers are fairly convenient, but if your dog has ongoing problems, like medical issues or incontinence because of their age, the costs can add up fairly quickly. Reusable diapers work best, unless your dog just needs the diaper for a short time for menstruation or housebreaking.

Find the right size and fit

Selecting the right size and fit of a dog diaper can help prevent leaks and ensure that your dog is as comfortable as possible. Dog diapers come in all sizes and shapes to fit different kinds of dogs. Measuring your dog’s waist is the best way to determine its size.

Use pet or baby wipes when changing the diaper

You should use baby wipes or pet wipes when changing your dog’s diaper to keep the area hygienic and prevent any complications.

What to look for in a quality dog period diaper

Closure

Most dog diapers come with hook-and-loop closures, with a couple of tabs on either side of the closure. These are then fastened on the back of the closure. Disposable dog diapers look much like regular baby diapers and come with foldout sticky tabs that are then fastened at your dog’s waist.

Comfort

Some dog diapers have rows of snap closures along the front to make sure it is comfortable, snug and secure. Snaps also allow you to adjust the fit if needed. Elasticized hems are also a great feature for dog diapers, aiding in comfort.

Design

Dog diapers come in a diverse array of different styles with classic patterns and vivid colors. This allows you to pick whatever pattern and color fits your style. Research the different brands of dog diapers you’re considering to verify that they have the patterns and colors you like before you make a purchase.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog period diaper

Dog period diapers vary in price from about $10-$30. The most inexpensive dog period diapers cost about $10-$15, while midrange dog period diapers go for $15-$20 and high-end diapers are about $20-$30.

Dog period diaper FAQ

How regularly do you have to change your dog’s diaper?

A. The regularity of changing your dog’s diapers depends on how regularly your dog poops or pees. When using the diapers for menstruation, you should change the diaper once every several hours, depending on the heaviness of your dog’s period.

You should check the diaper frequently and make sure to remove the diaper, clean the area and put on a fresh diaper as soon as you see that the diaper is soiled or wet.

How do you keep your dog’s diaper from leaking?

A. You need to figure out the cause of the leak before fixing the problem, since leaks can be caused by multiple different factors. A bad fit is one of the most common causes of leaks. You should make sure that the dog diaper offers full coverage and that the hems are tight enough to seal the openings of the diaper without pinching your dog.

Inadequate absorbency is also a common cause of leaks. If you think that this might be the cause of your dog’s leaks, you should switch to a diaper with a higher rate of absorbency or boost your current diaper’s capacity by adding a cloth diaper booster pad.

Can you use dog diapers on your cat?

A. Small dog diapers can be used for cats with digestive or urinary problems, and many pet owners report extremely good results. That being said, cats can be fairly fussy, so some cats won’t tolerate wearing diapers.

What’s the best dog period diaper to buy?

Top dog period diaper

OUT! Pet Care Disposable Female Dog Diapers

What you need to know: These disposable female dog diapers from OUT! are absorbent with a leakproof fit for your pet.

What you’ll love: These OUT! disposable dog period diapers come in a pack of 32 with a comfort flex fit, an edge guard, odor control and a Sure Seal technology. The diapers also have a 360-degree leakproof fit for extra comfort.

What you should consider: These dog period diapers don’t work very well for tiny dogs like chihuahuas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog period diaper for the money

Simple Solution True Fit Disposable Dog Diapers for Female Dogs

What you need to know: These disposable dog diapers from the Simple Solution Store are super absorbent with a wetness indicator.

What you’ll love: These Simple Solution dog period diapers are meant to fit female dogs with a 12-inch to 19-inch waist and a stretchable waistband for a snug fit and adjustability. The dog diapers are also disposable and absorbent.

What you should consider: Some consumers say that these dog period diapers have a lot of leakage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CuteBone Reusable Dog Diapers

What you need to know: These washable dog period diapers come in a three-pack for your dog’s heat period.

What you’ll love: These CuteBone dog period diapers are highly waterproof, absorbent and composed of premium materials, including a waterproof shell with a PUL layer to reduce leaking and potential damage to sofas, carpets and rugs.

What you should consider: These diapers are washable rather than disposable, so they need to be washed in the washing machine before reusing them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

