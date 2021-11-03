Best natural granite cleaner

Common household cleaners will damage natural granite countertops over time, so you need to use a special natural granite cleaner.

Which natural granite cleaner is best?

Natural granite countertops are amazing additions to bathrooms and kitchens since they are naturally resistant to bacteria and typically sealed to reduce and prevent any stains. That said, common household cleaners can damage your beautiful natural granite countertops over time, so you need to use a special natural granite cleaner instead. If you are looking for a top-notch natural granite cleaner, the Therapy Granite Cleaner and Polish Kit is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a natural granite cleaner

Learn about sealing

The sealing is very important when you have granite countertops since your granite countertops can absorb water and stain easily if you don’t quickly wipe up spills. The sealing can enable any liquids to simply roll off your countertop and reduce the risk of stains.

Types

There are a few different kinds of natural granite cleaners, including daily-use granite cleaners, sealer enhancers and stain lifers. Stain lifters fight soaked-in stains, sealer enhancers include a sealing function and daily-use granite cleaners help supplement daily cleaning with hot water.

Fragrance

Most natural granite cleaners feature a clean fragrance, but some cleaners smell more natural than others. You should find a fresh-smelling natural granite cleaner for your kitchens, such as lime, lemongrass, tangerine, orange, lemon or apple.

What to look for in a quality natural granite cleaner

Compatibility

Most natural granite cleaners work on multiple different kinds of stone, including marble, limestone and quartz. Make sure that whichever kind of stone you have in your kitchen or bathroom is compatible with the cleaner you select.

Natural or hypoallergenic ingredients

Look for biodegradable and natural granite cleaners with all-natural ingredients. Many granite cleaners use plant-based formulas.

pH-neutral formulations

Natural granite cleaners with pH-neutral formulas are safer for granite countertops than other kinds of household cleaners.

How much you can expect to spend on a natural granite cleaner

Natural granite cleaners vary in price per ounce, depending on the quality and ability to clean multiple types of stone. The most basic and budget-friendly natural granite cleaners go for about 10-30 cents per ounce, while midrange natural granite cleaners cost about 30-50 cents per ounce, and the most high-end products range in price from about 50-90 cents an ounce.

Natural granite cleaner FAQ

What should you do if your natural granite countertop has an oil stain?

A. Most kinds of liquids dry and evaporate off the top of natural granite countertops, but oils will leave a stain mark. You can create a cleaning paste to draw the oils out of your natural granite, get rid of the stain and ultimately remove the mark.

How frequently should you clean your natural granite countertops?

A. If you spill anything acidic, such as coffee, wine or soda, on your natural granite countertop, you should wipe up the spill as quickly as you can, because the acid could cause damage to your sealer. Oils can also lead to stain marks on natural granite countertops.

That’s why you should wash your countertops with hot water every day. You can also use natural granite cleaner on a weekly basis to clean tough stains and boost the sealer. You should polish natural granite countertops about once per month. On an annual basis, check for any problems with the sealing and reseal your natural granite countertops if needed.

How can you tell if your natural granite countertops are sealed properly?

A. Test out the sealer on your natural granite countertops by pouring 1/4 cup water on top of the countertop. If the water is absorbed into your countertop within 10 minutes, then you need to apply a sealer to the countertop. If the water is absorbed within five minutes, then you need multiple coats of sealer. If the water takes more than half an hour to be absorbed into your countertop, then you don’t need to apply a sealer.

What’s the best natural granite cleaner to buy?

Top natural granite cleaner

Therapy Granite Cleaner and Polish Kit

What you need to know: This stellar natural granite cleaner kit from Therapy doesn’t include any toxic ingredients and cleans various types of stone surfaces.

What you’ll love: This cleaner and polish kit use only safe materials to quickly dissolve most oil and grease. The cleaner is safe to use on various kinds of surfaces, including granite, onyx, quartz and marble.

What you should consider: This natural granite cleaner kit is a little pricey, but it also comes with a microfiber towel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top natural granite cleaner for the money

Granite Gold Daily Cleaner Spray

What you need to know: This budget-friendly natural granite cleaner from Granite Gold offers effective cleaning, free of streaks.

What you’ll love: This cleaner is perfect for protecting and cleaning stone surfaces, including tile, granite, ceramic, quartz, travertine and marble. The cleaner comes with a 64-ounce refill bottle and a 24-ounce spray bottle.

What you should consider: Not all customers liked the citrus scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Weimen Granite & Stone Daily Cleaner

What you need to know: This natural granite cleaner from Weimen doesn’t use harsh ingredients and does not make streaks during cleaning.

What you’ll love: This cleaner will improve the natural patterns in your granite and stone, and your countertop will start resisting soils and stains. In addition to granite, the cleaner is safe to use with slate, limestone, travertine, marble and quartz.

What you should consider: There are a few quality control problems with the bottles leaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.